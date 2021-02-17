Faye Hays
Services for Faye Hays are incomplete under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Johnny Ray Montgomery
Funeral services for Johnny Montgomery, 58, of Winnsboro, were held on Wednesday, February 10, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Johnny, a roofer, was born on June 11, 1962, in Winnsboro to the union of Elvin Ray Montgomery and Faye Newman Montgomery and passed from this life on February 8, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Faye Montgomery.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his children, Melissa Kaye Montgomery, Justin Montgomery, and Kiley Montgomery; grandchildren, Taylor Marett, Brayden Montgomery, Derrick Walker, and Lily Montgomery; sisters, Kim Montgomery, and Mary Dotson and husband Landon.
Pallbearers were Jim Haring, Jake Massey, Jamie Roberts, Zac Massey, Gary Lynn Humphrey, and Daniel Worlow.
The family receiveed friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 10 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Katherine Lynn Harr
Graveside service for Mrs. Katherine Harr, 68, of Winnsboro, were held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m., in Ogden Cemetery, with Bro. Joe Stroud and Bro. Kim Kimball officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Katherine was born on May 12, 1952 in Monroe to the union of Jim Wilburn Cupp and Effie Matthews Cupp, and passed from this life on February 8, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Effie and Wilburn Cupp; husband, Herbert Harr; grandson, Austin Wayne Harr; brothers, Jim Cupp, Joe Cupp, J.W. Cupp; and sisters, Almeda Pentecost and Lorena Schanks.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her son, Leroy Harr and wife Misty; grandchildren, Andrew Harr and fiancé Kayla Kelley, Joshua Harr, Dylan Harr, and La Dijesh Harr Lewis and husband Marques; great-grandchildren, Reagan Stevens, Mariana Lewis, and Ray Lewis, Jr; brothers, Clarence Cupp and Robert Cupp; and sisters, Frances Langley and her husband Sam, Mary Howell, Betty Heilman and Alice Cupp. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Andrew Harr, Dylan Harr, Joshua Harr, Dewayne Currington, Quinton Hall, and Steven Parker.
Honorary Pallbearers were Kenneth Crum and Quincy Freeman.
Lucille Mae Logue
Services for Lucille Mae Logue, 85 of Wisner are incomplete at this time under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Lucille Mae Logue was born on January 07, 1936 in Wisner, and passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Wisner .
She is preceded in death by her: son - David Abshire, husband - Robert Logue, father - Tom King, mother - Eunice King.
She is Survived by: her son - Carl Abshire, and her brothers Corbet King and Tommy King.
To leave an online condolense for the family please visit www.youngscommunity.com.
Glen Raymond Simms
Funeral services for Glen Raymond Simms are incomplete under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Jerry Warbington
Services for Jerry Warbington are incomplete under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
