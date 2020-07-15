Alice F. Gallup
Alice F. Gallup, 80 of Wisner since 1980, went to be with the Lord, June 12. She was born November 18, 1939 in Chatham, La. to Julian and Mary Massey.
Alice graduated from Ferriday High School. She then met the love of his life, John “Jack” Gallup. They were married on April 16, 1958. Alice worked several different jobs, including working for Dr. Dennis Laravia of Vidalia, for over 15 years as his medical transcriptionist. She proudly raised two sons, Anthony Scott Gallup and Perry Foster Gallup. Alice enjoyed volunteering at her church, singing, playing the piano, cooking, camping, traveling, and riding their motorcycle.
As a Pentecostal preacher’s daughter, she was a loyal servant of God, her faith was central to her life and she often encouraged others with God's love. She was an active member of First Pentecostal Church of Wisner for 40 years. She sang in the worship group and participated in all church events and gatherings.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John “Jack” Gallup of Wisner; son, Tony Gallup (Kimi) of Wisner; sister: Hilda Dekerlegand (George) of Ferriday; brothers: JT Massey of Natchez, Tommy Massey (Judy) of Ridgeland, Ms., Charles Massey (Jean) of Archdale, NC; grandchildren: Whitney Lively (Tyler) of Gilbert, Briar Gallup (Allie) of Sterlington, Michael Gallup (Rikki) of Mandeville, Felicia Gallup Weatherly of Vidalia, Megan Defee of Bossier City, Erin Defee of Bossier City; great grandchildren: Baya Lively, Tristan Weatherly, Cayley Weatherly, Hallie Weatherly, Dean Gallup, Jack Gallup, Anna Leigh Gallup; great-great grandchild: Emersyn Weatherly; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son: Perry Foster Gallup; her parents; Julian and Mary Massey
A Graveside service will be held on July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Oswalt Cemetery, Monterey.
If you would like to follow in the procession out to the cemetery, please be at Youngs Funeral Home Ferriday, at 609 N. EE Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334, by 9 am.
Pallbearers:
Briar Gallup, Michael Gallup, Chuck Massey, Michael Dekerlegand, Shane Massey, and Jeff Massey
Officiating Pastor Peyton Sparks and Bro. Glenn Massey.
Ann Cecile Trunzler Coker
Funeral services for Ann Cecile Trunzler Coker, 86, of Winnsboro, were held July 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Hill Ridge Baptist Church of Crowville.
Ann was born on July 23, 1933, to the union of Basil Guice Trunzler III and Mamie Bethard Trunzler.
Ann had many jobs in her life. Her longest job was working at the garment factory in Winnsboro for 25 years. She also did substitute teaching for Crowville, Baskin, & Ward III schools. She worked in insurance offices, ran a Trailways bus station, worked for Franklin Community Services, Johnson Cotton Company, the U. S. Dept. of Agriculture, and the Census Bureau over the parishes of Franklin, Richland, and Concordia.
At the age of 62, she decided to become adventurous and got a job as a cook on a tugboat that traveled up and down the Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois Rivers.
Ann enjoyed joining many organizations over her lifetime. She was a member of the Garden Gate Garden Club where she won many awards for flower arranging and helped collect money for charities. She worked with the Pink Ladies at Franklin Medical Center where she worked in the gift shop and visited patients in the hospital. She was a Member of Taylor Bayou Homemakers Club and the American Heart Association. She was a member of Hill Ridge Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, decorated the church every Sunday and every holiday, and was also a newspaper reporter for the church.
Ann loved her God, her church family, her brothers and their families, her two girls, and her only grandson. She also loved her gardens over the years, especially her flowers and greenhouse, and most importantly her cats and dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Chester Coker, her brother, Basil G. Trunzler IV, her nephew, Joey Trunzler and her parents.
She is survived by her two daughters, Catherine “Cat” Coker of Winnsboro, Candace “Candy” Coker Owens of Jonesville, one grandson, Zachary Owens of Harrisonburg, two brothers, Joe Tom Trunzler and wife Mary Gene of Jonesville; and Martin Trunzler of Jonesville, and a host of nieces and their families, and one nephew.
Graveside services were held at Utility Baptist Church in Jonesville after the procession to the cemetery.
Evelyn Thomas
Services for Evelyn Thomas of Winnsboro were held July 10 at 11 a.m. at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Vincent Rispen officiating. She was 87 years old.
Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Ms. Thomas died June 28 at Cornerstone Hospital in West Monroe after a lengthy illness. She was a teacher.
She was survived by one daughter, Tonya Thomas; five brothers: Otis Thomas, Alfred Thomas Jr., David Thomas, Willie James Thomas and Frank Earl Thomas.
Also cherishing her memory was a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Willie Thomas, Frank Thomas, David Thomas, Rod Thomas, Stacy Thomas and Sam McCoy.
Geneva Vick Foy
“The Lord is my light and my salvation: Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?” Psalm 27:1
After 96 seasons with us on Earth, Mother Geneva V. Foy dozed into tranquil peace of eternal slumber on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Geneva Vick Foy, affectionally known as “Cousin G” by her family, was born on June 27, 1924 in Franklin Parish to the late Bertha Patterson and Frank Vick. She confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Crowville. Later in life, she moved to Winnsboro and joined the True Light Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Reverend H.P. Jenkins. At True Light, she was a faithful servant, serving as an usher for fifty plus years, as well as president of the Usher Board. She also served on the Deaconess Ministry for over forty years.
Her dedication to the church was evident through her service as a Beginner and Cradle Roll Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and Kitchen Supervisor. A dedicated leader, Mrs Foy was involved in the Franklin Parish Missionary Baptist Association and Rising Star Chapter Number 54 Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed gardening, discussing life’s events over a good cup of coffee, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Foy was married to George Foy who preceded her in death. Even though this union produced no biological children, they were special “parents,” “grandparents,” and even “great grandparents” to several and loved by all, as she had a special and devout affinity for working with and helping to raise many children.
Left to cherish her memory are devoted cousins: Dorothy W. Brown, Louise W. Sims, Dr. Zola J. Drain, Bennie W. Price, Shirley D. Wright and Leo C. Wright Jr. (Elmira); special “grandchildren:” Dr. Eli L. Brown (Cynthia), Selwyn D. Brown (Shilra), Dr. Karol L. Brown-Carson (Adolphus); Monique Tate, and Astrid Dawn Taylor; two God-Daughters: Peggy Taylor (Grammar), and Joyce Tate; 10 special great-grandchildren; two special great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Mrs. Foy leaves a legacy of many precious, blessed memories.
Michael Alan Gray
Michael Alan Gray passed away peacefully July 4 in Baton Rouge.
He was 63 years old, born on April 10, 1957 to James A. Gray and Gladys Ray Gray. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. Mike grew up in Winnsboro, where he graduated high school and worked at Winnsboro Equipment. After living in Winnsboro for many years he moved to Brandon, Fl, Amarillo, Tx and finally Baton Rouge. In every place he lived he made friends that will always remember him.
Mike was a loving, kind man, and a wonderful father. He was smart, funny and thoughtful. His contagious smile could light up a room. He loved golf, baseball and LSU. His favorite pastime was watching baseball games with his father and brother.
He was married to Cindy White Gray for 32 years. Together they had a daughter, Micah Ellen.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Micah Ellen Shadle and her husband Blake Shadle along with grandsons Chase and Dylan Shadle of Valrico, Florida. He is also survived by his brother James Gary Gray, niece Kristine Gray and nephew Conner Gray and his wife Giselle Gray and grand nephew, Marcus Gray of Baton Rouge.
There will be a virtual Zoom service on July 25th, 2:00 PM CST. If you would like to attend, email Micah Shadle - micah.shadle@yahoo.com.
Michael E. Walker, Sr.
Funeral service for Mike Walker, 56, of Wisner, were held on Friday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of Kings Pentecostal Church, with Rev. Jerry Brady, Rev. Floyd Hawthorne, and Rev. Bubba Ezell officiating. Burial will follow in Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mike, a residential construction contractor with Gentry Construction, was born on March 15, 1964, in Winnsboro to the union of Zack Elbert Walker and Gayle Ladner Ferguson, and passed from this life on July 6. in Monroe, LA.
He is preceded in death by his father, Zack Walker; grandparents, Rev. Lucius Ladner, Agnes Tidwell Ladner, Zack Walker, Orelia Delrie Walker; and his mother and father-in-law, John and Anne Barton, who loved him very much.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Donna Barton Walker; mother, Gayle Ferguson and husband Vestal; sons, Michael Elbert Walker, JR and wife Lacy-special daughter-in-law, Jonathan Herrington, and Aaron Carroll and wife Elysia-special daughter-in-law; daughter, Megan Nicole Wilson and husband John-special son-in-law; the loves of Paw Paw’s heart, Anikan, Sage, Addie, Landyn, Ella, Molly, Ava, and Autumn; brother, Mark Everette Walker and wife Kelli; sister, Lori Walker Shirley and husband Mitchel; uncle, Wayne Walker and wife Barbara; and his special friends, Steve Drane and Shane Linder. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews that were so special to him.
Pallbearers to honor Mike were Zackery Walker, Kameron Shirley, Wyatt Williamson, Ray Ladner, Duston Bailey, and Tony Roberts.
Honorary Pallbearers were Todd Roberts, Scott Griffith, Steve Drane, Keith Roberts, Russell Wayne Roberts, Michael Dale Roberts, Shane Linder, Ahren Roberts, "The Domino Buddies,” Frankie Stoveall and John Haring.
The family received friends for visitation July 9 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the church.
Leo Lively
Private graveside services for Leo Lively, 71, of Wisner were held July 9 in South Central Cemetery with Rev. Rex Barker officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Lively was born July 20, 1948 to the union of David Eugene and Lanie Bell Hendry; he passed from this life on July 6, 2020, at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner.
Mr. Lively worked as a heavy equipment operator for Trek, Inc. in Bunkie until his retirement in 2013.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Quitman and Marcus Lively; and one sister Dorothy Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years Judy Lively of Wisner; six children: Mark Lively and wife Tonya, Ronnie Lively and wife Angela all of Winnsboro, Jason Lively and wife Trisha of Jasper, MO, Dottie Walker and husband Keith, Jay Beach and wife Jenny, and Billy Beach and wife Casey all of Wisner; two brothers: Leamon Lively and wife Barbara of Longview, TX and Truman Lively and wife Lois of Winnsboro; one sister, Susie Higgins of Winnsboro; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Grandsons served as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robin Farr, Sidney Lee Farr, Troy Quirk, and David Vollman.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Thomas Tracy (Tommy) Merrill
Funeral services for Thomas Tracy (Tommy) Merrill, 90 of Monroe will be held at 12 noon Thursday, July 16 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Roger Stoffer officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Lone Cedar Cemetery in Winnsboro. Visitation will be from 10-12 noon Thursday at the funeral home.
He was born to the union of Tracy Burns and Hazel Eloise Marioneaux Merrill on Nov 7, 1929 in Winnsboro and passed from this life Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence in Monroe.
Mr. Merrill was a United States Navy veteran, he owned and operated Merrill Plumbing and was a member of Pipefitters Local #412. He resided in Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Home for three and a half years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jim Merrill; three sisters Jane Siddon, Gloria Merrill, and Betty M. Lewis; daughter-in-law Sharon; son-in-law Harold; and grandson Anthony.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Shirley Parker Merrill of Monroe; six children Thomas W. Merrill of Central, Kathy M. Altazan of Purvis, MS, Tracy L. Merrill of Monroe, Tina M. Hopson of Eudora, KS, Renee Davis of Monroe and Carla Teresa Culberson of Sweetwater, TN; two brothers Jack Merrill of Deer Park, TX and Mac Merrill of Beverly Hills, FL; three surrogate daughters Vicki LaMarca, Karen Gibb and Cathy Fox all of Monroe. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Keith Berding, Ethan Hatten, David Lewis, Paul Lewis, Isaac Merrill, Brandin Musgrave, Tyler Musgrave and John Stage.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com .
Lanette Reeves
Funeral services for Lanette Reeves, 77, of Delhi was 2 p.m. July 4, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Rex Barker officiating. Interment followed in Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 1 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lanette was born September 20, 1942 in Jena to the union of James L. Poole and Margrie Poole and passed from this life on July 1, 2020, at her residence in Delhi.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mack A. Reeves; longtime companion Bruce Withers; two sons: Mack A. Reeves, II and Calvin Grant Reeves.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Vicky Flint of Delhi; her son, Ronnie Poole and wife Tammy of Fort Necessity; three brothers: Meridith Poole and James C. Poole both of Aimwell and Scott E. Poole of Alexandria; eight grandchildren: April Richard of Kinder, Amy Bridges of Jacksonville, FL, Jacob Poole of Jena, Lucas Poole of Fort Worth, TX, Zachary Reeves, Kaitlin Reeves, Avery Reeves, and Hailey Reeves; five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Ellerman, Wayne Harrod, Johnny Holly, Richard (Trace) Morley, Keith Richard and Greg Tabor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Johnson and Adam Pierce.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Vernon Lee Morgan
Funeral services for Mr. Vernon Morgan, 92, of Winnsboro, were held on July 14, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Fletcher, Rev. Ron Ferrington, and Rev. Larry Hathcock officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Morgan, a retired shop foreman for the Franklin Parish Police Jury, was born on December 24, 1927 in Liberty, MS., to the union of Velma Alberta Lilly Morgan and Howard Thomas Morgan, and passed from this life on July 11, 2020, at his home in Winnsboro, LA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Velma Morgan; wife, Lona Temple Morgan; son, Dennis Haron Morgan; and grandsons, Kelly Wade Rushing, Ronnie Temple, Jr., Josh Thompson, and Johnny Wayne Dilly.
Survivors left to cherish the memory of Mr. Morgan are his sons, Johnny Rushing, Tommy Rushing and wife Mary, and Ronnie Temple and wife Lenora; daughters, Barbara Jean Rollen and husband Ronnie, Polly Peppers and husband Donnie, Wanda Morgan, Retha Ainsworth and husband Dale, and Dee Vonia Clark and husband Doug. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Tyler Parker, Adam Temple, Kyle Clark, Derek Parker, Holden Ewrin, and Josh Dunn. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Temple, Lonnie Temple, Shane Twiner, Paul Staneart, and Donnie Aaron Peppers.
The family received friends for visitation on July 14 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at youngsfh.com
Willie Wesby Sr
Services for Deacon Willie Wesby Sr., of Monroe, were held July 10 at 11 a.m. at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church in Winnsboro. He was 80 years old.
Rev. Willie Wesby Jr. officiated the services with burial following at Rest Haven Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. Wesby died July 4 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was a lawn care specialist.
Survivors left to cherish his memory were his wife, Edna M. Wesby; two sons: Rev. Willie Wesby Jr and Larry Wesby; four daughters: Laura Wesby, Peggy McDowell, Sarah Wesby - McKnight and Angela Martin; two brothers: Eddie “Ned” Simmons and Don Nash; four sisters: Jessie Thurmond Weathersby, Leola Weathersby Sidney, Bobby Daniels and Glenda Wilson Warner; 12 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
Also cherishing his memory are a host of great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Jestin Martin, Courtavious Ross, Otis Wesby, Johnny B. Goods, Carl Gray and Marcus Holmes.
