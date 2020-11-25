Robert Newman
Funeral services for Robert Newman, 83, of Winnsboro are incomplete under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
JoAnne Shelton
Funeral services for JoAnne Shelton are incomplete under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Marvin Womack
Funeral services for Marvin Womack, 88, are incomplete under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
James Leroy Peters
James Leroy Peters was born to the union of Garland and Mable Wroten Peters at their home on French Turn Road outside of Crowville. He woke up in Heaven Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, while living at Rosemont Assisted Living in West Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Allen “Pete” Peters.
James, or “Doc” as he was known everywhere, graduated from Crowville High School, and studied biology at Louisiana State University where he graduated. He was admitted to Texas A&M University veterinarian medicine program where he received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. James began his veterinarian career in Alexandria working for the state of Louisiana. Two years later, James felt God’s call into the gospel ministry and served God first at Hope Baptist Church in Alexandria. He was later ordained and licensed to preach while serving at St. Amant Baptist Church. After his time at St. Amant, James was called to serve at Northwest Bible Baptist Church and Providence Baptist College in Elgin, IL, where he served until his retirement. He ministered in the bus ministry, as soul winning captain, principal of the church school, and professor at Providence Baptist College for 18 years. By the time James retired, he had served his Lord faithfully for 47 years. He was truly a “man after God’s own heart”. His life and ministry touched thousands of people due to his influence on students who became missionaries or pastors all over the world.
He is survived by brothers, Kenneth (Betty), Reggie (Sybil), Roy (Lynette) and Gary, and sisters, Lenora (Louis) Amedee, Lillian (Larry) Andrews, Karen (Ronald) Beach, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. A service celebrating James “Doc” Peters’ life, conducted by Rev. Charles “Chuck” Smith, will be held following visitation at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Mulhearn.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Peters, Brian Andrews, Scott Peters, Ashley Peters, Micah Beach, and Zachary Smith.
The family would like to thank the members of Bayou Baptist Church in Monroe, LA, St. Amant Baptist Church in St. Amant, LA, and the staff and management of Rosemont Assisted Living in West Monroe, LA for their love and care for Doc during his retirement years.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child or to St. Amant Baptist Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Joyce ‘Jody’ Pitts
Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce ‘Jody’ Pitts, 77, of Winnsboro, were held on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at First United Pentecostal Church of Winnsboro, with Rev. Mark Powell, Rev. Eric Day, and Rev. Jerry Anthony officiating. Interment was in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Jody was born in Winnsboro on July 25, 1943, to the union of Curtis Lamar Johnson and Eva Lee Posey Johnson and passed from this life on November 18, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.
Jody was the eternal mother. Her huge heart took in any and all who were hurting or who needed a friend. You could always run to her. She worked for the telephone company, in all its various stages, for thirty-eight years. She began her career in New Orleans, LA, as an operator and ended her career in Phoenix, AZ, as an Engineer. Jody’s heartbeat was her church and church family. She was a prayer warrior, and she had a tender heart towards those in need, and those less loved. For many years she has spearheaded the B.R.E.A.D. (Bible Reading Enriches Any Day) program. This program makes it easy to read the entire Bible in a year. She wanted to help young people learn to love the word of God!! She loved travel, and she and her husband travelled to all the continents of this earth. Her favorite trips seemed to be African Safari, and two trips to the land of Israel, where she was baptized in the Jordan River! She was passionate about her plants and flowers, and her yard reflected that. She has plants that she has carefully tended since the nineties. Attending church with her family was the single greatest joy in her life. She and her sister were at the church every Saturday morning from 6:30 to 7:00 for their part in the 12 hour Chain of Prayer. She was before The Throne, praying for the lost and those backslidden in heart, with many tears.
Jody is preceded in death by her parents, Eva Lee and Curtis Lamar Johnson; brothers, Larmar Johnson, John Thomas ‘JT’ Johnson and wife Margaret, and Truman Johnson; and by 3 infant children.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thurman Lee Pitts; brothers, Shelby Johnson (Labrillia), Donnie Johnson (Shirley), and Kenny Johnson (Donna); sisters, Elizabeth Vickery (Wayne) and Virginia Faye Evans; and also by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Justin Johnson, Shane Johnson, Benji Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Jonathan Wright, and Dustin Wright.
The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at the church.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to missions at First United Pentecostal Church of Winnsboro.
Leo (Bub) Bruce
Funeral services for Mr. Leo (Bub) Bruce, 94, of Winnsboro were held at 11 a.m. Nov.10 at the First Baptist Church in Winnsboro with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating.
Burial was in the Myrtle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. Bruce was born on January 30, 1926 in Winnsboro, LA., and passed away on November 6, 2020 in Winnsboro, LA. He was retired from Entergy and a veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his parents John Edward and Ethel Bruce, wife Jewel Faye Bruce, son, Bubba Bruce, daughter-in law, Ginger Bruce Brothers, J.E. and Buck Bruce.
Survivors include his sons, Larry Bruce and wife Linda, Doug Bruce; daughter-in-law, Pam Bruce; grandchildren, Brad Bruce, Allison Smedley and husband David, Kristy Hammack and husband Jason, Millicent Haydel and James; great grandchildren, Ben Parker, Luke Bruce, Brantley Bruce, Ty Bruce, Isabella Jewel Hammack, Landry Haydel, Grayson Hammack; step granddaughter, Myki Garcia
Pallbearers were Robert Duane Franklin, Ronald Franklin, Brantley Bruce, Ty Bruce, Billy Wade House, Perry Loftin, and Bo Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers, Grayson Hammack, J.L. Hendrix, Robert Neal Harwell, George Thames, Butch Schooler, Mike Gandy, Elmer Tackle and Tommy Pallett.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time on Nov.10 at First Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Markenytra Bell Addison and the staff of Plantation Manor for the care they gave Mr. Bruce
Online Condolences/registry www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Joe David Mullins
Funeral services for Joe David Mullins, 65 of Swampers were held at 2 p.m., Nov. 22 in New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark, Rev. Terry Poland and Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Home of Winnsboro. Visitation was Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at the church.
He was born July 13, 1955 in Winnsboro to the union of Cornelius “Sonny” Mullins and Vanada Cobb Mullins and passed from this world Thursday, November 19, 2020 in LSU Hospital in Shreveport.
Mr. Mullins was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and worked in the oil field for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Willie Mullins; sister Pearlie Mullins Taylor; half sisters Faye Mullins Anderson and Annie Peavy; half brothers Walter “Mull” Mullins and Lonnie Ray Mullins and father-in-law Gerald Peavy.
Mr. Mullins is survived by his wife of 36 years Sharon Ann Peavy Mullins; son Joseph David Mullins; daughter Carolyn Ann Mullins and grand daughter Alissa Jade Mullins all of Swampers. He is also survived by sister Cornelia Dale Mullins Berry and husband Willie Berry; uncle Jesse Parker; half sister Georgia Anne Pendleton; half brother Charles “Ed” Mullins; mother-in-law Delores Biggs Lightsey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were Chris Carraway, Brandon Carroll, Adam Fussell, Chris Houston, Terry Poland, Jace Rowan, Steve Scobey and Malcolm Welch
Honorary pallbearers were Jesse Parker, Sammy Parker, Steve Pierce, and Dennis Poland.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com .
Teresa Hutto
Funeral services for Teresa Hutto, 55, of Winnsboro, will be held 2 p.m. Nov. 23 in Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Pete McCarty and Rev. David Smith officiating.
Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 6 - 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at the church.
Teresa was born December 10, 1964, in Monroe to Glynn Warren Tillery and Mary Henrie Hemphill Tillery Urbanowicz and passed from this life on November 20, 2020 at Willis-Knighton in Shreveport.
She is preceded in death by her husband Willard Hutto; father, Glynn Tillery; stepfather Ted Urbanowicz; and granddaughter Carlie Franklin.
Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters: Amy Hutto, Amber Hutto Franklin and husband Chuck, and Autumn Hutto all of Winnsboro; mother, Mary Tillery Urbanowicz of Winnsboro; two sisters: Pat Colbert and husband Russell, Dianne Bruce and husband John all of Winnsboro; granddaughter, Kharysa Hutto of Monroe; grandson Carson Franklin of Winnsboro; three special daughters: Bailey Wollerson and Rachel Lindsey of Chase and Courtney Parker of Gilbert; special niece, Melissa Parker; also her faithful companion Scooby Doo Hutto; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were John Bruce, Kevin Fife, Donald Ray Hutto, Herman Hutto, Pierre Hutto, Derrial Parker, Jr. and Derrial Parker, Sr.
Honorary pallbearers were ussell Colbert and Carson Franklin.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to, Dr. Gary Baskin, Alecia Crockett, Dr. Bhandori, and the staff of Willis-Knighton North.
Alice Wallace
Private family services for Alice Wallace, 82, of Winnsboro were held Nov. 20 in Coax Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Alice was born June 11, 1938, and passed away at home on November 18, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Because of her love, care, and concern for the health and safety of her family and friends, she had requested a private graveside service for her family.
Mrs. Wallace loved and will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Earl Wallace; her children, Mike Wallace (Beverly) and Kelly Temple (Tim), all of Winnsboro; her grandchildren, Shane Wallace of San Jose, CA, Misty Wallace (Michael), Matt Parker (Amanda), Betsy Caldwell (Reid), Emily Blossom (Jordy), Erika Wallace (Rayce), Crystal Olivo (Flint), April Banks all of Winnsboro; sister, Eva Fletchers (Debs) of Baskin; Jimmy Bryant (Pat) of FA; sisters-in-law, Agnes Russell, Helen Killingsworth, both of Winnsboro; Pearl Bryant of Walker, Sonya Bryant Bovey of Oak Harbor, WA, Liz Bryant of WA; as well as her many nieces, nephews, and friends; and her special treasures, 12, soon to be 13, great grandchildren.
Adam Wayne Wright
Funeral services for Adam Wayne Wright, 42, of Winnsboro were 10 a.m. Nov. 19, in Hill Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Aucoin and Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 5 – 8 p.m. Nov18 at the church.
Adam was born November 28, 1977, to Billy Wayne and Charlotte DeMoss Wright and passed from this life on November 16, 2020, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Adam was a member of Hill Ridge Baptist Church. He was self employed as a farmer and truck driver; he was also a welder. Adam was a cowboy, he loved taking care of his horses and cattle; enjoyed hunting and was a jack of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte DeMoss Wright.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Mandi Wright; one daughter Maddie Wright; one son Mason Wright; father Billy Wayne Wright; one sister Carmen Wright Holloway and husband Matthew; one nephew, Caleb Holloway; one niece Megan Holloway; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Russell Caldwell, Greg Carson, Cody DeMoss, Heith DeMoss, Jason Ferrington, Zach Jackson, Mike Jones and Kevin Ward.
Honorary pallbearers were Don Anderson, Joey Douglas, Matt Holloway, Jason Lawhorn, Leon McIntyre, Seth Oliver, Jerry Spence, and Ken Wright.
At the request of the family please wear a mask.
