Mary Nickson
A resident of Bastrop, Mary Nickson, died May 26. Graveside service was held May 29 at 11:00 at the H.V. Adams Cemetery in Bastrop. Burial followed in the H.V. Adams Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro
Ardwayne Stapp
Private graveside services for Ardwayne Stapp, 77, of Mangham were held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Lone Cherry Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Bates and Rev. George Bates officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Ardwayne was born October 8, 1942, in Monroe to Roy Nolan Stapp, Sr. and Sybil Lofton Norris and passed from this life on May 30, at his residence in Mangham.
Ardwayne was a 1962 graduate of Winnsboro High School, was a retired farmer, and a member of Life Church of Winnsboro. He was a devoted husband, the most loving daddy and a wonderful Poppa. Not only did he make friends easily, he made friends for life. He will be remembered as always trying to make you smile or laugh.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Martha Weston Stapp of Mangham; one son, Daryl Stapp and wife Janet of Lake Village, AR; one daughter, Kim Stapp of Mangham; father-in-law Roy Weston, of Mangham; one grandson, Colton Gillum and wife Laura of Lake Village, AR; two granddaughters: Jenna L. Stapp of Monticello, AR, and Addison L. Deblieux of Mangham; one great granddaughter, Laureli K. Gillum of Lake Village, AR; eight siblings: Merle Davis, Ethel Williams and husband Billy of Crowville, Roy Stapp, Jr. and wife Debby of Monroe, John Stapp and wife Cecile of Winnsboro, Paul Stapp and wife Ginger of Monroe, Tony Norris of Columbia, Dena Burr and husband Marshall of Fredericksburg, TX, and Gene Norris and wife Lisa of Winnsboro; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Coronado, Trent Drane, Eli Gray, Doyle Robinson, Marion Reagan, and Lavelle Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Gillum, Claude Jones and Johnny Lambert.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Louie Preston Taylor
Louie Preston Taylor passed from this life May 27. He fought a long hard battle against multiple illnesses, only to succumb to COVID-19.
He was born December 23, 1940, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the union of Vira Strozier Taylor and Louie Odin Taylor. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and four brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Gloria McQuillin Taylor, his daughter Amy Taylor Harvey, grandson Ethan Harvey, daughter Erin Taylor, dachshund Andy, two sisters, and one brother.
For those familiar with his health struggles over the past four years you will no doubt understand that we are at peace with his death. We know that he will no longer suffer illness.
His care the past week at St. Francis Medical Center was everything a family in our situation could have hoped for. The nurses went above and beyond to communicate with us and guide us through the process of losing a loved one to a deadly virus.
If you wish to honor Preston's memory we ask that you do one or all of the following: wash, wax, and detail your vehicle, mow your lawn and trim your hedges, incorporate your favorite cuss words into casual conversation, listen to Neil Diamond, Don Williams, or John Prine, and most importantly enjoy a good cup of coffee.
Rosana Bethley
Rosana Bethley of Wisner died May 21 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. She was 90 years old.
Services were held May 27 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Locust Hill in Extension.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Heckard, of Wisner, four grandchildren, and a niece, Sandi Bryant, who she raised as her daughter.
Pallbearers were friends and family.
Scott Foy
Scott Foy, of Topeka, Kansas, died May 23 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 50 years old.
Graveside services were held May 30 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Foy was married to Crystal Foy, of Topeka. He had four sons and three daughters.
Sons were Deontra Foy, Jalen Foy, JaShawn Kenoly, all of Winnsboro, and Javen Foy of Topeka.
Daughters were Deontria Foy of Winnsboro, Scotdra Foy of Detroit and Dystan’ee Foy of Topeka.
Mr. Foy also had three brothers and one sister.
Brothers were James Webb, Curtis Foy and Lawrence Foy all of Winnsboro.
His sister was Jackie Foy of Garland, Texas.
Mr. Foy had six grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tarrence Sims
Tarrence Sims, formerly of Winnsboro, 33, died May 21 at Vernon Parish Hospital in Leesville. He currently resided in Leesville.
Memorial services were held May 30 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro.
He was survived by his mother, Patricia Sims of Monroe and his brother, Brandon Sims of Winnsboro.
Theodosia Boatner
Theodosia Boatner, of Wisner, 96, died May 26 at her home in Wisner.
Services will be held June 6 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Burial will be at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner.
Zola Foy
Zola Foy of Winnsboro, 79, died May 24 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Graveside services were held May 30 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Foy had three sons, James Webb, Curtis Foy and Lawrence Foy of Winnsboro. She also had one daughter, Jackie Foy of Garland, Texas.
Her brothers included Andy Webb of Frazer, Michigan, Eugene Webb of Dallas, Steven Webb of Escatawpa, Ms., Edward Lawery of Moss Point, Ms. and Sam Wim of Winnsboro.
Sisters included Pearlie Whitley, Ethel Williams, Louise Wilson, Rosemary McMahon, Valarie Winn, Pearline Winn, and Jessie Winn all of Winnsboro.
Ms. Foy had 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
