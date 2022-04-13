Mary Lee
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lee, 86 of Baskin were 3 p.m. Sunday April 10, 2022 at Baskin Baptist Church with Rev Jimmy Pitson officiating, interment followed in Reagan Cemetery Baskin, visitation was from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the church all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Mary was born January 12, 1936, in Baskin to the union of the late John Grandison Lebeaux and the late Annie M. Johns Lebeaux. She was a member of Baskin Baptist Church and passed away April 7, 2022, at her home, she was a retired secretary from LA DOTD in Chase and also a LPN at Franklin Guest House, and was an avid gardener.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Samuel Eugene “Gene” Lee, brother, John Ivy Lebeaux, and a sister, Sybil Martin.
Mrs. Mary is survived by two daughters, Debbie Bryan and her husband Mark of Baskin and Linda Phillips and her husband Cassie of Winnsboro; granddaughter Lee Anna Nobles and her husband Robert of Winnsboro; two grandsons, Daniel Bryan and his wife Christi of Mangham and Jeb Bryan and his wife Adele of Start; great grandchildren, Leslie, Mark Allen, James Heath Nobles, Macy Reeves, Layla Grace Bryan, and Jonah Bryan; special niece, Judy Shipley and her husband Phil and special friend Mary Ann Lord; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to her angels that cared for her daily, Deborah Pierce, Norma Massey, Donna Hitt, Anita McMurray, Lydia Bradshaw; Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx and his nurse Rhonda, Dr. Stephen Venters, and the staff of Elara Caring Hospice and Delhi Home Health.
Pallbearer were the deacons of Baskin Baptist Church.
Roy D. Robertson
Funeral services for Roy D. Robertson, 77, of Wisner will be 2 p.m. Saturday April 16, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Old Bethel Cemetery, Clarks. Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Cheryl Vandevelde
Memorial services for Cheryl Kendrick Vandevelde, 75 of Natchez were held at Trace City Baptist Church on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Robbie Simms officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Cheryl Vandevelde was born on Sunday, July 21, 1946 in Gilbert. and passed away Thursday, April 07, 2022 at Natchez.
She was preceded in death by her father: Warner Kendrick; mother: Leta Mahoney Kendrick; sister: Iris Carol Simms; great granddaughter: Laura Kate Vandevelde
She is survived by her daughters: Amy Denese Rodgers of Pearl and Beth Heidel of Natchez; son: Jeremy Vandevelde of Natchez; sisters: Margie Kendrick of Dallas, Carla Kendrick of Vidalia, Serresa Kendrick of Mt. Juliet, TN; 13 grandchildren: Summer Powell, Sarah Beth Randall, Morgan Flanagan, Hannah McCullin, Courtney Vandevelde, Vanessa Rodgers, Myra Heidel, Zachary Heidel, Lyla Vandevelde, Leta Vandevelde, Thomas Moss, Zane Moss and Luci Moss. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildre.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
