Annie B. Blunt
Graveside services for Annie B. Blunt, 83, of Winnsboro will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at State Place Cemetery, Gilbert. Burial will follow in the cemetery under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Blunt died February 15, 2021 at St. Francis Medical Center following a brief illness.
Survivors include five sons: Jimmy L. McCarthy, Carl McCarthy, Ricky Blunt, Willie Edward Blunt all of Winnsboro and Jimmie Ray Blunt, Monroe; one daughter: Donna Rachelle Blunt, Winnsboro; one brother: Tellis Williams, Jr., Winnsboro and one sister: Rosie A. Dickens, Winnsboro; eight grand children and 24 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Eric Pleasant, Nicholas Short, Field Anderson, Adrian Blunt, Kenneth Miller, Monteal Miller, Brandon Shaw and Quan Pleasant.
Cathy Clingan McGurk
Graveside service for Mrs. Cathy McGurk, 65, were held on Sunday, February 7 in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, with Bro. Wade Coker officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Cathy was born on August 10, 1955, in Winnsboro to the union of Cecil Ray Clingan and Clara Catherine Riser and passed from this life on February 3, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold McGurk; father, Cecil Clingan; and also her grandparents.
She is survived by her mother, Clara Riser Strickland; brother, William Riser and his husband Rodney Teague; sisters, Paula Williams and her husband Danny, Doris Riser with Keith Lofton. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Joey Smith, Matt Smith, Marvin Clingan, Guy Williams, Billy Gene Williams, and Mitchell Valentine.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, February 7, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Faye Hays
Funeral services for Faye Hays, 81, of Fort Necessity were held 2 pm. Monday, Feb. 22 in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Hurby Hitt and Chaplin Derrick officiating. Interment followed in Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Faye was born August 8, 1939, in Winnsboro to the union of Clifford Clyde and Emily Dora Hitt Scriber and passed from this life on February 13, 2021, in Winnsboro.
She was a member of Fort Necessity Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Bonnie Cotton, Annette Chamblee, Georgia Dean, and Joann Scriber.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tina Campbell and husband Roy of Winnsboro; son, Zachary Scott Hays of Fort Necessity; one sister Nell Canady of Monroe; one brother, Marvin Scriber and wife Diana of Winnsboro; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Campbell, Ricky Campbell, Jr., Ricky Campbell, Sr., Terry Haring, Laine Hart, and Steven Smith.
Ollie Faye (Woodruff) Turner
Mrs. Ollie Faye (Woodruff) Turner went to be with the Lord Feb. 15, 2021 at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner. She was 87 years old.
Mrs. Turner was born September 18, 1933 in Columbia. She came to Wisner in February 1972 where she met her late husband, James Turner. She was retired from Franklin Parish Library. She also was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wisner.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Turner; one son, William Aaron Anderson; and eleven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sister, Mrs. Judy Duke Chenevert from Caldwell Parish, and two step-sons, Steven Thomas Anderson of Missouri, and Michael Anderson of Montana. Also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20 at First Baptist Church of Wisner with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Interment followed at Holly Grove Cemetery near Wisner under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.
By Mrs. Turner’s request: In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Wisner.
