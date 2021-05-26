Miriam Virginia Johnston Collins
A celebration of the life of Miriam Virginia Johnston Collins, 83, of Winnsboro were held 10 a. m. Friday May 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Winnsboro. Interment followed at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday May 20, 2021 at the church.
Virginia was born on August 25, 1937 in Liddieville to Gordy Hines Johnston and Rachel Gladys Valentine Johnston and passed from this life on May 19, 2021, at her residence in Winnsboro.
She attended Ogden High School and graduated as Valedictorian of her Senior Class. She went on to graduate from Northeast Louisiana State College with a BA degree in elementary education. Virginia taught school at East Houma, Baskin and Winnsboro Elementary Schools. Her creativeness and artistic abilities allowed her to enjoy writing poetry and drawing. In addition, she was an accomplished writer for the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board and wrote the history of Deer Creek Baptist Association. She helped establish the Good Samaritans and served as the first director. Virginia was a caring, loving, compassionate Christian woman who loved her family and the Lord. She served in multiple leadership roles at First Baptist Church. She believed in the power of prayer and helped to start the Prayer Ministry for First Baptist Church.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Gordy and Gladys Johnston; brother, Gordy Williams “G. W.” Johnston; three sisters: Gloria Joy Johnston Tarver, Laverne Marie Johnston Beattey and Byrdie Mae Johnston Jennings.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years Bobby Frank Collins, Sr.; her children: Barry Collins and wife Angie, Pam Collins Downing and husband Eric, Keith Collins and wife Lisa, Bobby Collins, Jr. and wife Kristin, Samuel Collins, and Jorie Collins Sanford and husband Gary; 17 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Benjamin Collins, Caleb Collins, Daniel Collins, Tyler Collins, Andrew Downing, and Bryce Sanford.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Hospice TLC, Mangham Home Health and her special friend Elaine Malone.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Charles L. Guimbellot
Graveside services for Mr. Charles Guimbellot, 86, of Winnsboro, were held on May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. in New Winnsboro Cemetery, with Bro. Ron Ferrington officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles, an avid fisherman and gardener, was born on November 10, 1934 to the union of Dow W. Guimbellot and Dovie Oliver Guimbellot in Liddieville and passed from this life on May 15, 2021 in Vidalia. Charles never met a stranger, loved to tell jokes and was full of life. When he made his mind-up he would not stop until he did it.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dovie and Dow Guimbellot; two brothers, Howard Guimbellot and Harvey Guimbellot; and sister, Elaine Eldridge.
He leaves behind one daughter, Natalie Hilburn and husband Sach of Frederick, OK; grandson, Gregory Sach Hilburn and wife Rachel of Frederick, OK; three great-grandchildren, Faith Jonmichael Cardoso, Grady Sach, and Gia Raelyn Hilburn all of Frederick, OK; one sister, Catherine Underwood of Houston, TX; sister-in-law, Annette Guimbellot of Archibald; special friend, Jerry Hutto of Winnsboro; and a host of family and friends.
Online condolences can be made at www.youngscommunity.com
Josephine Graves Young
Funeral service for Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Young, 81, of Wisner, were held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of South Central Baptist Church, with Bro. Jeffrey Robinson and Bro. Keith Dowden officiating. Interment followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Young, a retired nurse, was born on December 25, 1939, in Franklin County, MS., to the union of Joe Graves and Beatrice Wyles Graves, and passed from this life on May 20, 2021, in Wisner. She is preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Joe Graves; and husband, Lawrence Shelton Young.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melanie Young Jonason and husband Don of Norman, Ok., Tracy Young Bennett and husband Mark of Poplarville, Ms., Sharon Young of Wisner; and one son, Eric Young and wife Niki of Gilbert; grandchildren, Laura Jonason Stephenson of Spokane, Wa., Renee Jonason of Norman, Ok., Katelin Jonason of Lakewood, Co., Molly Reid of Wisner, Mikata Reid, Dustin Lane (Dusty) Bennett of Poplarville, Ms., Joshua Steven Drane of New Orleans., Jessi Marie Drane of Wisner, Trevor Adams, Ethan Young, Chase Young, Ava Grace Young, and Blue Young all of Gilbert; and great-grandchildren, Archie, Wren, Elijah, Kohen, Destin, Eli, and Kash; brothers, Buddy Graves and wife Lynn of Gilbert, Eddie Graves and wife Joann of Holden, La., and Jimmy Graves and wife Kay of Elizabeth Town, N.C.; and sisters, Bertha Robinson of West Monroe, Linda Moxley and husband Dean of Titusville, Fl., and Robin Emfinger and husband Dave of Fort Smith, AR. She is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Ethan Young, Trevor Adams, Joel Robinson, Adam Wyrick, Chase Young, Joseph Graves, and Don Jonason.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bobbye Nell Ferguson Lochbrunner
Graveside Services for Mrs. Bobbye Nell Ferguson Lochbrunner, 90, of Swampers, were held 10 a.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Harris Cemetery with Rev. Kelly Clark officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Lochbrunner was born on December 29, 1930 to the union of Larcy Scott and Robert “Bob” Ferguson. She passed away Thursday May 20, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, of 67 years, Tom Lochbrunner, parents, Bob and Larcy Ferguson, and a sister, Willa Mae Ferguson Lowery.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are: son, Lewis Lochbrunner and wife Linda of Swampers; son, Brian Lochbrunner and wife Janet of Ward III Community; grandson, Glenn Lochbrunner and wife Crystal of Gilbert; grandson, Eric Lochbrunner and wife Kim of Broken Arrow, OK; grandson, Craig Lochbrunner and wife Karah of Crowville; great-grandchildren: Piper, Logan, Zoe, Ryder, and Raylan Lochbrunner; sister, Jeannine Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Glenn Lochbrunner, Eric Lochbrunner, Craig Lochbrunner, Mitchell Clark, Don Franklin, and Mike Emfinger.
Bobbye Nell loved to garden, work in the flower beds, and cook for her family. She was a faithful member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church until her health failed and she could no longer attend.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Mrs. Tommie Nell Newson and Mrs. Cammie Crain, to the staff at Hospice TLC, and the staff of Plantation Manor Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fish Bayou Baptist Church.
Annette Odom Shipman Rawls
Funeral services for Annette Odom Shipman Rawls, 84, of Baskin were 2 p.m. Thursday May 20, 2021, at Baskin Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Rogers officiating. Interment followed in Reagan Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitationwas noon – 2 p.m. at the church.
Annette was born October 1, 1936 in Baskin to the union of the late L. D. and Doris Odom and passed from this life on May 18, 2021 in Winnsboro.
She retired after many years of teaching kindergarten. Her favorite pastime was sewing and cooking, she loved to take food to people, and especially cooking and decorating for her family.
Annette is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill Rawls; her sister, Sylvia O. Shovan and the father of her children James Shipman.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her daughter Terri Lynn Shipman Hill and husband Johnny of Mangham; her son Deryle Shipman and wife Kim of Winnsboro; one brother E. K. (Bud) Odom and wife Roselyn of West Monroe; one grandson Eric Hill and wife Christie of Monroe; four granddaughters: Jamie Lynn Massey of Mangham, Heather Busby of Ruston, Samantha Sheppard of Calhoun and Savannah Morris of Rayville; nine great grandchildren: Bryce, Kensie, Kylie, Karlee, John David, Emma, Preston, Luke and Landry; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers included Eric Hill, Jake Massey, Patrick Morris, Chad Sheppard, Scott Shovan, Stuart Shovan, and Brian Odom.
Any planned memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, Monroe.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
James Patrick “Pat” Stephens
James Patrick “Pat” Stephens, age 68, was born in Wisner Feb. 5, 1953 to Maggie McKee Stephens and John Nick Stephens and died April 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Michael, the love of his life, Billy Jean Holder, and his nephews, Stephen Smith, Noah Hearn, Kerry Stephens and Mark McCartney.
Pat is survived by his brothers Kenneth, Robert, Joy and Roy and his sisters Linda and Doyce McGuffee, Karen and Jimmy Holmes, Marilyn and Pete Smith and ten nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by step children Teresa Emrick, Elizabeth Waterman and Heather Wade and by step-grandchildren Brittany Elrod, Mikayla Emrick, Katherine Ramirez, David Ramirez, Allison Ramirez and Jeremiah Davis.
As a young man Pat farmed and then followed his dad as an ironworker. He worked all over the country and had many stories to share with all.
A graveside memorial service will be held Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Holy Grove Cemetery with Bro. Larry Eubanks presiding.
