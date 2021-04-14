Doug A Carroll
Doug A Carroll, 42, departed from this life on Sunday April 4, 2021 at Franklin Medical Center.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services were under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
James Latrell Carter
James Latrell Carter,78, departed from this life at his home Monday April 5, 2021 in Sicily Island.Visitation was held Friday April 9,2021 at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro. Funeral service was Saturday April 10, 2021 at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Mount Mariah cemetery in Jonesville.
David Howard
Graveside Services for Mr. David Howard, 75, of Rayville, LA, 10:00 AM Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Greer Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville.
Terry Lynn McIntyre
Funeral services for Terry Lynn McIntyre, 60, of West Monroe were held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Stacy Thomas officiating. Interment followed in the Friendship Baptist Cemetery, Baskin.
Mr. Terry was born December 30, 1960 in Monroe and passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in West Monroe.
Mr. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie “Shorty” and Mary Ann McIntyre; and his brother, Brian Keith “Bubba” McIntyre.
Survivors include his children, Chansey Campbell, Kasey Kelley, Cheyenne Baum, and Haegan McIntyre; stepson, Ryan Eubanks; several grandchildren; siblings, Kathy Bethea, Judy Davis, Kim Weatherly and husband, Gary, and Kevin McIntyre; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
James Hamilton Shell
Funeral services for James Hamilton Shell, 86, of Winnsboro were held 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at First United Methodist Church Winnsboro with Rev. George Bates and Rev. Fran Guy officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the church.
Born in Monroe February 19, 1935 to Steven Curtis Shell and Jessie Mae Pankey Shell and passed from this life on April 6, 2021 in West Monroe.
Mr. Shell graduated from Ouachita Parish High School and Northeast Louisiana University earning a degree in Health and Physical Education, a Masters Degree in Administration and Supervision and a plus 30 in Administration and Supervision. He completed ROTC at NELAU, was Cadet Colonel of ROTC in his senior year, he was a distinguished military student and received a regular Army Commission, was president of the Scabbard and Blade Society at the college.
Mr. Shell went to officer school at Fort Benning, GA were he completed Airborne Jump School. He then went to the 82nd Air Borne at Fort Bragg, NC in the 501st Air Borne Battle Group, the 82nd Military Police; from there he went to Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA to the 504 Military Police BN as permanent First Lieutenant. He served three years as a district executive for the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Shell went to work in the Franklin Parish School System coaching at Winnsboro Junior High and later as Principal at Winnsboro Junior High and Winnsboro High School for 18 years. He served as President of the Franklin Parish Principals Association and also President of District Association in LHSAA several times. He married Peggy Traxler July 19, 1958.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years Peggy Traxler Shell; one son, James Michael Shell and wife Rhonda; one daughter, Sherry Lee Shell And husband Timothy Carroll; seven grandchildren: Matthew Shell and wife Cristina, Morgan Shell O'Rear and husband Jason, Macy Rutherford and husband Chris, Alec Michael Shell and fiancé Casey Sciascia, Hunter Cooper and wife Caitlyn, Zachary Cooper and Brandy Cooper; great grandchildren Gabe and Gunner McKenzie; Addison, Konner, Loxley and Cecilia O'Rear; James and Jackson Rutherford; one sister Lillie Shell Bush and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Paul Bartleson, Richard Dickey, Rod Elrod, Thomas Haywood, John Little, Rudy McIntyre, David Randall, Bill Walker and Scott Wiggers.
Honorary pallbearers were Ricky Baldwin, Jerry Bartleson, Bobby Davis, Craig Newton, Jason O'Rear, Mike Williamson and Tupelo Brake Hunting Club Buddies.
The family request that any plan donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Winnsboro or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Rev. Thomas G. Simons
Funeral services for Rev. Thomas G. Simons, 86, of Long Branch, Texas formerly of Swampers were 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Crowville Assembly of God with Rev. Eugene Brown and Bro. Mark Raley officiating. Burial followed in the Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Rev. Thomas Gerald Simons was born April 26, 1934 in Swampers. He passed this life March 22, 2021 in Long Branch, Texas. He was the oldest of three children born to the marriage of Mike and Maude Hatten Simons. He was raised and schooled in Franklin Parish graduating from Fish Bayou. Thomas served his country through the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He would marry his high school sweetheart, Caroline Gail Jenkins October 17, 1953 and they would celebrate 67 years of marriage.
Thomas was a talented mechanic who would be called to preach and ordained as an Assembly of God Minister. His life was devoted to his family and his Lord. He served the Crowville Assembly of God for almost 40 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman, raising goats and loved coon hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Jeanette Simons LaBorde.
Rev. Simons is survived by his devoted wife, Caroline Gail Simons of Long Branch; son, Malcolm Simons and wife Suzanne of Rockwall; daughter, Ramona Thompson and husband Wayne of Long Branch; sister, Patsy Simons Allen of Calhoun, LA; brother-in-law, Bud LaBorde of Orange; grandchildren, Geni Gill, Cortney Harville and Rob, Ranota and Brandon Carroll, Miranda and Tim Irby, Cory and Blair Thompson, Jerry Thames, Mendy and Charlie Wiltshire, Savanah and Brian Wood, Ashton Simons and her mother Angela Wilson, Troy Dureault, Nicole Dureault, Aimee Dureault, and Lillian Simons; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Quention E. McConnell
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Mr. Quention E. McConnell, 79, of St. Joseph, were held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
