Michael Wayne McManus
Services for Michael Wayne McManus, 65, of Gonzales, La., were held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12 noon in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with Brother Ron Ferrington officiating. Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
The family received friends and family for visitation on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. McManus was born in Chinon, France, to the union of Lonnie and Peggie McManus on Friday, Nov. 22, 1957, and passed from this life on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Michael was an Airforce veteran, loved LSU and fishing. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggie Morgan McManus.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Aimee Spruell McManus; father, Lonnie McManus; son, Morgan McManus from Austin, Texas; daughter, Tina Masters and husband Drew; daughter, Abbie David and fiance’ Evan Copeland; brother, Danny McManus and wife Angie; two grandchildren, Bryson Lee and Baelynn Masters. He is also survived by a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers were Evan Copeland, Drew Masters, Paul Thornhill, Brad McManus, Edwin Rushing, and Charles Ray Waller.
The honorary pallbearer was Blake McManus.
Xavier Rashad Washington
Funeral services for Xavier Rashad Washington, 11, of Monroe, La., will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Baptist Church in Winnsboro, La. Viewing will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. at Richardson-Sims Funeral Chapel in Winnsboro.
Xavier died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Natchez, Miss.
He is survived by his father, Gary Washington and mother, Sabrina Straughter; four brothers, Jamal Lavon Washington Jr., Gary Francis Washington Jr. Aiden Joshua Washington and Caiden Joshiah Washington.
Pallbearers will be Jemal Laron Bullock Jr, Ahmaud Washington, Kentrell Straughter and John Rhodes.
Carl Douglas Ammons
Memorial services for Carl Douglas Ammons were held from 2 until 4 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Sardis Baptist Church.
Doug was born Dec. 28, 1964, in Pomona, Calif., to the union of the late Joe Carl Ammons and Gwynette Tims Ammons Williams, and passed from this life April 3, 2023, at Plantation Oaks in Wisner, La.
Doug loved motorcycles, racing cars, laughing, music and life.
Doug is preceded in death by his father Joe Ammons; step-father Rev. John Williams, Jr; step sisters Belinda Chapman and Peggy Thiels. He is survived by his mother Gwen Williams; stepbrother John Williams Sr. and wife Lynette Williams, stepsister Betty Day; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Winnie Ridley
Funeral services for Winnie Ridley, 87, of New Orleans, La., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Locust Hill Baptist Church in Extension, La. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
She died April 4, 2023, at home in New Orleans.
Leroy Brown
Funeral services for Leroy Brown, 74, of Chicago, Ill., and formerly of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Augusta Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial was in Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown died April 3, 2023, at MacNeal Memorial Hospital in Berwyn, Ill.
George Earl Heard
Funeral services for George Earl Heard, 79, of Wisner, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Wisner, La. Burial was in Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Heard died March 30, 2023 at his home.
He is survived by his companion, Marhonda Daniels of Wisner, La., and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Derwin Cooper, Michael Harris, Alonzo Harris, Jarvis Harris, Deshawn Turner and Robert Jenkins.
Annie Collins
Funeral services for Annie Collins, 93, of Mangham, La., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Mangham, La., with burial to follow in the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She died April 4, 2023, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.