Ora Lee Anderson
Ora Lee Anderson, of Winnsboro, died Dec. 31 at her daughter’s house in Youngsville, La. She was 80.
Ms. Anderson’s services were held Jan. 5 at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Anderson is survived by two sons: Eddie Lynn Anderson and Tony Anderson of Winnsboro; four daughters: Angela Anderson of Monroe, Kim Anderson of Youngsville, Joyce Robinson and JoAnn Higgins both of Winnsboro; one brother: Issac Sims of Winnsboro; four sisters: Elizabeth Robinson, Frankie L. Pleasant, JoAnne Sims and Ruby Lee Sims all of Winnsboro.
She was also survived by 31 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Eddie Anderson, Jr., Antoine Anderson, Cody Robinson, Jerame Anderson and DeCarlos Pleasant.
Arthemise Cuave Lupo
Graveside services for Mrs. Arthemise Cuave Lupo of Winnsboro will be 10 a.m. January 6, 2021 at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro with Rev. Jason Lupo, and Rev. Kevin Harper officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Lupo was born May 5, 1926 in Winnsboro and passed from this life on January 3, 2021 in Winnsboro at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Claude Lupo; her parents, Robert and Ollie Cuave; one brother, Regie Cuave; and one sister, Gladys Jennings.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Edge and husband, John of Arnaudville, LA; her son, Don Lupo and wife, Jean of Winchester, CA; one granddaughter, Renee Jimenez of Bakersfield, CA; four grandsons, Scott Lupo of Sacramento, CA, Jason Lupo and wife, Elizabeth of Tallulah, Gary Lupo of Monroe, and Shawn Lupo of Davis, CA; seven great-grandchildren, Kennedy Alexandria, Mason Olivia, and Tristen Isabella Jimenez all of Bakersfield, CA, Emma Grace Lupo of Tallulah, and Jered Don, Jaden Don, and Shamiracle Lupo, all of Monroe; also survived by a host of extended nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Winnsboro for the kind and tender care for our mother. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Parkview Baptist Church in Tallulah.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home - Winnsboro
Billy Elven Buchan
Funeral services for Billy Elven Buchan, 81, of Crowville were 2 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church Crowville, with Rev. Wade Coker and Rev. Carl Gulde officiating. Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was noon until time of services at the church.
Mr. Billy was born August 20, 1939 in Crowville to the union of Ezra and Lucille Roberts Buchan and passed from this life on December 28, 2020, at his residence in Crowville.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Crowville where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Gideons and was a retired oilfield Superintendent.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Joyce Faye Walker Buchan, and sister Sue Hendricks.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters: Pam Maxwell and Cindy Vinson and husband Chris; close family friend Ethel Geddis; three sisters: Vonette Buchan, Wardna Dunham, and Nell Gilmore; brother, Daniel Buchan; four grandchildren: Blake Wheeler and wife Hannah, Curtis Beavers and wife Christen, Samantha Korn and husband Jake, and Ben Beavers and wife Casey; eight great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Luke Amos, Tyler Amos, Tony Amos, Curt Beavers, Gene Freeman and Jeff White.
Honorary pallbearer was Don Parker.
Carrie Mae Ferguson Chevalier
Funeral services for Carrie Mae Ferguson Chevalier, 93, of Winnsboro were 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, in Boeuf River Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Ensminger and Rev. Kevin Goodman officiating. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the church.
Mrs. Carrie was born September 17, 1927, in Winnsboro to the union of Otis and Lissie Brister Ferguson and passed from this life on December 29, 2020, at her residence in Winnsboro.
She was a member of Boeuf River Baptist Church. She was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years, teaching at Fort Necessity and Ogden. Her favorite past times were painting, fishing, and most important, sister day once a week.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband J. E. Chevalier, great grandchildren Aiden Chevalier; sisters: Marie Wilson and husband Woodrow Wilson, Pug Franco and husband Rapheal, and Cecil Taylor and husband Barney; brother-in-law Abner Bryant.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son: Duane Chevalier of Swartz; two daughters: Karen Jennings and husband Mike of Liddieville and Carla Odom and husband Teddy Ray of Fred, TX; seven grandchildren: John Chevalier and wife Lindsey of Abita Springs; Mark Chevalier of Swartz; Laura Bell and husband Justin of West Monroe, Jennifer Weaver and husband Dana of Liddieville, Josh Munoz and wife Roxy of Downsville, Rayeane Odom of Weatherford, TX, and Amanda Parker and husband Matt of Liddieville; great grandchildren: Kael, Landon, Julz and Lane Chevalier, Kiedan Chevalier, Isaia Weaver, Finley and Raegan Parker, Madison and Hannah Albright, Marley and Kallie Bell; two sisters: Lula Bryant of Tyler, TX, and Espie Lee Powell and husband John of Winnsboro; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were John Chevalier, Mark Chevalier, Kiedan Chevalier, Josh Munoz, Dana Weaver, Isaia Weaver.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com
Robert "Bob" Dearing
Mr. Robert "Bob" Dearing, 74, of Hemphill, Texas, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, in Shreveport.
Bob was born to Thelma (Davis) Dearing and Derrell Dearing on Sept. 20, 1946, in Gilbert. He graduated from Gilbert High School and joined the U.S. Army obtaining the rank of Sgt. and served in combat during Vietnam, where he earned the prestigious purple heart award, good conduct medal and clasp bronze 2 loops, valorous unit award, the national defense service medal, the Vietnam service medal, and bronze star, combat infantryman badge 1st award and the expert bade and rifle bar. He loved serving his country and was a proud Vietnam Veteran.
He married the love of his life, Marsha Kay Oliver, on May 28, 1967. Bob went on to serve as a peace officer for the Dallas Police Department for some 10 years where he obtained the "Rookie of the Year Award" in 1969-1970. He was a graduate of Sam Houston State University obtaining his Bachelor of Science on December 21, 1974. Thereafter, he was employed as Deputy Director and State Jail Inspector for the State of Texas where he was instrumental as a consultant informing and writing the rules and regulations for the Texas Commission of Jail Standards.
Bob retired in 1998 at the young age of 52 years, with a blessed life. He was an avid outdoorsman. He dearly loved to hunt and fish, having just recently moved back to the piney woods of East Texas to the Harborlight area of Toledo Bend Lake to his beloved lake home which he dearly loved. He loved to go to "the camp," and enjoyed his friends and family so very much. He dearly loved his wife of 53 years, Marsha, and enjoyed many vacations with her and her family. A wonderful son, a proud husband, a loving dad, and a grandfather, and a great-grandfather, he always had a sense of humor and was loved by all his extended family and made each one feel special. He was of the Baptist faith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Marsha Dearing of Hemphill, Texas; sons, Robert Dearing Jr. and his wife Nora of Bay City, Texas, and Derrel Dearing and his fiancee Summer Wathley of Farmerville, Louisiana; granddaughter, Melissa Mahoney of Baskin, Louisiana; grandson, Robert (Robby) Dearing III of Winnsboro, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Madalyn Mahoney, Kelsey Mahoney, and Roger Dale Mahoney; brother, Jimmy Derrel Dearing and his wife Shirley of Montgomery; sisters, Rose Marie English of the Woodlands, Texas, and JoAnn Holder of Gilbert, Louisiana; and a beloved little sister, Marilyn Jagneaux of Fort Worth, Texas; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members that dearly loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Derrell Dearing.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021, in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel, 316 West Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas, with Bro. Bobby Emfinger and Bro. T.A. Lane officiating, and Bro. Luke Birdwell reading a poem. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Graveside and committal services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, Louisiana.
Visit www.WymanRobertsFuneralHome.com for memories and condolences.
"The family has requested to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and to please wear a mask."
Leroy “Red” Gipson
Leroy “Red” Gipson, 77 of Zachary formerly of Winnsboro, died Dec. 26 at his home.
Services were held Jan. 1 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Morning Star Pleasant Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity.
Mr. Gipson is survived by his spouse, Jewel M. Gipson of Zachary; one son: Darren Gipson of Zachary; two daughters: Shakira and Shakyra Gipson both of Zachary; five brothers: Henry E. Gipson of Zachary, Wallace and James Ray Gipson of Baton Rouge; Tony and Charles Ray Gipson of Winnsboro; six sisters: Vera Gullard of Jacksonville, Florida, Dorothy Gipson and Trudy Gardon of Winnsboro; Leola Weathers and Sandra Haynes of Houston and Ann Cotton of Baton Rouge.
Mr. Gipson is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and pet favorite, his dog Janice.
Pallbearers were Alvin R. Gipson, Charles R. Gipson, James R. Gipson, Jerrell Gipson, Jerry Lynch and Sydrick Cotton.
Jimmy Henry
Jimmy Henry was born Sept. 20, 1949 to the late Charlie and Catherine Henry in Sicily Island. He peacefully departed this life on Dec. 4 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Services for Mr. Henry was Dec. 8 at noon at the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Sicily Island with Pastor Deacue Fields, Jr. officiating.
Mr. Henry served as deacon at New Zion Baptist Church for 45 years and was at the LSU Research Station for nearly 34 years retiring as a supervisor. He then pursued entrepreneurship of raising sweet potatoes and many other vegetables.
Mr. Henry was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Henry Sr., mother Catherine Henry, six brothers: Charlie Henry Jr., George Henry, Elijah Henry, Joseph Henry, Torris Henry, Larry Henry; three sisters: LeeAster Ross, Lela Grant and Lula Thomas.
Mr. Henry married Barbara Nell Overton on Dec. 31, 1970. They raised two daughters: Shantel Henry and Betty Henry McFarland; one son: Jonathan McFarland, Sr. They have one grandchild, Jonathan Terrell McFarland II.
Mr. Henry is also survived by his sisters: Catherine Tolliver, Bertha Hartford (Howard), Mary Campbell, Dorothy Jones and a host of nieces and nephews.
Margaret Ruth Lamb
Margaret Ruth Lamb, 60 of Monroe, died Dec. 23 at Oschner Hospital LSU in Shreveport.
Services were held Jan. 1 at Richardson Funeral Chapel in Winnsboro and burial followed at Ward Bend Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Lamb is survived by one brother: Ernest Lamb of Monroe; two daughters: Lagretta Robinson of Monroe, Lamoanna Lamb of Robinsonville, Ms.; four brothers: John W. Robinson of Winnsboro, Donald Robinson of Monroe; Ralph Robinson of Houston and Mike Robinson of Arkansas; six sisters: Mary Hagan of Houston, Mandy Bryant of Southhaven, Ms., Helen Rectar and Rachel Payne, both of Monroe and Ida Blunt and Sallie Dykes of Winnsboro.
Ms. Lamb is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, an Aunt Zettie Robinson of Winnsboro along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbears were her nephews.
Tommy Donnell, Jr.
A memorial service for Thompson “Tommy” Donnell, Jr. 68, of Gilbert was January 5, 2021 at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville with Bro. Scott Fletcher officiating
Tommy a member of Cowboy Church and a United States Airforce Veteran, passed away December 31, 2020 in Monroe. He worked in the oil field for over twenty years. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved cooking for and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by parents Thompson and Opal Arnold Donnell.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Chris Donnell of Gilbert, son, Nicholas Donnell of Gilbert, sister, Virginia Sikes of McKinney, TX, sister-in-law Sharon Ferrington, and brother-in-law Charles McMurry, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerimie, Lynn, JR Reeves, Mac McMurry, David Barlow, Gavin McMurry, Josh Ferrington, Mark and Logan Lively, Jasmine Munholland, Clara McMurry, Matthew McMurry, Jaxon Blake, Roy Blake, Will McMurray and Dana McMurry.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com
Shonnie Lynn Gray Dove
Shonnie Lynn Gray Dove, 52, of Winnsboro, was born September 3, 1968, in Monroe, to the union of Jerry Gray and Ruth Ann Thornhill. Our beautiful angel gained her heavenly wings surrounded by her family December 31, 2020. A private Family Memorial will be held at a later date.
She was a graduate of Baskin High School and of NLU/ ULM, she was a veterinary tech at Talley's Veterinary Clinic and will be missed by her fur babies, Charm, Sky and Ho Ho and all her furry clients she loved and their parents. Shonnie loved all animals and lived her childhood dream along with her husband Charles of raising, breeding and riding horses.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grady Gray, Travis and Odell Phillips, Alton and Betty Thornhill, uncles Travis, Oscar, Jerry, Jayson, and beloved aunt Joni.
She is survived by her husband Charles Dove, Jr. of Winnsboro; son Garrett Blaine Hardy and his wife Caitlin of Cornelia, GA; her sons father and great friend, Shane Hardy also of GA; mother, Ruth Ann Graham of Winnsboro, father; Jerry Gray of Baskin, her other children; Casey Dove and Kim of Rayville, Chelsey Posey and R.J. of Baskin, Charley Blackford and Shayne of OK, Cassie Jones and Douglas of Bastrop; grandmother, Modene Gray of Baskin, sister, Kristy Gray of Mangham; mother and father-in-law, Charles and Connie Dove; nine grandchildren, and her veterinary family, Dr. Nan Talley, Dr. Kyle Alford, Dr. George Gowan, Dr. Chris Sullivan, her girls and BFF Rachel Blount, Taylor Fuller, Suzanne Laird, Karen Holloway, Sage Ames, Tricia Madden and Aaron Griffing; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
online registry/condolence at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Billy Sue Parker
Mrs. Billy Sue Parker, 79 of Crowville, passed away Dec. 30, 2020 at Franklin Medical Center-Winnsboro.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
She was a retired Security Guard, and was preceded in death by her parents, Martin L. Arnold and Annie Bell Chapman Arnold, her husband Roy Parker, eleven brothers and sisters and a granddaughter.
She is survived by four children: Deborah Parker of Albuquerque, N.M., Dale Parker, Martha Parker and Mickey Parker all of Crowville; two sisters: Joan Cartlidge of West Monroe and Leany Greer of Tallulah, and one brother Ray Arnold of Monroe; eight grandchildren, as well as seven great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Luke Joshua Letlow
Congressman-elect Luke Joshua Letlow, from Start, Louisiana, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on December 29, 2020. He was born to Johnny and Dianne Letlow on December 6, 1979, in Richland Parish, Louisiana.
Two of Luke's favorite phrases were "win the day" and "go, fight, win," and he did win big in his forty-one years. Recently, Luke's wife, Julia, lovingly shared a tribute after he won the Louisiana 5th Congressional district race.
In talking about God's sovereignty over Luke's life, she stated, "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born, I set you apart" (Jeremiah 1:5 NIV). Luke was beloved all over the state for his servant's heart and peaceful nature. He had a gift of bringing people from every walk of life together, and he was happiest when listening to fellow Louisianan's stories.
Luke went to Start Elementary and later graduated from Ouachita Christian School in 1998. Luke's passion for politics emerged when, as a fifth-grader, he was chosen to place the wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier during a field trip to Washington D.C. In 2003, Luke graduated from Louisiana Tech University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems and served as chairman of the Louisiana Tech College Republicans and the Louisiana Federation of College Republicans.
As a young college graduate, Luke served on Congressman John Cooksey's staff and later on the Congressman and Governor Bobby Jindal's staff. In 2013, Luke and Julia moved to Denver, Colorado, where he worked in the oil and gas industry before returning to Louisiana to run Dr. Ralph Abraham's 2014 campaign for Congress. Luke then served as Congressman Abraham's Chief of Staff for his six years in office. In 2020, Luke launched a successful bid for the 5th Congressional District seat and was scheduled to be sworn into the United States House of Representatives on January 3, 2021.
Luke met his wife, Julia, in high school. With the foundation of a strong friendship, they developed a deep and abiding love for each other and married on April 27, 2013. The couple was blessed with a son Jeremiah, born September 21, 2017, and a daughter, Jacqueline, born January 9, 2020. Luke always said his greatest calling on this earth was to be a husband and father.
Luke also had a passion for history and genealogy. His favorite pastime was to research his beloved Richland Parish's origins and write blog posts of his findings.
His faith in Christ guided Luke's life. In his younger years, he participated in youth activities at Start Baptist Church and most recently enjoyed being an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe.
Luke is survived by his wife, Dr. Julia Barnhill Letlow, son Jeremiah John Letlow, and daughter Jacqueline Taylor Letlow. In addition to his parents Johnny and Dianne Letlow, he is survived by his grandmother Mary Taylor and his brothers Paul Letlow and Matt Letlow, along with their spouses and children.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Janet Letlow and his materal grandfather, Richard Taylor.
A worship service giving glory to God for Luke Letlow's life was held at North Monroe Baptist Church on January 2, 2021, with a private family burial held at New Salem Cemetery in Start. Services were under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Monroe. Masks and social distancing were required for attendance.
Pallbearers honoring Luke were Congressman Ralph Abraham, Congressman Garret Graves, Andrew Bautsch, Joseph Bratton, Kyle Bruyninckx, Brandon Burris, Scott Franklin, Terrence Ginn, Mel Landry, Marshall Letlow, Matt Letlow,
Paul Letlow, Bradley Parker, Nial Patel, Daniel Raymond, Drew Smith, Lee Thomason, and Trey Williams.
Memorials may be made to the Luke Letlow Family Trust, where all the proceeds will benefit the wife and children of Luke Letlow. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 538, Rayville, LA 71269.
Please send online condolences to the family at www.kilpatrictfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes - Monroe
Roosevelt 'Bo' Ferrington
Funeral service for Mr. Roosevelt 'Bo' Ferrington, 86, of Wisner, were held on Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of South Central Baptist Church with, Rev. Keith Dowden officiating. Burial followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Bo, a retired store clerk at Kiper Hardware, was born on August 4, 1934, in Wisner and passed from this life on December 28, 2020, at his home in Wisner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eula Roberts Ferrington and Louis Ferrington, SR; wife, Peggie Brown Ferrington; brothers, AJ Ferrington, Louis 'Pipe' Ferrington, Gollus 'Shuck' Ferrington, Floyd 'Timer' Ferrington, Charlie Ferrington, and Roy Ferrington; and sisters, Mamie Ferrington Moore and Louise Ferrington Ellis.
Survivors left to cherish the memory of Bo are his son, Greg Ferrington and wife Wanda; daughter, Amber Ferrington Greer and husband Chris, all of Wisner; grandchildren, Michael Ferrington, Jason Ferrington and wife Jackie, Marcus Morris, Jr and wife Brandy, Jessie Morris and wife Nicole, Cody Greer and wife Anna, Jacob Greer, Sydney Greer, Kaitlyn Greer, and Jessica Smith; and sisters, Evelyn Ferrington Roberts and Irma Ferrington of Wisner. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Michael Ferrington, Jason Ferrington, Marcus Morris, Jessie Morris, Aaron Ferrington, and Danny Richardson.
The family received friends for visitation on Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the church.
