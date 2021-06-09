Bert Thomas Batchelor
On the 8th of January, 1942, the world was at war. It was a cold Mississippi morning in the town of Meridian. At 5:35, Vernice Culbertson Batchelor gave birth to their second of three children: a baby boy they named, “Bert”.
His father, Marshal Neal Batchelor, was serving in the US Air Force. Bert lived all over America and even in Hokkaido, Japan, in his youth. Later, the family bought a farm in Madison Parish, Louisiana, near “Bear Lake”. Throughout his school years, Bert worked on the family farm and even had a job clearing land until graduating from Tallulah High School.
He was accepted at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, where he majored in Microbiology and minored in Art. During college, he served as auxiliary law enforcement, began SCUBA diving, was a competitive shooter, was a boxer, and even worked for Jim Clark himself at “Clark’s Custom Guns” as a machinist and gunsmith. However, he felt his country needed him. He put his studies on hold and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Bert graduated with Platoon 145 from the San Diego MCRD. He then attended Raider school and served as a field wireman during the Vietnam War in the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, Fleet Marine Force. It was during this time the unit became known as the infamous, “Walking Dead”. This was during the earliest point of America’s occupation in Southeast Asia. Bert was presented with a multitude of awards including Rifle Expert. Cpl. Batchelor was involved in many successful missions including “Operation Starlight”. Batch sustained several injuries in the Marines, but refused any honors or privileges that were offered; he wouldn’t leave his buddies. After being honorably discharged, Bert not only returned to NSU, but also returned to a much-changed America. Later, he began farming his own land. He loved the farm life because it allowed him to pursue his other passions like long range shooting, photography, knife making, studying history, leatherwork, fly fishing, pottery, painting, hunting, camping and even became an honored member of the Native American Sioux Nation.
When he retired from his farming career, he began employment to once again provide service to his community in the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and the NRCS, until he retired. It wasn’t long until he got bored with retirement...again...and was a decorated Armed Security Specialist for Pinkerton at the young age 67, until finally retiring years later upon the arrival of his first born grandson.
His greatest passion of all was helping others. He devoted his life to Jesus Christ, and was always at aid to anyone who was in need of guidance whether it be substance related or a young soldier with PTSD who just needed someone to listen to them. Bert never said “no” to anyone who was asking for help and wanted to help themselves. Selflessly assisting saddened families during times of death was his most noteworthy quality of admiration,
He loved to joke around; enjoy peaceful sunsets; eat Mexican food; watch Southpark; make sure there was plenty of salt on his meals; discuss news, weather, and politics; play with his grandchildren and be the photographer at their birthday parties. Driving, traveling, music of all genres (from the Grateful Dead to Ozark Bluegrass Gospel), Native American culture, training dogs, growing roses, studying tarantulas, local wildlife biology and behavior, assisting in his son’s Scouting events, napping on rainy days, reloading ammunition, and boating...were just a few of his obsessive interests.
At the time this was written, Bert was still the last person to legally kill a bear, as it was on the last day of bear season in the State of Louisiana.
After fighting a lengthy illness, Bert was taken home by the Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021. His daughter, Lora, and son, Fletch, were holding his hands in Glenwood Regional Medical Center ICU in West Monroe, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, M.N. (“Sarge”/”Big Bert”) and Vernice Batchelor; wife, Jeanette; loving niece, Pamela Byrd Sanders; brother-in-law, Thomas Wayne Byrd; and his grandparents, Thomas M. and Kate Batchelor.
He leaves the world his son, Bert F. “Fletch” Batchelor, daughter-in-love, Lora Batchelor, and their sons (his treasures), Jaxton K. Batchelor, age six, and Christian T. Batchelor, age two; a loving sister, Marilyn Gail Byrd; a loving brother, Fredrick Neal Batchelor; a devoted nephew, Thomas M. Byrd and wife Cindy; a loving niece, Cathy Toole and husband, Ed; his pet Goliath Spider “Henrietta”; and a host of great nieces and great nephews.
All are appreciated to attend. As requested of the deceased, no mourning is allowed at this celebration of life.
Funeral services were provided by Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, Louisiana. A visitation was held Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home. The funeral service was held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home. Burial followed the funeral service, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Holly Springs Cemetery in Martin, Louisiana.
“In case I die, don’t play any sad s#@t. Play some Willie Nelson”. -Bert
Deborah Jayne Lyles
Private Family Memorial Graveside Services for Mrs. Deborah Jayne Lyles, 63, of Winnsboro, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Gwin Cemetery in Mangham with Rev. Rick Aultman officiating. Interment will follow at Gwin Cemetery in Mangham.
Mrs. Lyles was born September 1, 1957, in Rayville and passed away on June 4, 2021 in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elwyn C. Lyles and Frances D. Lyles.
Survivors include her brother, Dr. William Elwyn Lyles; as well as host of family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Mangham Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Mangham Baptist Church.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home - Winnsboro
Edward Ogden Erwin
Funeral services for Bro. Edward ‘Eddie’ Erwin, 72, of Winnsboro, were held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Jigger Apostolic Church with Bro. Mike Hall, Bro. Lindeal Greer, and Bro. Hurby Hitt officiating. Interment was in Jigger Garden of Memories under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Eddie was born on July 24, 1948 in Jigger to the union of Whit Erwin and Olivia Perry Erwin. He served his country as a United States Marine from 1968 until 1970 as a forward observer with an infantry company during the Vietnam War. After returning from the service in 1970, he married the love of his life with whom he spent almost 51 years and raised four highly successful and great looking children.
In 1976 he was baptized into the Church of Christ and became a vigilant servant of the Lord. Soon, he became a preacher and a teacher of scriptures, eventually ordained as an elder in the Jigger Church of Christ. He spent the majority of his life working for the Lord with everything that he had.
He passed from this life on May 31, 2021 at his home in Jigger surrounded by his wife and children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Whit and Olivia Erwin; and brothers Richard Erwin, John Wallace Erwin, and Ernest DeVille Erwin.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Erwin; sons, Whit Erwin and wife Mary, Morrell Erwin and wife Victoria, and Jeremiah Erwin and wife Shayla; daughter, Roxanne Erwin; brothers, Leland Erwin and wife Wanda and Bruce Erwin and wife Ronnie; sisters, Beverly Chambers and husband Don and Pam Mahoney and husband Darren; grandchildren, Amanda Vaden, Jacob Erwin, Autumn Bailey, Emma Claire Erwin, Alexander Erwin, Grayson Hayes Erwin, and Charly Olivia Erwin; and great-grandsons, Preston Vaden, Harrison Vaden, and Hugo Vaden. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Brady Jones, Micah Wilcher, Jacob Erwin, Greg Tabor, Kyle LeBlanc, and Ryan Hitt.
Honorary pallbearers were Brad Cliett, David Wilcher, Levi Minchew, and Shane Mock.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Roy Lynn Ezell
Funeral services for Roy Lynn Ezell, 73, 0f Newellton were 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021in Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel-Winnsboro with Bro Randy Lee officiating. Internment followed in Legion Memorial Cemetery-Newellton with Military Honors, visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Roy a member of Sycamore Baptist Church -Ferriday passed away May 30, 2021, in Tallulah. A United States Army Vietnam War veteran received numerous a commendations as well as a Purple Heart, and A retired offshore mechanic after which he drove a truck for many years.
He was preceded in death, by his parents Willie and Louise Ezell; wife, Lula Jean Ezell; two brothers, Billy Ezell and Travis Ezell; and a sister Elaine Eames.
He is survived by three sons, Roy Lynn Ezell, Jr. of Newellton, daughter-in-law Gina Ezell; Willie Joe Ezell of Newellton, and Dennis Ezell of Vidalia; brother, John Robert Ezell and his wife Saman of Jonesboro, LA; two sisters Betty Deaton of Shreveport, and Sybil Arnold and husband Millard of Jonesboro, LA; grandchildren, Damien Lynn Ezell and Jeanie Milynn Sky Ezell; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were James Eames, Willie Joe Ezell, Gene Lord, Cole Hickingbottom, James Gardner, and David Goodwin.
Honorary Pallbearers were Curtis Billmeier and Machael Strickland.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Dale Parker
Dale Parker, 60, of Winnsboro passed from this life Friday, June 4, 2021, in Winnsboro. He was born to the union of Roy Parker and Billie Sue Arnold Parker January 11, 1961, in Winnsboro.
Dale, a Navy Veteran, and a Millwright was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Hanna G-ene Parker and her unborn child, his grandchild.
Dale is survived by his brother Mickey Parker; sisters: Martha Defindine and Debra Parker; one grandchild; man nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Kenneth Fay Peters
Services celebrating the life of Kenneth Fay Peters, were held at FBC Crowville, 160 Hwy. 578, Crowville on Monday, May 31,2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wade Coker, Pastor Terry Ganey, and Pastor Carl Gulde officiating. Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemtery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Kenneth Fay Peters was born on December 3, 1935, to his proud parents Garland and Mable Wroten Peters at their home on French Turn Road outside of Crowville, LA. He entered the presence of his Savior on Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving parents, and his brothers Allen “Pete” Peters and James “Doc” Peters.
Kenneth graduated from Crowville High School in the class of 1954. He went on to serve in the US Army and the US Army Reserves. He married the love of his life, Betty Pierce, on September 4, 1957. Kenneth was Deacon Emeritus at FBC Crowville and served in numerous positions at the Crowville Masonic Lodge. He retired after 34 years from ATT as a PBX Installer.
Kenneth never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He was always the life of the party when family and friends gathered. Kenneth and Betty were sponsors for many youth camps to Glorieta, NM and to Carson Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Kenneth also went on numerous mission trips to tell others about Jesus. He loved kids and always had candy to give out in church.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 63 years, Betty Pierce Peters. His children: Tom (Anna) Peters, Lisé (Brent) Ellender, and Becky (Randy) Brown. His grandchildren: Laura (Todd) Atchison, Jared (Kristina) Peters, Valery Peters, Molly Ellender and fiancé, Will Gearig, Corey Ellender, Ian Drane, Ross (Maddi) Ellender, Missouri (Jonathan) Gray. His great-grandchildren: Matthew Peters and Lucy Peters.
He is also survived by his brothers: Reggie (Sybil) Peters, Roy (Lynette) Peters, and Gary Peters. His sisters: Lenora (Louis) Amedee, Lillian (Larry) Andrews, Karen (Ronald) Beach. His sister-in-law: Charlotte Peters. And numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
Pallbearers were Tony Amos, Ian Drane, Brent Ellender, Ashley Peters, Jared Peters, and Scott Peters. The honorary pallbearers were Todd Atchison, Jonathan Gray, John Corey Ellender, Evan Ross Ellender, and the Senior Men’s Sunday School class and the Deacons of FBC Crowville.
The family would like to thank the members of FBC Crowville, and the staff of Elara Caring Hospice for their loving care during Kenneth’s illness. We would especially like to thank Coty Whitaker, RN, ASN, and Rose Dickens, CNA.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, or to FBC Crowville Youth Fund.
Charlie Jessie Smith
Services for Charlie Jessie Smith, 88, of Rayville will be held at noon, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro, internment will follow at Harris Cemetery; visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon prior to the service.
Charlie was born to the union of Claude Clifton Smith and Beulah Angeline Peevy Smith on July 31, 1932, in Ferriday, LA and passed from this life June 4, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. He was an avid outdoorsman, a heavy equipment operator, carpenter, and a great father.
Charlie was preceded in death by his son Dexter Smith; wife and mother of his children, Betty Jo Livley Smith; and wife Bernice Cutrer Smith.
Charlie is survived by wife, Mary Smith; daughter Blendia Gail Walker; sons: Leslie Jock Smith and Claude Lee Smith; step-children: Charles Ingram and Daniker Floyd; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Velda Lofton Temple
Funeral service for Velda Lofton Temple, 69 of Winnsboro were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2021 in Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert with Rev. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church.
She was born to the union of Huey Pierce and Lillie Lee Perry Lofton on November 23, 1951 in Winnsboro and passed from this life June 3, 2021 at her residence in Winnsboro.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and worked for over 34 years at Franklin Medical Center as a Pharmacy Technician. Her pastime was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and sister.
Mrs. Temple is survived by her husband Eric Temple of Winnsboro; two sons Chad Jester and wife Carmen of Winnsboro and Eric Jester and wife Mary Anne of Gilbert; twin sister Veda Walker and husband Steve of Greenwell Springs; five grandchildren Hollee Hilliard and husband Skylar of Baskin, Brody Kester, Leslie Jester both of Gilbert, Haven Work and husband John of Winnsboro and Hannah Taylor and fiance’ Alex Thornton of Winnsboro; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers wereShane Carr, Rubien Jones, Gene Lachney, Wayne Lowe, Dale McLemore and Chris Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers were Skylar Hilliard, Brody Jester, Alex Thornton and John Work.
David Ray Whitehead
A Memorial Visitation Service for David Ray Whitehead, 71, of Winnsboro was held at Dennard First National Funeral Thursday June 3, 2021 at 10-11a.m. with a Memorial Service following at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville at noon.
David was born to the union of Melvin and Sybil Whitehead December 30, 1950, in Hobbs, NM. and passed from this life after a brief illness May 29, 2021, at Plantation Manor in
Winnsboro.
David, a U.S. Army Veteran, was a member of the Baptist Faith, worked in the Oilfield and was a butcher.
David was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Sanford Whitehead, Ronnie Whitehead, and Dewayne Whitehead of Hobbs, NM.
David is survived by his wife of 30 years, Elois Whitehead; six children: daughters Monica Merriett and husband David of Newellton, LA, Laura Dupuy and husband John of Liddieville, LA, Christie Parker of Winnsboro; sons: Chad Whitehead of New Mexico, Deryll Whitehead of New Mexico, and Kristopher Whitehead of Denver, TX; 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Jeri Shoaf and husband Ralph of Blackfoot, ID; brother Billy Whitehead of Hobbs, NM; and many other friends and family.
Willene Kincaid Evans
Willene Kincaid Evans was born February 9, 1927 and raised in Winnsboro, the youngest daughter of Robert “Foster” and Mae Kincaid. She attended Winnsboro schools, graduating in 1945. She attended business school in Houston, Texas, while living with “Sister”, Jessie Mae and Bill Arey.
Willene married Sidney Louis Evans on January 22, 1947. They lived in Winnsboro until Sidney was called back into active duty for the Korean War in 1950, where he was stationed in Sebring, Florida. Although they returned to Winnsboro after his discharge in 1951, during their remaining married life they and their growing family also lived in Marshalltown, Iowa, Arlington,Virginia, Mesquite, Duncanville and Grand Prairie, Texas. She and Sidney moved back to the Winnsboro area upon retirement in 1984. In 2004, she moved to Guthrie, Oklahoma where she resided until her death on May 26, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney, two grandsons, Elliott Daniel Evans and Donald Ray “Scooter” Ramsey, her parents, Foster and Mae, her sister Jessie Mae Arey, and brothers, Carey, Everett and Robert “Demp” She was also preceded in death by numerous nieces and nephews, including her very loving niece, Harriet Kincaid Stapp.
Willene is survived by her children, Ronny Evans, Lewisville, Texas, Dan Evans (Susan), Mulhall, Oklahoma, Sharon Marcus, Junction City, Kansas, Kenny Evans (Karen) and Alan Evans, Alvarado, Texas. Surviving grandchildren are Wesley Maimone, Amanda Evans Lannon (George), Todd Harris (Erika Schneider), Julia Handt Byers (Jonathan), Lisa Handt, Meghan Evans Wade (Larry), and Andelyn Evans Delgado (Raphae)l. She also is survived by seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Surviving also are nieces, Virginia Kincaid Eddleman and Barbara Kincaid Wade, and nephew Levan Kincaid and numerous nieces and nephews by marriage.
Willene was a lifelong member of the Winnsboro First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to this church may be given in her name in memoriam.
Funeral services will be held on June 12, 2021 at 1 pm at Mulhearn Funeral Chapel in Winnsboro, Louisiana with Pastor Bradley Swire presiding.
Interment will be held at the Myrtle Memorial cemetery.
