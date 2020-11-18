Jimmie Chase
Jimmie Chase, 62 of Newellton, died Nov. 7 at Oschner’s of Shreveport.
Mr. Chase’s services were Nov. 14 at Magnolia Baptist Church in Newellton at 11 a.m.
Burial followed at Wyoming Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
He is survived by his spouse Dawan Cephus Chase of Newellton; two sons: Steve Cephus of Houston and Marlon Frazier of Gonzales, LA; three daughters: Tettra Scott of Newellton, Ebony Cephus of Gonzales, LA and Ashley Moses of Prairieville, LA.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law Katie Moses, two brothers: Robert Chase and Jerry Chase both of Tulsa; six sisters: Alice Evans, Debra Walker and Barbara Cathey all of Tulsa, Odessa Chase and Brenda Washington of Newellton and Bahiya Abdullah of Seattle.
Mr. Chase is survived by five grandchildren and a host of special friends, cousins, brother-in-laws, God children and other relatives.
Pallbearers were John Tucker, Robert Chase, Jerry Chase, Terrell Chase, Ray Chase, Joe Lee Percy, David Rimmey and Mike Johnson.
Johnny Wayne Trahern
Funeral services for Johnny Wayne Trahern, 53, of Wisner, were held on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert, with Rev. James Harris and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating. Burial followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Trahern, an employee of the Department of Transportation, was born on Dec. 28, 1966, in Wisner to the union of Ruben and Alice Linder Trahern, and passed from this life on Nov. 14, 2020, in West Monroe. Johnny dedicated 32 years in the fire service of Franklin Parish, Fire District 2 at the Turkey Creek Fire Station.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and beloved grandmother, Mary Lee Trahern.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deana Trahern; daughter, Allison Wollerson (Tim) of Crowville; son, Tristan Trahern (Sarah) of Wisner; sister, Robin Trahern; and grandchildren, Micah, Jenna, and Arryn Wollerson. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Mike Broch, Victor Reed, Lance Jemerson, Brad Edwards, Mark Enterkin, Dakota Parks, Ken Credit, Kennedy Thomas, and Lee Wallace. Honorary Pallbearers were the volunteer firemen of Franklin Parish.
The family received friends for visitation on Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the church.
Mac Thomas Jordan
Funeral services for Mac Thomas Jordan, 84, of Gilbert were held Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church at Wisner with Bro. Peyton Sparks officiating. Burial ollowed at Oakley Cemetery near Gilbert under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. Visitation for Mr. Jordan was held Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Jordan was born to the union of Walter Jordan, and Maxie Hemphill on August 5, 1936 in Monticello, MS and passed away in Winnsboro on November 5, 2020.
Mr. Jordan is survived by his wife, Shirley Jordan; sons Thomas Mac Jordan and wife Lien, Phillip Jordan and wife Julia, and Keith Jordan and wife Theresa. He is also survived by a brother, Barney Jordan, and sister, Janice Jordan. He is also survived by six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a host of friends.
Rev. Douglas O. Neal
Rev. Douglas O. Neal, 62 of Winnsboro, died Oct. 22 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
Graveside services for Rev. Neal were held Oct. 26 at Philadelphia Cemetery in Crowville at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Rose Neal of Winnsboro.
Rev. Neal had three daughters: LaToya, Khadijah Neal and Sarah Neal both of Winnsboro; three brothers: Arthur L. Neal of Newellton, William H. Neal Jr. and an adopted brother Womble L. Jackson both of Winnsboro; six sisters: Ella Boston of Houston, Melissa Johnson of Wisner, Velma Neal Brown, Ola M. Neal and LaTanga Blackson of Winnsboro and Rosie Caston of DeRidder.
Rev. Neal is also survived by his Godchildren: Louis Johnson Jr., Paris Rose, Jamiel Wright III and Kyle Wright and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Dustin Blackson, Kenneth Blackson Jr., Ant’Juan Ellis Jr.,, Bill Hendrix, Louis Johnson Jr., John Lewis Jr., Wesley Neal and Henry Rose Jr.
Vernie Lee Hendry
Funeral services for Vernie Lee Hendry, 89, of Chase were 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 2020, in Chase Baptist Church, with Rev. Dale Goodman, Rev. Jerry Goodman, Rev. Marion Collier and Rev. Paul Jones officiating.
Interment followed in Chase Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday Nov. 12, at the church.
Vernie was born August 31, 1931, in Madisonville to the union of Calip Lee and Violet Elizabeth Fussell Jenkins and passed from this life on November 8, 2020, at her residence in Chase.
Vernie was a pastor's wife for many years. She loved to go to church and serve the Lord, her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed being a Pink Lady at Franklin Medical Center. Her greatest blessings called her Mawmaw.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Rev. Wilmer L. Hendry; brothers: Larry and Grady Jenkins; son-in-law Rev. Danny Busby; and grandson-in-law Jamie Ensminger.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters: Beth Goodman and husband Devon of Chase and Patti Busby of Lake Charles; eight grandchildren: Brian Goodman and wife Yvonne of Chase, Tricia Ensminger of New York, Gretchen Clark and husband Matt of Winnsboro, Stevie Goodman and wife Melissa of Haughton, Kathy Goodman of Chase, Tiffanie Cassell and husband Jason of Houston, TX, Timothy Busby of Lake Charles, and Tara Parra and husband Ricardo of Lake Charles; 12 great grandchildren: Kayla Brauer and husband Daniel, Jaime A. Ensminger and wife Cassie, Mary Elizabeth Clark, Madeline Clark, Austin Poland, Caleb Goodman, Aubreigh and Brandon Hart, Faith Cassell, Ricky, Michael, and Emily Parra; one great-great grandchild; Eli Poland; sisters: Elaine Morgan, Betty Smith, and Joan Hanson; sisters-in-law: Margaret Jenkins and Mattie Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Paul Bartleson, Gary Beasley, Billy Eley, David Eley, Jeffery Eley, Seth Graham, Bryan Linder, and Cain Southern.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Terri LaForge Spence
Funeral services for Terri LaForge Spence, 67, of Winnsboro were 2 p.m. November 16, in Temple Baptist Church, with Dr. Alan Miller and Rev. Jimmy Harper officiating.
Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was noon until time of service at the church.
Terri was born May 6, 1953, in Winnsboro to the union of Edward J. and Dorothy Craft LaForge and passed from this life on November 14, 2020, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
"I fight for the kids that are unable to fight for themselves".
Mrs. Terri dedicated her life to the well being of all the children with whom she came in contact with. She started her journey by completing her masters of social work from the Louisiana State University. She then went on to work for child protective services with the State of Louisiana, where she touched the lives of many children. She ended her career with Franklin Medical Center where she built the mental and behavioral health program and even served as CEO.
Mrs. Terri loved her family to who she was their bedrock. So steady in her faith and shoulders strong enough for the heaviest of burdens, she would listen and give the wisdom of her Lord to lessen the burdens of all who would ask it of her. But the true loved and passion of Mrs. Terri was her grandchildren. She would do anything and everything for them, from dance recitals to softball fields, she was there no matter the situation. They were her heart, the thing that kept her moving forward.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Dorothy LaForge; aunt Shirley Smathers; one nephew, Dalton LaForge.
Survivors include her husband Billy R. Spence; two children: Mark E. Spence and Paige D. Yell and husband Christopher; one brother Wayne E. LaForge and wife Mary; eight grandchildren: Katie E. Carson, Spence M. Carson, Hailey G. Carson, Colton R. Spence, Olivia C. Spence, Lauryn Duke, Sydney Yell and Kyle Yell; a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Tony Blanco, Eric Gossett, Trey Hutson, Phillip Mulkey, Roger Spence, and Kyle Yell.
We will miss you every day until we see you again in our permanent home, your loving children.
The family request that mask be worn and social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Lorean Chandler Phelps
Lorean Chandler Phelps, 95 of Detroit, died Nov. 5 at is home. She was formerly from Winnsboro.
Graveside services were Nov. 14 at Berry Hill in Winnsboro at 11 a.m under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Phelps is survived by one son: Dwaine Phelps of Detroit; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
She is also survived by special nieces Ora L. Sweeney and Evon Woods; two daughter-in-laws Charlotte Phelps and Janice Phelps and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will by Raymond Norwood, Bunell Richardson, Shon Norwood, Alfonzo Norwood, Ervin Norwood and Bruce Norwood.
Rosie C. Clark
Rosie C. Clark, 76 of Newellton, died Nov. 4 at her home in Baton Rouge. Services were held Nov. 14 at St. Luke Baptist Church in Newellton at 1 p.m.
Burial followed at Wyoming Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Clark is survived by one daughter, Angel Clark of Baton Rouge, her mother, Josephone Cephus of Newellton; four brothers: Matthew, Nathaniel, Major and James Cephus; three sisters: Flora Faciane, Emma Roberts and Raybess Cephus.
She is also survived by a God daughter: Shelia James and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers were Colby Cephus, Chauncey Roberts, Medric Cephus Talbert, Larry Roberts and Antonie Adams.
Thomas Wayne Humble
Thomas Wayne Humble was born into this world on March 22, 1963 in West Monroe, and departed from this world on October 26, 2020 in Zachary.
Graveside services were held at Harris Cemetery in Crowville on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jimmy Goodman officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jake Wayne Humble and Carolyn “Caggie” Knight Daniels; and his father-in-law, Jimmie Ray Hoover. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Humble of Zachary, LA; two sons, Courtney Wayne Humble and his wife Heather and daughter: Lilyanne of Monroe, and Aaron Cole Humble and his wife Danielle and sons: Cadyn, Carson, and Uriah of Monroe; a sister, Traci Ann Humble of Maine; the mother of his children, Sammi Riley; and his mother-in-law, Audrey Hoover of Crowville.
Thomas received his degree in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University after graduating from Farmerville High School, and soon found himself employed by companies such as RSH Engineering in Monroe; Georgia Pacific in Gearheart, Oregon and Zachary, LA, and the Methanex Corporation in Baton Rouge.
Pallbearers were Junior Thomas, Steven Franklin, Jamie Triplett, Courtney Humble, Doug Clark, and William Livingston.
Adam Wright
Funeral services for Adam Wright, 43, of Crowvvile will be held 10 am Nov. 19, at Hill Ridge Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 2020, at the church.
