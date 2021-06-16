Kenneth Stephens
Kenneth Stephens, 80, was born in Wisner, January 30, 1941 and died June 5, 2021.
His parents are John Nick and Maggie McKee Stephens.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son, Kerry, his brothers John Michael Stephens and James Patrick Stephens, nephews Mark McCartney, Noah Hearn and Stephen Smith.
Kenneth is survived by his sons Keven (Laureen), Kyle, nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Linda McGuffee (Doyce), and Karen Holmes (Jimmy) and Marilyn Smith (Pete).
He was an Air Force veteran and worked on the farm, railroad construction and for IBM before moving to Houston and becoming a car salesman for over 40 years. He was a story teller and had a vivid memory. He could tell the story about hundreds of sales he had made. The highlight of his career was selling Chevys to the great race car driver, A.J. Foyt.
A special thanks goes to Ridgecrest Community Care Center in West Monroe for their special years of patient and loving care.
A memorial service honoring Kenneth will be held at South Central Baptist Church cemetery on Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m.
Glendale Randolph
Glendale Randolph, 46 of Winnsboro, departed from this life on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Monroe. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery Winnsboro. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Alton Wedgeworth
Alton Wedgeworth, 645 of Baskin, departed this life on Sunday, June 12, 2021 at Legacy Nursing Facility, Winnsboro.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Services under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Robert Whitley
Robert Whitley, of Carson, Kansas formerly of Winnsboro, died May 28 at Barnes - St. Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was 42.
Services were June 21 at King Jesus Worship Center in Winnsboro at 11 am. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity.
Survivors include his son Xavier Lee Phillips, brother Kendrick Straughter and sisters: Anita Whitley - Lawrence, LaKendra Straughter, Allison Straughter, Kamisha Gulley, Chiquita Gulley, Tamanique Page and LaTisha Gulley.
He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Kenneth Dykes, Jarvis White, Jim Marquis White, Christopher Kendricks, Kendarius White and Derrick Woods.
Services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
