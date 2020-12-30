Andrew P. Mullican
Funeral services for Mr. Andrew P. Mullican of Baskin, were 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at Mangham Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Aultman officiating. Interment followed at Prewitt Cemetery in Mangham under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. Visitation was from noon until time of service Tuesday at the church.
Mr. Mullican was born October 4, 1956 in Winnsboro and passed from this life on December 27, 2020 in Baskin at the age of 64. Andrew was a member of Mangham First Baptist Church. He was a “cut-up”, never met a stranger, and was loved by everyone. He was a generous person who would give the shirt off of his back to anyone. He loved horses and often rode in parades and rodeos. You never saw him without his cowboy hat. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, A.M. and Julie Mullican.
Survivors include his brothers, John Mullican of Dover, AR, Dennis Mullican of Baskin and Steven Mullican of Baskin; his sisters, Kathaleen Doughty and husband, Robert of Bossier City, Margie Andrews and husband, Buddy of Benton, KY, Barbara Taylor and husband, Mike of Hallsville, TX and Susie Taylor and husband, Bill of Haughton; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Jayme Taylor, Lorand Csoma, Mike DeJean, Paul Rogers, Cody Hargrove, Jerry Gandy.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro
Tammy Gipson
Tammy Gipson, 57 of Baton Rouge formerly of Winnsboro, died Dec. 12 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Services were held Dec. 19 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 11 a.m Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Gipson is the daughter of the late Robert Lee Gipson and Corene White Gipson.
She is survived by a brother, Octavious D. Overton of Monroe, and three sisters: Sharon Gipson Hilliard of Prairieville, La, Pamela Gipson Lofton of Austin, Texas and Teresa Gipson Kirk of Baton Rouge.
Ms. Gipson is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is survived by a special friend Gregory James of Baton Rouge.
Pallbearers were Eddie Hilliard, Corey Hilliard, Colby Hilliard, Julius Lofton, Carlos Kirk and Octavious Overton.
Rex Lynn Griffin
Rex Lynn Griffin, was born August 15, 1951, and was a resident of Franklin Parish, Louisiana and a native of Rupert, Idaho. Rex passed away at age 69 on December 24, 2020 at St. Frances Hospital in Monroe, Louisiana due to complications of pneumonia resulting from the effects of COVID-19.
He is survived by his wife, Sheri’ Griffin of Franklin Parish, and their two children residing in Nebraska; daughter AnnJanae’ and son Lorin’; and four grandchildren: Ariana, Joshua, Constance, and Lilly.
Rex was the son of Ralph and Sarahmay Griffin of Rupert, Idaho. He was the third child of eight siblings; brothers: Ralph, Ron, R, Ray, and Russell, and sisters: Ruth and Rita.
Rex served a mission in Colorado Springs, Colorado and then went on to graduate from Brigham Young University where he met his wife. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He loved and cared for his family with a fierceness that cannot be compared. Going as far as selling his prized (Honda CX?) “Wendy Darling” to better care for them. He protected, nurtured, and taught his family with a kind but stern quite authority.
Rex started his professional career as a school teacher. He then went on to use his expertise in the fields of chemical engineering at S&R Electroplating; he later moved into the field of microchip fabrication at Intel Corp. and then returned to teaching when closer to retiring. After retiring he spent his time caring for his mother-n-law and refining his hobbies.
Rex possessed a zest for life. Some of his hobbies included history, genealogy, pigeons, reading, writing, and crafting. He was a dutiful historian, who spent a lifetime gathering and sharing important and interesting facts. He visited as many historical and family sites as he could and would narrate (from memory) the town’s historical places, genealogy, and how it tied into Homing Pigeons, to anyone who would listen. He never missed a chance to research anyone’s ancestry and his enthusiasm for history, genealogy, and pigeons allowed him to start conversations with perfect strangers and make new friends wherever he went. Although he loved learning historical facts, he also appreciated a good historical fiction book. Isaac Asimov being among his favorites. His love of reading ultimately turned him into an author himself, in the later years of his life, he started writing Non-Fiction and Fiction. Rex also mastered the art of making many beautiful pieces of jewelry and casted figurines which he has given to family members throughout the years.
Rex was an amazing human who never missed a chance to experience life to its fullest. He will be missed deeply by many and the world is a little duller with his death. Rex Lynn Griffin’s interment will take place at his family’s burial plot at Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho.
All condolences or offerings should be remitted to the Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho, Phone # 208-233-1500.
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 South 4th. Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
e/mail: wecare@colonial-funeralhome.com
James Griffith
Graveside service for Mr. James Griffith, 73, of Fort Necessity, were held Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. in Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Youngs Community Memorial Funeral Home.
James, a retired pipe liner, was born on May 26, 1948 to the union of Spencer Allen Griffith and Rosie Gallagher Griffith in Fort Necessity, and passed from this life on December 23, 2020 in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosie and Spencer Griffith; wife, Irma Minchew Griffith; and sister, Reba Griffith
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his son, Benjamin James Griffith and wife Mary; daughter, Daphne Erwin; brothers, Jerry Griffith and wife Bernice; grandchildren, Clayton Cole Griffith, Logan Griffith, Sarah Griffith, Karah Griffith, Holden Griffith, and Hallie Griffith all of Fort Necessity.
Jerry Johnson
Jerry Johnson’s funeral services will be at a later date at Turkey Creek Baptist Church at 2 p.m. under the direction of Gill’s First National Funeral Home.
Jerry, a Field Engineer, was born August 21, 1957, in Wichita, KS and passed from this life December 23, 2020 at his residence.
Jerry was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church and loved to fish.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Joe Johnson and Billie Jean Fitzpatrick Johnson, and his aunt, Barbara Solitze.
Jerry is survived by sisters: Donna Riffle, Sara King, and Amanda Christie (Raymond); brother, Bradley Johnson; nephew, Denver King; cousin, Leslie Lawhorn; and numerous family and friends.
Jerry, a Field Engineer, was born August 21, 1957, in Wichita, KS and passed from this life December 23, 2020 at his residence.
Jerry was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church and loved to fish.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Joe Johnson and Billie Jean Fitzpatrick Johnson, and his aunt, Barbara Solitze.
Jerry is survived by sisters: Donna Riffle, Sara King, and Amanda Christie (Raymond); brother, Bradley Johnson; nephew, Denver King; cousin, Leslie Lawhorn; and numerous family and friends.
Jay Hullum Cummins
Jay Hullum Cummins was born on October 30, 1937 in Oak Ridge, LA and passed away peacefully on December 26, 2020 in Monroe, LA. Mr. Cummins graduated from Neville High School in 1956 and Northeast Louisiana University in 1960. After graduation, Mr. Cummins served in the United States Army. He farmed for over 50 years in Richland Parish and was a board member of the Rayville Compress and Warehouse Company.
Mr. Cummins was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jay W. Cummins; mother, Joe Mary Cummins; brother Bunnie M. Cummins; and twin brother, Joe S. Cummins.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Scott Cummins; son Scott Cummins and his wife Pam Cummins, of Covington, LA; daughter Mary Ellen Thompson and her husband, Dhu Thompson, of Little Rock, AR; and five grandchildren, Christy Cummins Gongora and her husband Paul Gongora, Jamie Cummins, Addison Thompson, Mack Thompson, and Wes Thompson.
A special thank you is also extended from the family to Sherry Fletcher and Richard Morris for their many years of devotion and friendship.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Cummins, Addison Thompson, Mack Thompson, Wes Thompson, Paul Gongora, Lionel Robinson and Richard Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, a private family service and interment will take place at Goldmine Plantation in Mangham under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Katherine Johnson
Graveside service for Mrs. Katherine Johnson, 77, of Winnsboro, were held on Dec. 26, at 2 p.m. in Harris Cemetery, with Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark and Rev. Bobby Arnold officiating, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation was from 1:30-2 p.m. at the cemetery.
Katherine, a retired nurse, was born on August 28, 1943, in Winnsboro, to the union of Tallie Guimbellot and Velma Howie Guimbellot, and passed from this life on December 23, 2020 in Monroe.
She is preceded in death by her parents; father of her children, Charles Ray Weems; second husband, Wilbur Johnson; brothers, Eugene Guimbellot, Raymond Guimbellot, and Wayne Guimbellot; and sister, Brenda Yancey.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Diane Ferrington and husband Don, Sharon Renee Davis and husband Jerry, Jeanie Linder and husband Roy, and Beverly LLoyd and husband Chris; son, Mike Weems and wife Michelle; brothers, T.H. Guimbellot and wife Willie Mae and Leo Guimbellot and wife Susie; and sister, Sue Gould and husband Glenn.
She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, step-family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Brandon Morrison, Brandon Box, Charles Linder, Mathew Linder, Mike Antley, and Brandon Lloyd.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jim Ferrington, Clayton Ferrington, and Lee Wallace.
Lucy Mae Shaw
Lucy Mae Shaw, 74 of Winnsboro, died Dec. 21 at her home. Graveside services were held Dec. 26 at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shaw is survived by her spouse Eugene Shaw Sr. of Winnsboro; two sons: Eugene Shaw Jr. and Derrick Shaw; three daughters: Rosetta Hardin, Theresa Young and Lou Virginia Mosley; two brothers: Pete White and Jessie White and one sister Harriet Cooper.
Mrs. Shaw has 10 grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Michael Young, Donnie Hughes Jr., Roderick Mosley, Joe Hardin, Cam’ron Mosley and Stephon Hardin.
Mary Ignont McMahon
Mary Ignont McMahon, 60 of Winnsboro, died Dec. 22 at Willis Knighten Medical Center in Shreveport. Services were held Dec. 26 at Faithful Followers Evangelistic Ministries in Wisner at 11 a.m. Burial followed at New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Ms. McMahon is survived by one son: Kedrick Ignont of Winnsboro; one God Son: Jeremiah S. White; one God Daughter: Ceita Davis; four brothers: Thoma A. Kent of Monroe, Charles Ignont and Saint James Louis Ignont both of Dallas and Tommy L. Ignont of Winnsboro; five sisters: Annie L. Johson, Pastor Beverly Jackson and Mercedes White all of Winnsboro, Barbara Miles and Donessa Sellers both of Dallas.
Ms. McMahon is also survived a special friend, Gloria Davis and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Stephen Johnson, Sidney McMillion, Marcus Doyle, Elijha Sellers, Saint James L. Ignont and Kedrick Ignont.
Henry Minniefield
Henry Minniefield, 59 of Winnsboro, died Dec. 14 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in ElDorado. Services were held Dec. 26 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Minniefield is survived by three brothers: Edward Lee Harper of Winnsboro, Sabastian Minniefield and Jobie “Jack” Minniefield both of Dallas; five sisters: Lora “Lucy” Gilmore and Gloria “Redgail” Minniefield both of Winnsboro; Connie Muhammad, Janice Minniefield and Patricia Ann Ignont all of Dallas; good friend: Clark White and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers were relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Jaqueline Holmes, Leola Thomas and Gloria Elzy for love and support over the years.
Olla V. Fowler,
Funeral services for Olla V. Fowler, 86, of Gilbert were held 2 p.m. Dec.28 at Apostolic Faith Chapel with Rev. James Harris and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 6 - 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at the church.
Olla V. was born May 16, 1934 in Jigger to the union of James Albert and Ella Sander Thames and passed from this life on December 25, 2020, in Winnsboro at Legacy Nursing Center.
Olla V. was a lifetime member of Apostolic Faith Chapel of Gilbert, a retired bus driver for Franklin Parish School Board. She enjoyed being outdoors and the church Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Walter Lee Fowler; great grandson Blayton Welch; three brothers: Iley J. Thames, Autrey Thames, and Huey Thames; two sisters: Mert Waller and Leona Wright.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her three sons: Bobby Fowler (Ivy), Earl Fowler (Juanita), and James Fowler (Elouise); one daughter Lisa Parks (Buddy); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a host of other family and many friends.
Pallbearers were Ethan Bass, Hunter Curl, Derek Fowler, Jonathan Fowler, Lee Fowler and Tyler Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Ezell. Robert Fowler, Buddy Parks, and Jurell Thames.
Patsy L. Hill
Funeral services for Patsy L. Hill, 76, of Vidalia, were held 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at Eureka Baptist Church, Gilbert with Rev. Bobby Arnold officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 3 - 8 p.m. Dec. 26 at the church.
Patsy was born January 7, 1944, in Winnsboro to the union of Bently and Fleecy Hilton Howington and passed from this life on December 22, 2020, in Vidalia.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don Hill; two sons: Rickey and Dwayne Burns.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her son: Keith Burns (Tammy) of Vidalia; her three daughters: Donetta Berry (Jimmy) of Gilbert, Renee Smith (Casey) of Florence, AL, and Donna Knight of Vidalia; one sister, Marie Kennedy of Marion; special niece, Sue Jordan of Winnsboro; 15 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Derrick Barlow, Jimmy Berry, Jr., Mac Fuqua, Braxton King, Roger Mahoney, Jr., and Dustin Mason.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Encompass Hospice.
Ella Parker Walker
Funeral services for Ella Parker Walker, 89, of Winnsboro will be 10 a.m. Dec. 24 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. James Harris and Rev. Jimmy Holland officiating assisted by Bernard Wolleson. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ella was born January 10, 1931 in Winnsboro to the union of John and Rosa Parker and passed from this life on December 22, 2020, in Winnsboro at Legacy Nursing Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Edward Walker; two daughters: Paula Frances Waller and Laurie Walker; granddaughter, Shelley Wolleson; son-in-law, Dewayne Biggs; two sisters: Lottie Allen and Lillie Mae Parker; five brothers: George, Jack, Louis, Flat and Luther Parker.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters: Charlotte Wolleson and husband Bernard and Amy Thornton and husband Wendell of Winnsboro; one son: Oliver Walker of Harrison, AR; seven grandchildren: Julie LeTeff and husband Jason, Amanda Carter and husband James, April Allred and husband Darian and Teresa Howard and husband Seth, Justin Biggs and wife Nicole, Jeremy Biggs and wife Kinsley, and Logan Thornton; numerous great grandchildren; Sister: Inez Buchan; Brothers-In-Law: Don Walker and wife Sherry of Marana, AZ and Jess Walker and wife Sara of Sherwood, AR; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were Darian Allred, Justin Biggs, James Carter, Rowan Carter, Cole Edwards, and Jason LeTeff.
Honorary pallbearers were Bernard Wolleson, Wendell Thornton, and Scott Peters.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Royce C. Bryan
Funeral services for Mr. Royce C. Bryan of Winnsboro were 1:00 p.m. Dec. 24 at Magnolia Baptist Church near Winnsboro with Pastor David Philips, Bro. Ron Ferrington, and Richie Kelly officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery near Crowville under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Mr. Bryan was born January 1, 1934 in Fort Necessity and passed from this life on December 22, 2020 at his home in Winnsboro at the age of 86. He was a ULM graduate of 1953 and served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict where he spent some time in Japan. He was a teacher at Ward III High School from 1961 until 1968 where he became principal of Ward III until 1980. He then served as Superintendent of the Franklin Parish School Board from 1980-1987 when he retired. He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church and he enjoyed hunting in his younger years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, or “Pap”, and was always supportive of his children and grandchildren’s sports and activities. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ludie Leona Bryan; his daughter, Linda Kay Bryan; his siblings, Kermit Bryan, Jesse Bryan, James Coyte Bryan and Jean Bryan Taylor.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Betty Bryan of Winnsboro; his four daughters, Deborah Renee Hodges and husband, Charlie, Glinda Fay Philips and husband, David, Donna Lanee Kelly and husband Richie, and Sandra Lynn King and husband, Mark, all of Winnsboro; one brother, Ray Bryan and wife, Mary Pat of Fort Necessity; one sister, Shirley Mondello of Fort Necessity; sisters-in-law, Elaine Clark of Winnsboro and Ann Robbins and husband, W.L., of Winnsboro; fourteen grandchildren, Jamie Clark, Amie Volentine, Charlie Kate Hodges, Chance Hodges, David John Philips, Luke Philips, Jessi DeBerry, Rachel Philips, Kortnie Lanee Scull, Kelsey Nicole Kelly, Kristen Danielle Kelly, Tanner King, Gracie King and Carson King; also survived by twenty-three great-grandchildren and one on the way, and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Luke Philips, Tanner King, Braden Clark, Lee Volentine, Chance Hodges, Skyler DeBerry and Andrew Scull.
Honorary pallbearers were David John Philips, Charlie Hodges and Mark King.
The family would like to extend the invitation to guests who are not comfortable attending services during the Covid-19 pandemic and inform them that speakers will be set up in the parking lot for guests who wish to remain in their vehicle.
Online condolences/registry at mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.