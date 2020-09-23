Betty Jean Hudson Anderson
Betty Jean Hudson Anderson, of Flint, Michigan formerly of Winnsboro died Sept. 4 at Hurley Medical Center. She was 72.
Graveside services were held Sept. 14 at Locust Hill Cemetery in Extension at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She is survived by one daughter Felicina Anderson; three brothers: Audrey Hudson, Calvin T. Hudson and Raymond C. Hudson all of Monroe.
She is survived also by eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were her brothers and nephews.
Darnin Robinson
Darnin Robinson, of Winnsboro, age 50, died Sept. 11 at his home. Services were Sept. 19 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at 10:30 a.m.
Burial followed at Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville.
He is survived by his spouse Enger Robinson of Winnsboro; a son Qualand Boley of Winnsboro; one step-son Eddie Saldana of LaMargue, Texas; one daughter Jamecla Robinson of Monroe; two step-daughters: Tamika Hill and Lola Carter of LaMarque, Texas.
His parents were Mr and Mrs Mack Robinson Sr. of Winnsboro.
Brothers include: Benny Spears, James Robinson Sr and Mack Robinson all of Winnsboro.
Other brothers include Marvin Robinson Sr. of Houston, Fredrick Robinson Sr. of Orange, Texas and Frederick Robinson Jr of West Monroe.
Sisters include: Lillian Campbell of Winnsboro, Lora Williams of Orange, Texas, Shirley Spears and Marilyn Robinson of Post Arthur, Texas and Patricia Thomas of Winnsboro.
Survivors also include seven grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were his brothers.
Bryan Keith Hodges
Graveside services for Mr. Bryan Keith Hodges of Winnsboro were 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at Providence Memorial Cemetery near Winnsboro with Bro. Rex Barker and Darrell Williams officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Keith was born September 3, 1966 in Monroe and passed from this life on September 17, 2020 in Winnsboro at the age of 54. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Peoples Sturdivant; maternal grandparents, Harold Lloyd and Edgar Lee Sikes Peoples; and paternal grandfather, Monroe Hodges.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Mike Hodges of TX; his step-father, A-Boy Sturdivant of Swampers; his son, Jordan Hodges of Winnsboro; granddaughters, Braelyn, Karsyn, and JordyLynn; his sisters, Pam Shipley and husband, Bubba of Winnsboro and Crissy Rawls and husband, Clif of Winnsboro; nieces and nephew, Kaci, Kassie, Julie and Bayler; great-niece, Brailee; great-nephew, Braiden; special friends, Bubba Shipley and Darrell and Cassie Williams; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Bubba Shipley, Clif Rawls, Bayler Rawls, Darrell Williams and Marty Jeselink. Honorary pallbearers were Sam Peoples and Lloyd Peoples.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Planatation Manor Nursing Home, Hospice TLC and special angel nurse, Amber Banks.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Kenneth Dale Jewell
Funeral services for Kenneth Dale Jewell, age 54, of Winnsboro were held at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 from the sanctuary of The Pentecostal Church, 212 Sixth St, Clarks, LA with Rev. Jeff Masters officiating.
Interment followed in the Beouf Prairie Cemetery at Fort Necessity with services under the direction of Riser & Son Funeral Home of Columbia. The Jewell family received visitors on Sept. 9 at the church in Clarks from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Kenneth Dale Jewell was born on March 24, 1966 at Columbia to the union of his parents, Charles Robert Jewell and Betty Jean Jones Jewell and he passed from this life on Sept. 6, 2020 at the St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe following a brief illness.
Kenneth loved to hunt and fish and defined the word “Outdoorsman” to a T. He loved working with his cows and was a welder. He was a loving dad, son, brother and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Jewell and his uncle, James “Dink” Jewell.
Left behind to cherish a lifetime of memories are his mother, Betty Jean Jewell of Winnsboro; his two sons: Jessie Jewell of Fort Necessity and Christopher Jewell of Ruston; his granddaughter, Madelynn Jewell of Summerville; step-granddaughter, Paizlee “Bug” Martin of West Monroe, his brother, Charles Ray Jewell (Rhonda) of Fort Necessity and step-niece, Makayla Jones.
Serving as pallbearers were Billy Archie, Colt Lively, Jeff Jewell, Scott Mullenix, Jimmy Moore and Sammy Brownell.
Online registry/condolences: riserfuneralhomes.com
Tereal T. Rubin
Tereal T. Rubin, of Crystal River, Florida, died Sept. 12 at home. He was 47.
Services were held Sept. 23 at True Gospel Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
