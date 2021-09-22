Joe Wilbert Arthur
Joe Wilbert Arthur, 54, departed from this life on Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021
Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Abundant Life Evangelist Church at 10 a.m. Visitation Friday Sept. 24, 2021 from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funeral and Cremation
Burial at the Sims-Gethseme Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Charles Ray Brass
Funeral services for Charles Ray Brass, 73 of Winnsboro, will be held Friday, September 24, 2021at Winnsboro Second Baptist Churchat 10 a.m. Burial will followed at Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church.
Mr. Brass passed September 16, 2021 at LSU Ochsner Medical Center in Shreveport.
A full obituary will be in next week’s issue.
Jesse Coleman
Graveside services for Jesse Colemen, 70 of Gilbert, will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Richardson Funeral Home Chapel.
Buford Carlton Harrison Jr.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Buford Carlton Harrison Jr., 74 of Winnsboro were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Apostolic Tabernacle Church in Winnsboro with Rev. Michael Couch and Rev. Jonathan Prather officiating. Interment followed in the Apostolic Tabernacle Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from noon until service time at the church under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Harrison was born on October 10, 1946 in Ripley, TN, the son of the late Buford Harrison and Carrie Dale (Johnson) Harrison, and passed away at his residence on September 12, 2021. Sonny served as a sergeant in the US Air Force RECAF, and was stationed in Turkey. Sonny was a retired over the road truck driver. He married Velma (Lorene) Harrison of Dyersburg, TN on June 27, 1970. Sonny was a member of the Apostolic Tabernacle and is preceded in death by his parents, and one granddaughter, Hanna Hilburn.
Survivors include his wife, Velma Harrison of Winnsboro; two daughters, Sheila Stewart of Junction, IL and Christi Prather and husband, John of Harrisburg, IL; son, Joseph Harrison of Winnsboro; five sisters, Sylvia Hale of Parksville, MO, Ellen Beauton Nichols of Ripley, TN, Carolyn DeLeo and husband, Sam of Clearwater, FL, Jane Connell and husband, Don of Ripley, TN, and Rosemary Jackson and husband, Johnny of Arlington, TN; ten grandchildren, Shane Hilburn, Julie Horton, Courtney Hilburn, Whitney Hilburn, Ashley Harrison, Carla Adams, Joanna Harrison, Joseph Harrison, Melissa Harrison, and John Michael Prather; and five great grandchildren, Kaydence, Kylah, Kayson, Kelton, and Braxton.
Pallbearers were John Michael Prather, Dakota Mixon, Paul Dale Mixon, Michael Rockhold, David Rockhold, and Robert Hall.
Honorary pallbearer was Mac Parker.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Walter Hicks III
Funeral services for Walter Hicks III, of Monroe, were held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. directed by Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Hicks died September 9, 2021 at LSU Ochsner Medical Center in Shreveport.
He left sons: Deward Walter Hicks, Demond Anthony Hicks and Jerron Natiel Hicks; one daughter: Tineisha Sherron; brothers: Troy Hicks, Rayford Edwards; sister: Cynthia Brass, 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host a nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Willie “Wee Wee” McMahon
Funeral service for Willie “Wee Wee” McMahon, 59 of Wisner, will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Abundant Life Evangelistic Ministry of Winnsboro with Pastor Cedric Rollins officiating. Burial will follow at Sim-Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Viewing will be Friday, September 25, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Richardson and Sims Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. McMahon died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Mr. McMahon is survived by his wife: Karen Brass McMahon of Wisner; three sons: Dexter Ignont of Dallas, Lajarrius Blackson of Wisner, Bruce Robinson of Nebraska; three stepsons: Karye’ Brass of Fort Worth, Jamarsa Brass of Fort Worth and Akeem Brass of Dallas; daughter: Karmeal Cooks of Pontaic, MI; brothers: Richard Bell of Winnsboro and Robert James McMahon of Winnsboro; two sisters: Peggy Jimerson and Debra McMahon both of Winnsboro; 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Allen Cecil Compton
Graveside services for Mr. Allen Cecil Compton, 91 of Winnsboro were 3:30 p.m. Sunday September 19, 2021 in Providence Memorial Cemetery, with Rev. Wayne Ray, visitation was Sunday September 19, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Allen was born to the late Floyd and Callie Batey Compton on June 14, 1930 and passed away Thursday September 16, 2021. He worked as service manager at White Ford for over 20 years. He was a member of Crowville United Methodist Church, American Legion and the VFW. Mr. Allen was a United States Army Korean War veteran serving near the 38 th Parallel which divides North and South Korea. He was happiest when he was outdoors fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy Bird Compton, siblings, Katherine, Florine, W.F. “Bud”, T.B. “Bill, and one grandson Chad Hargis.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gina Winborne and her husband Joe, Susan Hargis and her husband Rick, Mark and his wife Anne, and Joanna Flowers; nine grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews that dearly loved him.
Pallbearers were members of the VFW.
Memorials may be made to Crowville United Methodist Church.
William Joseph “Tadpole” Erwin
Funeral Services for William Joseph Erwin, 61, of Fort Necessity were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Fort Necessity Baptist Church, Fort Necessity officiated by Rev. Wes Dunn. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at the church; interment followed at the Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery following the service, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Joe, a supervisor with LADOTD in Chase was born August 27, 1960, in New Orleans to the union of John D Erwin and Louise Orr Erwin, and went to his heavenly reward September 17, 2021, in Fort Necessity after a brief illness.
Joe was a member of Fort Necessity Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a deacon, a volunteer fireman, and an avid gardener, who had a special love for his grandchildren.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and sister Juanita Jones.
Joe is survived by his wife Connie Dunn Erwin; daughter Amy Erwin and finance Michael Clesi; grandson C. J. Neal; granddaughter Mallorie Guillot; great-granddaughter Laken Jorden Neal who will make her appearance in January, 2021; brothers: Terry Erwin (Beth) of Georgetown, TX, John Erwin (Janet) of Jigger, Graylan Erwin (Connie) of Simsboro, LA, Jimmy Ray Erwin (Gail) of Herndon, VA, Michael Erwin (Sherry) of Jigger; brother-in-law Greg Jones; a host of nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Michael Clesi, Graylan Erwin, Travis Erwin, Keith King, Eric Parker, and C. J. Neal.
Honorary pallbearers were Chris Guillot, and Deacons of fort Necessity Baptist Church.
Sam McLeod
A memorial service for Sam McLeod, 78, of Wisner, was 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at New Living Way Pentecostal Church with Rev. James McMurray officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Sam was born October 8, 1942, in Monticello, MS, to the union of Luther Harold and Marie King McLeod and passed from this life on September 11, 2021, at the University of Arkansas Hospital in Little Rock, AR.
Sam was a member of New Living Way Pentecostal Church, he retired from the oil field.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Teresa Clark and Sandy McLeod; two sisters and three brothers.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Edna R. McLeod of Wisner; one son, Sam McLeod, Jr. and wife Lisa of Pittsford, MI; two daughters: Cheryl Ward of Pittsford, MI, and Charlene Keener of Waldron, MI; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
William Eugene Simms
Memorial services for William Eugene Simms, 53, of Wisner will be held at a later date.
Eugene was born November 28, 1967, to the union of William James Simms and Dorothy Irene Whittington Simms in Wisner and passed from this life at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge September 13, 2021, after a brief illness.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Simms.
Eugene is survived by brother Butch Simms and wife Janie; sister-in-law Linda Simms; nephews Junior Simms and wife Lynn, Tristen Simms, Bryson Simms, and Man Simms; nieces Ashley Simms, Kimmie Quibodeaux, Caroline Quibodeaux, and Gracie Lynn Simms; and a host of other family and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Margaret Stewart
Margaret Stewart was born November 10, 1936, in Liddieville to the union of Isaac Newton Williams and Ava Williams, and passed from this life to Everlasting Life at Wyatt Manor Nursing Facility in Jonesboro September 9, 2021.
She loved flowers and knew the names of all in her garden. She was also a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed baking for the holidays.
She is survived by her son, Terry Sharpe of Winnsboro; Daughter, Marla Sharpe Hoppenstedt and Son-in-Law David Hoppenstedt of Baton Rouge; Son, Christopher Scott Sharpe of Winnsboro; and her Brother, Donnie Williams of Liddieville. She will be greatly missed by her two granddaughters, Hannah Hoppenstedt Ta (Huy Ta) and Margaret Hoppenstedt Drury (Spencer Drury) as well as her three great grandchildren, Maxwell Ta, Mila Ta, and Grant Drury.
Memorial services for Margaret will be held at a later date under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mary Marverette Coston Welch
Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Marverette Coston Welch, 85, of Baskin were 2 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Coax Cemetery, Baskin, with Rev. Prentiss Gandy and Rev. Buford Brady officiating, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Mary a member of Friendship Baptist Church was born August 25, 1936 and passed away September 13, 2021 in Rayville.
She was preceded in death Byron Cortez Lee and Mary Avis Brady Lee, two husbands, John Edward Coston and Madison Edward “Buddy” Welch.
She is survived by three daughters Beverly Ann Duhamel, Shirley Jean Hammons, and Rebecca Coston Gray all of Baskin: seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Raymond Don Bo Jones
A memorial service honoring the life of Raymond Bo, 73 of Clearwater, FL formerly of Fort Necessity, was held on Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fort Necessity Baptist Church.
Bo was born on January 14, 1948 to the union of Louie Jones and Lucille McKaskle Brown.
Bo is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Louie Derwood and Troy Wayne.
Survivors left to cherish his memory is his wife, Nora of Clearwater, FL; two sons: Chris and Jody; one daughter: Shelly; five sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
Mr. Jones was the faith of Jehovah Witness. A loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He was a man that spoke the word of our Heavenly Father of God Almighty.
There was also a memorial service at the East Clearwater congregation of Jehovah Witness in Florida on Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.
