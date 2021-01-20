Larry G. Branch
On Monday, January 11, 2021, Larry G. Branch, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 78.
Larry was born on January 22, 1942 in Jacksonville, Florida to his parents Edith and Alton. At an early age his family moved back to Richland Parish where he would reside the rest of his life. On August 28, 1961 he married Jacklyn Sims Branch. They raised four sons Mark, David, Ken and Dan. Larry had many passions in his life. His family, Christ, his Lord and Savior, farming, community and hunting were all greatly loved. None more so than his wife of 59 years, Jacklyn Ann.
Larry and Jacklyn started building a life together that would carry them through the years. Church and community always played a big part in their lives. Larry was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Rayville for 69 years. During that time he served numerous roles from youth group leader to deacon. Through the years, Larry served on several boards in the community. Rayville Producers Gin, Federal Land Bank, Riverfield Academy and Eagle Lake Gin. He was also on the Richland Parish Police Jury for two terms and served as President for two years. Farming was what he was born to do. Even in these last days he was looking forward to his 60th crop with enthusiasm and anticipation. Larry was very passionate about his family and was able to attend many many ballgames played by his four sons and 13 grandchildren. Hunting was another favorite past time. Much of this was focused around family and friends and provided years of wonderful memories for us all.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alton; his mother, Edith and step-father, Claude; his brother, Alton Ray; his mother-in-law, Dixie; his father-in-law, Desha; and grandson, Eli, all of whom he cared deeply for.
He is survived by his wife, Jacklyn; four sons and their wives, Mark and Amy, David and Evelyn, Ken and Jenny and Dan and Nikkole; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Camille McKay and husband, Kevin, Sherry Benson and brother-in-law, Hoytt Sims and wife, Mary.
Pallbearers were Matt Branch, Jake Branch, Blake Branch, David Joe Branch, Connor Branch, Ty Branch, DeSha Sims, Jared McKay, Matthew Petit, Randy Dark and Sam Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Jim Pepper, Scott Crawford, Scott Tubbs , Bill Lambert , Wyndell Wroten , Cliff Mills, Dr. Ronnie Hubbard, Donnie Foster, Tom Clarke, Jim Adams, Johnny Hoychick, Tom Raborn, John Lowery and current and past Employees of 4-B Planting, Inc. .
Funeral services were held on Thursday, January 14 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Rayville. Visitation will precede the service at 1. A private family graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Luke Letlow family fund.
Rosie McGee
Graveside funeral services for Rosie McGee, 93 of Winnsboro, will be Jan. 23, 1 p.m. at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity with Richardson and Sims Funeral Home presiding.
Viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Richard and Sims Funeral Home chapel.
Ms McGee died on Jan. 17 at Legacy Nursing Home in Winnsboro.
Ms. McGee is survived by one son: Quatez White of Rayville and one daughter: Onieta Johnson of Winnsboro; three grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Maggie Lean Moore
Maggie Lean Moore, 74, of Winnsboro, departed from this life on Jan. 11.
Funeral service was Jan. 16 in the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations at 1 p.m. Visitation was Jan. 15 at Mitchell Funerals and Cremations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Burial followed in the Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Frank Buie Mays
Due to concerns for the health and safety of others, a private graveside service for Frank Buie Mays was held January 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at New Winnsboro Cemetery with Pastor Bubba Ezell officiating.
Buie graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1964 where he played football and ran track. He joined the Army, graduated from Officer's Candidate School and later served in Vietnam. After returning to Winnsboro, he worked as an insurance salesman for a number of years.
Buie enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He never met a stranger and liked talking to everyone he met, getting to know each person, and making new friends.
He leaves behind two sons Frank B. Mays, Jr. and Rhonda; and Brandon S. Mays and Samantha; grandchildren: Conner, Kendra, Devin, Matthew, Richard and Victoria Mays; two great-grandchildren, sister: Onie Parker; and a host of other family and friends
Honorary pallbearers were Bill Griffing, Mac Merrill, Bill Marionneaux, Jimmy Cain, Donnie Earl Johnson, Tab Singer and Dallas Mays.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
