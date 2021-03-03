Kenneth Jarrell (Peewee) Boutwell
Funeral Services for Mr. Kenneth Jarrell (Peewee) Boutwell, 77, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Jordan Boutwell officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Mr. Boutwell was born Dec. 23, 1943 in Winnsboro, and passed away Feb. 13, 2021 at home in West Monroe, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sibyl Boutwell; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Barbara Regan; brother-in-law, Ross Barfield; and nephew, Brian Barfield. The son of a sharecropper, Kenneth spent his childhood in the fields of Franklin Parish. When not working with his family, he enjoyed playing in the woods and at the river, hunting, fishing, and camping. Kenneth graduated from Ft. Necessity High School in 1961. He then served in the United States Army. Kenneth began his career at Entergy in 1966 where he held several positions with the last being an operator in the Transmission Operations Center. He retired from Entergy after 38 years of service. He loved the relationships he had with his work buddies and developed many close, personal friendships over the years. He especially enjoyed his retiree coffee group that met monthly. He was always well liked and very well thought of. Kenneth loved the outdoors. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, gardening, and piddling outside. He also loved his family. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He and Nancy always tried to attend the activities his kids and grandkids were involved in. He was their biggest fan. Kenneth and Nancy owned a camp on Lake Claiborne for 20 years and they enjoyed many family gatherings at the lake, especially the annual 4th of July celebration. Kenneth and Nancy enjoyed traveling to many places such as Alaska, North Carolina, Colorado, the Rocky Mountains, Missouri and occasionally the beach, but his favorite place to be was at home on “the hill”. He loved being on his tractor and lawn mower. His favorite people to be with was his family; especially his “punkins”. His favorite name to be called was “papaw”. He was our rock, our steady; the one we leaned on and was always there no matter what. He will be missed more than words can express. Kenneth was a member of First Baptist Church of Calhoun. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Nancy Regan Boutwell; son, Darryl Boutwell and wife Melanie; daughter, Dana Castine and husband René; grandchildren, Jordan Boutwell, Sydnee Leslie, Sophie Leslie, Breanna Boutwell, Kadee Castine, Ashlee Praxaybane and husband, Danny, Allie Chance, Mitchell Castine, Marie Castine, and Nayah Praxaybane; his beloved fur babies, Mattie and Roy; brother, Barney Boutwell; two sisters, Gloria Barfield, and Debbie Milstead and husband Kenny; brother-in-law, Ed Regan and wife Joy, Charles Regan and wife Gayle, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Scott Wiggins and his staff at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists of Shreveport for his excellent care for 17 years. Also, a very special thank you to Kelly and Elizabeth in the Heart Failure Clinic at ACS. Pallbearers were Rene’ Castine, Mitchell Castine, Kenny Milstead, Slade Frith, Jake Lindsay, and Craig Corley. Honorary Pallbearers were former LP&L and Entergy co-workers. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, and Sunday Feb. 21, 2021, from noon until service time at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Cathy Clingan McGurk
Graveside service for Mrs. Cathy McGurk, 65, were held on Sunday, February 7, in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, with Bro. Wade Coker officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Cathy was born on August 10, 1955, in Winnsboro, LA to the union of Cecil Ray Clingan and Clara Catherine Riser and passed from this life on February 3, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold McGurk; father, Cecil Clingan; and also her grandparents.
She is survived by her mother, Clara Riser Strickland; brother, William Riser and his husband Rodney Teague; sisters, Paula Williams and her husband Danny, Doris Riser with Keith Lofton. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Joey Smith, Matt Smith, Marvin Clingan, Guy Williams, Billy Gene Williams, and Mitchell Valentine.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, February 7 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Daniel Johnson
Funeral services for Daniel Dewayne Johnson, 51, of Enterprise, were held on Saturday, February 27 at Apostolic Faith Chapel of Gilbert, at 10 a.m., with Bro. James Harris, Bro. Clay Nichols, and Bishop Virgil Harris officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Daniel was born on July 25, 1969 in Ferriday to Olan Earl Johnson and Patsy Hall Johnson and passed away on February 24, 2021 in Jena.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Melvin and Madlin Hall and paternal grandparents, Emmitt and Mary Johnson.
Daniel leaves behind his parents, Olan and Patsy Johnson; son, Zane Johnson and Emma Rae; two grandsons, Elliott Johnson and Carson Kaufman; brother, Dub Johnson & his wife Billie Jo; sister, Lynn Johnson; three nieces, Heather Gates, Caitlin Johnson, and Tayler Hay; and a special niece, Makenzie Johnson Ensminger. He also leaves behind a host of cousins, family, and friends.
Honoring Daniel as pallbearers were Terry Kimball, Brad Taylor, Lyn Ensminger, Tyler Ensminger, Art Kenney, and Brandon Mays.
Honorary pallbearers were Pete Rayborn, Elbert Wallace, Shane Linder, and Tyler Gordon.
The family received friends at Apostolic Faith Chapel of Gilbert on Friday, February 26 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Samuel Dewayne Jackson
Samuel Dewayne Jackson of Winnsboro died Feb. 19 at Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria. He was 49.
Services were held Feb. 27 at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Hope Estate in Wisner under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Jackie Miles Jackson of Winnsboro; three sons: Herman Miles, Tony Miles and Trey Miles; three daughters: Ashley Anderson, Breanna Gardner and Alexux Jackson; father: Samuel Jackson; two brothers: James Turner and Danny Jackson; three sisters: Angel Pleasant Goldston, Andrina Price and Lasheika Ausberry; and 18 grandchildren.
He is also survived by Goddaughter Brittany Addison McFarland, aunt Rosa Mary Blanson, uncle Jerry Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were his relatives.
Ada Killingsworth
Funeral services for Mrs. Ada Killingsworth, 94, of Tallulah,were 2 p.m. Monday,
March 1, 2021at Warsaw Baptist Church, visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021
at the church, with Rev. Jeff Sykes officiating, burial to follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro
Mrs. Ada was born October 30, 1926 in Swampers to the union of the late Edward Madison Earl and the late Georgia Humprey Earl. A charter member of Warsaw Baptist Church, she was a lifelong housewife who loved to cook and always had plenty for anyone who showed up at mealtime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lee Edward Killingsworth; a son, Ricky Lee Killingsworth; brothers, Edward Earl and Dale Earl; sisters Margie Funderburk and Nellie Warren.
She is survived by son, Gary Killingsworth and wife Sissy of Tallulah, LA; grandsons, Gary Killingsworth and his wife Joy of Delhi, LA and Justin Killingsworth and wife Kiley of Tallulah, LA; granddaughter, Mari Kate Walker and Ryan of Wisner, LA; great grandsons, Trace, Jase, Ben, Dylan and Peyton; great granddaughters, Ali Kate Walker, Avery Maria Walker; lifelong special friend Leslie Dunham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were David Arnold, Leslie Dunham, Billy Earl, Eddie Earl, Erin Killingsworth, and Ed Tyler.
Honorary pallbearers are George Carroll, II, Gary Killingsworth, II and Justin Killingsworth.
Mask will be provided for those needing one.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Thomas Ray Lemle
Thomas Ray Lemle was born on May 31, 1957 to the late Booker T. Lemle, Jr. and Arlean S. Lemle in Wisner. He grew up in Monroe and he later moved back to Wisner. He graduated from Wisner High School and attended Southern University and transferred to Natchez Community College where he graduated.
He later fell in love and married Debra Johnson and to his union three children were born. Thomas was an active member of the Town Council of Wisner for several years. He truly loved his community.
Thomas departed this life on February 23, 2021 at Glenwood Medical Center in West Monroe.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner.
James McGrew
Graveside services for James McGrew, 83, of Sicily Island were held on Tuesday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery, Natchez, Mississippi. Burial will follow under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry McGrew; one son:Keith McGrew, Atlanta, GA; two step sons: Shannon Mickens, Little Rock, AR, Corey Mickens, Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren: Karrie McGrew, Atlanta, GA, Keith McGrew, Atlanta, GA and Lola Mickens, Charlotte, NC; one special cousin: Marilyn Williams, Clayton.
Online condolences may be made at www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Ricky Allen
Funeral services for Mr. Ricky Allen, 62 of Ridgecrest were 1 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Pentecostals of MissLou with Rev. Jeremy Howington, Bishop Gary Howington and Rev. Raymond Kelly officiating, with internment to follow in Central Baptist Church Cemetery-Wisner.
Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the church, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Ricky a member of Pentecostals of the MissLou passed away February 25, 2021 at his residence in Ridgecrest, he loved going to church, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Allen and Madge Clark Allen, sisters, Pat Brandenburg, and Rita Kimball; brothers, Preston Allen, Anthony Allen, and John Allen.
Mr. Ricky is survived by his wife Becky B. Allen of Ridgecrest; daughters, Bridgett Allen and Christopher Harper of West Monro, Heather Allen Whatley and her husband Chad of Jonesville and Stacy Allen and Reginald Smith of Sicily Island; brothers Barney Allen and his wife Margret Ann of Waterproof, and Gary Allen of Wisner; sisters Michelle King of Wisner, and Lori Roberts and husband Mike of Roxie, MS;nine grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were Bo Allen, Tyshun Daniel, Tykwon Daniels, Trey Hill, Kylan Lewis and Glen Perry.
Glen Raymond Simms
Services for Glen Raymond Simms, 61, are pending under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Glen was born November 6, 1959 to the union of Harold Raymond and Shirley Hanks Simms and passed from this life on February 11, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Giles Richmond and Viola Ezell Hanks; paternal grandparents, Ratus Manley and Ethel Hedrick Simms; brother, Harold Richmond “Ricky” Simms.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his brother John Nick Simms and partner Kellie Parks; sister Pat Reeves and husband Billy; nephews: Cody Reeves and wife Sherie and their family, Jess Reeves and fiancé Stormi Schexnaydre and their family; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A special thank you to Johnny, Bridgette, Shaggy and Mike, you helped so much, and he loved you so.
Buddy was a good, loving, kind man and he will be missed.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Willie Dale Ainsworth
Funeral services for Dale Ainsworth, 63, of Winnsboro, were held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at noon in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment followed in Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Dale was born on February 20, 1958 in Jackson, MS to the union of Willie Vondell Ainsworth and Dorothy Nell Pierce Ainsworth and passed from this life on February 27, 2021 in Winnsboro.
Dale was an avid deer hunter, fisherman, and worked for Kiper Hardware. He was known for “having a big heart.”
He is preceded in death by his step-father, Mark Wiggins and father, Willie Vondell Ainsworth.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Retha Ainsworth; mother, Dorothy Nell Wiggins; daughter, Jessica Ainsworth Pierson and husband Michael; brother, John Ainsworth; sisters, Wanda Ashley and husband Tommy, and Leann Hickman and husband Keith; and his grandsons, Holden Erwin, Maddoxx Pierson, and Ethen Pierson.
Pallbearers will be Holden Erwin, Travis Ashley, Kyle Clark, Gary Thomas, Kenny Martin, Sammy Burns, and William Bentley.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.