Quintus Lamar Barlow, Jr.
Graveside services for Quintus Lamar Barlow, Jr. 60, of Wisner, were held Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert at 2:00 p.m. under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, Bro. Danny Davis officiated.
Mr. Barlow, son of Quintus and Elvie Jean Barlow was born Oct. 5, 1960 in Winnsboro and died July 23, 2021 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Betty King Barlow of Wisner; his mother, Elvie Jean Foy Barlow of Gilbert; his children, Quintus L. Barlow, III and his wife, Cecilia and Josh Barlow all of Comfort, TX; Samuel Barlow and his wife, Ashtin Walker; Bonnie Goodwin and her husband Cody all of Sicily Island; April Matthews and her husband, Josh of Ferriday. His siblings, Roger Barlow and his wife, Brenda of Lake Charles; Larry Barlow, Jimmy Barlow, Randall Barlow, Susan Barlow and Betty Sue Beach all of Wisner.
Also ten grandchildren, Madison Matthews, Makayla Matthews, Macy Matthews, Alyssa Goodwin, Jace Lafferty, Branson Barlow, Kenleigh Seals, Aubree Barlow, Lily Barlow, Evelyn Barlow.
Pallbearers were Josh Matthews, Andrew Head, Cody Goodwin, Ronnie Fatzer, Cayman Duhon and Chris Barlow.
Honorary pallbearers were Josh Barlow, Mark Bradenburg, Shelby and Sam Barlow.
Mamie Mae Burke
On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 Mamie Mae Burke at Georgetown University Hospital.
Mamie was born and raised in Gilbert, Louisiana. She served her country valiantly both on active duty and then as a federal civilian employee.
She leaves to mourn her husband of 41 years, James P. Burke, III and two children, James P. Burke IV and Kashona L. Moore and leaves behind numerous siblings, relatives and friends.
Friends called at the Greene Funeral Home Inc., 814 Franklin Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Persons attending the burial should arrive at 10:15 and follow the instructions of the cemetery staff.
Shelton Fields
Shelton Fields, 52 of Alexandria, died July 18 at Tran Community Residence in Gilbert.
Visitation was held July 23, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Survivors include an aunt: Delores Scudder of Alexandria and a nephew Chris Scudder of Alexandria.
Services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mitchell Lee Morton
Graveside services for Mitchell Lee Morton, 72, of Winnsboro, were held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Harris Cemetery, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Kelly Wayne Clark officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mitchell Lee Morton was born on Monday, January 17, 1949, in Columbia, MS, and passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Plantation Manor Nursing Home in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Coleman and Eva Killian.
Survivors are his son, Paul Morton and his wife Connie of Winnsboro; daughter, Gwen Morton of Lafayette; three grandsons, Matthew Morton and wife Hailey, Alex Morton, and Thomas Morales; and granddaughter, Sarah Morales.
Mitchell proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
Thomas L. Boone
Funeral services for Thomas L. “Tom” Boone, 87, of Gilbert, were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Arnold and Rev. Mickey Gallup officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation was from 12 noon until service time Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Thomas, a member of Eureka Baptist Church, passed away July 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a retired sales manager from Natchez Ford and a United States Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Louella Welch; brothers, Louis Boone, Luther Boone and Dickie Welch; and a sister, Loyce Lofton.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gaye Lofton Boone of Gilbert, LA, sister, Sherlie Lofton of Copperas Cove, TX; daughters, Denise Bourgeois and her husband Dale of Schriever, LA, Diane Gallup and her husband Mickey of Winnsboro, sons, Eddie Boone of Monterey, and Darrell Boone and his wife Nikki of Winnsboro, daughter, Loretta Blankenstein and her husband Don of Vidalia, and niece, Ramona Enterkin; twelve grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Chad Boone, Josh Boone, Keith Boone, DeWayne Finley, Dusty Gallup, Nathan Gallup, Jay Lofton, and Dillon McMillin.
Honorary Pallbearers were Charlie Armstrong, Barry Barrington, Todd Barrington, Alan Boone, Guy Boone, Louie Boone, Stacy Boone, Jerry Hill, and Larry Wesberry.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International and St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
Martin Allen Parker
Funeral services for Martin Allen Parker, 58 of Harrisonburg were held at Jigger Apostolic on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Hurby Hitt officiating. Interment followed at Jigger Gardens of Memory Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Martin was born on Sunday, September 16, 1962 in Delhi and passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Harrisonburg.
He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Lee Parker and son, Martin Allen Parker, Jr.
Martin leaves behind his mother, Jacqueline Parker of Winnsboro; son, Patrick Parker of Amite, LA; daughters, Rebecca Bowman & her husband Dorian of Knoxville, TN, Samantha Parker of Ruston and Faith Parker of Knoxville, TN; brother, Darold Parker & his wife Christie of Monroe; sister, Alexis Jo Johnson & her husband Huey "Dobber" of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren, Gabriel Parker, Priscilla Parker, Seth Wollinski, Damon Parker, and Curtis Parker. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Caleb Blount, Archie "Trey" Ezell III, Paul Garrett Jones, Ray Johnson, Zach Hitt, and Jeremy Mullican.
The family received friends at Jigger Apostolic Church on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m..
Donald Ray “Duck” Tillman
Donald Ray “Duck” Tillman, 70, of Winnsboro, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2021. He was born December 3, 1950 in Monticello, Arkansas to Luther B. and Dessie Lee Tillman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Corina Massey Tillman; daughters, Donna Kay Swartz (Bobby) of White Hall, Lela Cooper (Joseph) of Pine Bluff, Lucy Tillman of White Hall, Brittany Flowers of Winnsboro, Amy Tillman of Winnsboro; a son, Christopher Tillman of Winnsboro; step daughters, Kelli and Danielle Flowers of Winnsboro; brothers, James Tillman of Pine Bluff, Versie Tillman of Pine Bluff, Bobby Tillman of Winnsboro, Luther “Pete” Tillman of Winnsboro; sisters, Martha Naylor of Zachary, Virginia Tillman of Winnsboro, Shirley Tillman of Winnsboro; 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were John Vanderhoof, James Tillman, Luther Ferrington, Bobby Swartz, Leroy Oaks and Chad Phillips.
Honorary pallbearer was Christopher Tillman.
Gwenetta Faye Turner
Gwenetta Faye Turner, 62 of Newellton, died July 15, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services for Ms. Turner were held July 24 at Paradise Baptist Church in Newellton at 11 p.m. Burial followed at Routhwood Cemetery also in Newellton.
Gwenetta Faye Turner was born on January 18, 1959 to the late Fannie Turner and Jessie Turner, Jr. Gwenetta confessed Christ at an early age at the Paradise Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend Albert Jones, Sr. and remained a faithful member until her death.
Gwenetta graduated from Newellton High School in 1977. She furthered her education at the University of Louisiana- Lafeyette, University of Louisiana-Monroe, Council for Early Childhood Professionals (CDA), Northeast Louisiana Technical College (Winnsboro) - Early Childhood Education, Louisiana Pathways Child Care Career Development Center - Northwestern University - Director II and Administrator’s Certificate and Northwestern State University - Early Children Education II Degree.
Gwenetta served her community well as president of the Socialite Club, Louisiana Autism Society, Health Coalition, secretary of St. Joseph Lake Commission, Saint Jude Worker, Lions Club, committee member of Tensas Reunion, Inc and Girls Power teacher. Gwenetta loved Tensas Head Start and was a dedicated worker for 26 years until her health failed.
Gwenetta lived an amazing life and leaves to cherish her loving memories: her loving sisters: Demetria Smith and Bridgett Smith (John); brothers - Honorable Mayor Timothy Turner, Quentin White, Jessie Turner III, and Issac Brooks (Felicia); god sister Deborah Ann Parson; aunts - Florida Turner, Diana and Denise Bartlett; uncles - Kenneth and Johnny Bartlett; special nieces - Brittany Smith and Kaitlyn Turner; great niece - Brileigh Smith; nephews - Greg Clerk (Raven), Steffon Clark and Jakari Clark; great nephew - Kyrie Bass; special and dear friends - Cynthia Washington, Helen Brooks, Ophelia Jackson, Kim Brooks, Bessie Bailey, Marilyn McCraney and Dorothy Bass; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers, club sisters and friends.
