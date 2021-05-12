Sedrick Maurice Allen
Sedrick Maurice Allen, 41 of Winnsboro, died April 29 in Mangham. Mr. Allen’s graveside services were May 8 at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
He is survived by two sons Shedrick Criff and Jactori Campbell; daughters: Shakerria D. Lawrence, Sedrika M. Allen, Da’Merria D. Lawrence, Zhyon Carradine and Taaliyah Allen; brothers: Aaron Allen, James Bailey Jr and Joseph Campbell; sisters: Chaka Allen, Ashley Webb, Whitney Allen, Rube Allen, Tasha Harris and Audrey Richardson.
He is also survived by one grandchild and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Michael Allen Jr., Leterrius Killian, Oniss Walker, Demarcus White and Charles Williams.
James Edward Dawson, Sr.
Funeral Services for Mr. James Edward Dawson, Sr., 74, of Gilbert, were held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Bro. Kevin Skipper officiating. Interment followed at South Central Baptist Church Cemetery in Wisner. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Jeanette Rundell Ashley
Funeral services for Jeanette Rundell Ashley, 70, of Longview, TX, were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Hunt officiating. Interment will follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery. Visitation was 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Jeanette was born on October 5, 1950 to Ezra and Marguerite Rundell of Delhi, Louisiana. She passed peacefully from this life in her home on May 4, 2021. She was surrounded by friends and family.
Jeanette dedicated her life to teaching across Northeast Louisiana and East Texas. She spent 47 years sharing her passion for learning with children. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Alpha Delta Kappa. She received many teaching awards and honors during her career.
Throughout her life, Jeanette touched the lives of many. She was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She was joyful, compassionate, and loving. She was best known for her contagious laugh, bright smile, and sense of humor. To know her was to love her.
Additionally, Jeanette was a strong and resilient woman. Despite battling cancer for 27 years, she remained a positive and outgoing person. She was determined to live life to the fullest despite life’s challenges. She enjoyed laughing with friends, adventures with family, and cherished her time in the classroom.
Jeanette spent her Friday nights at high school football games cheering on her late husband Coach Gale Ashley, her sons, and all her favorite teams.
She attended Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview, Texas.
She was proceeded in death by her father Ezra, mother Marguerite, brother Frank Rundell, brother Dr. Jim Rundell, twin sister Annette Harper, and husband of 47 years, Gale Ashley.
She is survived by her three sons, David Ashley and wife Kristine Ashley of Longview, Texas, Michael Ashley and wife Thi Yen Vu of Seoul, South Korea and Keith Ashley of Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Morganne Ashley, Aaron Lane Ashley, Stella Barton, and Jagger Barton.
Pallbearers were Bubba Bell, Bobbie Bruce, Jan Bruce, Joe Chapman, Donnie Harper, Kaye Sharbono, Mike Sharbono, and Cindy Tomlin.
The family would like to thank HeartsWay Hospice of Longview, Texas for their support.
William Joseph “Sam” Campbell, Jr.
Funeral services for William Joseph “Sam” Campbell, Jr. 69, of Jigger were at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at South Central Baptist Church-Wisner with Rev. Keith Dowden and Rev. Bubba Ezell officiating, internment followed in Oakley Cemetery-Gilbert. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at 11, all under the direction of Dennard First national Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Campbell was born June 15, 1951 to the union of the late William Joseph Campbell, Sr. and Claudine Campbell, he attended South Central Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Debbie Yvonne Campbell, and a brother Curtis Campbell.
Sam is survived by two daughters Melissa Campbell Batchelor and her husband Brandon of Syracuse, KS, Rebecca Campbell Thornhill and her husband Michael of Wisner, and a son, William Eric Campbell and his wife Brandi of Rayville; grandchildren, Koty Campbell, Chrissy Batchelor, Michael Batchelor, Eva Cowart, Christian Book, Dakota Book, and Skylar Campbell; brother Robert Campbell of Winnsboro; sister, Sharon Campbell of Vidalia.
Numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Billy Beach, Thomas Cassels, Cole Hicks, Danny Ray Richardson, Alan Robinson, and Wade Watkins.
Honorary Pallbearers were Doug Foy, Landon Ashley.
James Earl Loyed
Funeral services for James Earl Loyed, 61, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro, with Rev Larry Foster officiating. Internment followed at Harris Cemetery, Crowville. Visitation was 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
James Earl was born to the union of James and Edna Earl White Loyed in Newellton January 28, 1960 and passed from this life May 8, 2021 at his residence.
He was a member of Maryland Baptist Church, was a longtime dedicated, Job Code Manager for Goldman Equipment. He loved bowling, the bowling league, and playing soft ball.
He was preceded in death by a sister Brenda Loyed; and survived by his parents James and Edna Loyed of Newellton; two brothers, David Loyed and his wife Julie of Haughton, LA, and Charles “Snuffy” Loyed and his girlfriend Tina of Natchez, MS; aunt, Nelda Bass of St. Joseph, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Mike Eggloff, Russell “Snake” Hayden, David A. Loyed, Eddie Loyed, James Austin Loyed, and Mark “Yank” Woodruff.
Honorary Pallbearers were Curtis Billmeier, Curtis Hemphill, Chuck Jenkins, Allen Johnson, and Brayden James Loyed.
Eliza Winn Spillman
Eliza Winn Spillman 81, departed from this life on Saturday May 1, 2021 in Ruston.
Funeral service were held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at King Jesus Worship Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Burial followed at the Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Annie “Pearl” Stephenson
A gathering of family and friends will be held for Mrs. Annie “Pearl” Stephenson, 83, of Crowville, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Stephenson was born on February 5, 1938 in Winnsboro and passed away on May 4, 2021 at her residence in Crowville with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Lee and Annie Craven Canady and 9 brothers and sisters.
She loved gardening, raising exotic birds and quilting. Many people have enjoyed her quilts as much as she enjoyed quilting them.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Ray Stephenson; her sister Ethel (Pete) Potter of Winnsboro; children, Barbara Martin and husband, Kenneth of Crowville, Kenneth Ray Stephenson and wife, Teresa of Longview, TX and Patricia Stephenson of Crowville; grandchildren, Angel Crawford and husband, Bryan, Greg Stephenson and wife, Kallie, Kenneth Stephenson, Jr. and wife, Mary, Jamie Norwood and wife, Shannon, Kim Boyte and husband, Matt, Eric Stephenson and wife, Anna, Danyale Rushing, Bryan Thames and wife Haylie and Haille Stephenson; great grandchildren, Skylar Autrey, Evangeline Stephenson, Marissa Ates, Summer Martin, Greg Stephenson, Jr., Caleb Boyte, Logan Evans, Cody Stephenson, Cheyanne Leigh, Colin Crawford, Erin Stephenson, Hannah Stephenson, Bradley Stephenson, Payton Thames, Brandon Stephenson, Haygan Norwood, Isaac Stephenson, Corbin Thames, Garrison Stephenson, Cameron Rushing, and Sarah Rushing; great great grandchildren, Annistyn, Tripp, Blaze, Abel, Aspen, Blakleigh, Maverick, and Grayson; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her honor.
Kathryn Summers
Funeral services for Kathryn Summers, 93, of Rayville will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville. Interment will follow in the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham.
Mrs. Kathryn was born March 18, 1928 in Carthage, MS and passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Rayville.
Mrs. Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, Estes Summers; parents, Fred and Willie Pettis; brothers, Thomas Pettis and J.C. Pettis; and her sister, Maudine Pettis Thomas.
Survivors include her children, David Summers and wife, Lisa of Rayville, Dale Summers and wife, Ramona of Rayville, and Daryl Summers and wife, Janice of Rayville; grandchildren, Rebecca Mark and husband, Tyler, Julie Lowe and husband, Clinton, Matt Summers and wife, Lauren, John Summers, and Samantha Summers; and her great grandchildren, Joshua, Ethan, Lillie, and Madelyn.
Pallbearers are Tyler Mark, Clinton Lowe, Matt Summers, Don Farris, John Summers, and Sam Pettis.
Visitation will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Willow Dean Beatty
Funeral services for Mrs. Willow Dean Beatty, 76, of Winnsboro, will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Kevin Bates and Bro. Prentis Gandy officiating. Interment to follow in Harris Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Beatty was born on July 28, 1944 to the union of Albert Elton Brady and Maggie Bell Thornhill Brady, and passed from this life on May 9, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Maggie Brady; husband, Bobby Joseph Beatty; sister, Allie Carroll; brother, John Brady; and niece, Brenda Green.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, Tammy Free and husband Mike, William Beatty and wife Kay, and Mark Beatty and wife Jackie; brother, James “Bud” Brady and wife Lillian; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Carroll, Jason Free, William Beatty, Jr., Daniel Littleton, Paul Beatty, Nick Brakefield.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from noon – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
