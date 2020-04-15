W.W. "Bill" Russell, Jr.
Graveside services for Willie Waggoner "Bill" Russell, Jr., were held Wednesday April 15 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Calhoun with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Bill was born August 31, 1931 in Jena to the union of Willie Waggoner Russell, Sr. and Alice Alexandra Russell and passed from this life on April 13 at his residence in Winnsboro.
Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Winnsboro where he served as a deacon. He was a veteran serving 35 years in the United States Air Force. Bill was also active in many aspects of Franklin Parish and the state of Louisiana; for he was the county agent and parish chairman for Franklin Parish serving over 40 years of service to the LSU Ag Center, a founding member of the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival; he served as president of the following associations, Louisiana County Agents Association, Franklin Parish Cattleman's Association, he was a lifetime member of the Cattleman's Association. He also served on several scholarship committees and received the following rewards: LSU College of Agriculture Outstanding Alumni Award and Distinguished Service Award to North Louisiana Agriculture. Bill considered his grandchildren to be his greatest achievement.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Dorothy L. Russell of Winnsboro, daughter Kalicia R. Beasley and husband Gary of Rayville, son, Willie Waggoner Russell, III and wife Markaye H. Russell of Calhoun; three grandchildren: William Lee Beasley and wife Mackenzie, Ali Beasley Garriga and husband Michael and Mallory Russell; several nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends; and his loving and gracious caregivers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Baker, Jim Baker, Sam Baker, Joe Baker, Robert Sparks, Steele Russell, Jesse Young, Steve Bryant, William Fletcher, Mitch Reynolds, Gene Boquet, Bobby Nelson, Charlie Stephens, and Lee Higgins.
Any planned memorials may be made to the LA 4-H Foundation, LA Tech Foundation, Farm Bureau Foundation or First Baptist Church, Winnsboro.
Online condolences may be made at www. gillfirstnational.com.
Rev. Donald Joe Blackmon
Private graveside services for Rev. Donald Joe Blackmon, 82, of Chase, were held Tuesday, April 14 in Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Blackmon, Michael Griffith and Caleb Huff officiating.
Bro. Don was born February 24, 1938, in Wisner to the union of James Amos and Lottie Spinks Blackmon and passed from this life on April 12 at his residence in Chase.
Bro. Don was a member of Chase Baptist Church, a United States Army Veteran, and served many years as a minister of the Baptist Faith. He was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy Durr Blackmon.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Estelle Givens Blackmon of Chase; two sons: Rodney Blackmon and wife Lisa of Mobile, AL, and Tommy Blackmon and wife Sharon of Marrero; two daughters: Mary Huff and husband Eric of Pineville and Marcy Griffith and husband Michael of Winnsboro; bonus son, Gary Beasley and wife Kalicia of Rayville; one sister, Jimmie Smith of Winnsboro; 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren along with Ronnie Smith and Sidney Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Bobby D. Cox
Services for Mr. Bobby D. Cox 88, of Crowville are incomplete at this time under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Melinda Faye Emfinger
A family gathering for Melinda Faye “Mo” Emfinger, 48, of Liddieville, will be held at a future date.
“Mo”, was born to Kenneth Wayne Buxley and Janet Louise Burruss on December 21, 1971 and passed from this life April 12.
“Mo” attended Sardis Baptist Church and formerly was a clerk at Roses in Winnsboro.
“Mo” is preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Gene and Janet Louise Temple, and is survived by her husband, Richard Emfinger; brother, Terry Baxley of Memphis, TN; twin sister Sandra Kaye McMurray of Winnsboro; niece Kacie; nephews Slade and Shane; five great-nieces and great-nephews, and numerous other family members and friends.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com
Gracie Ann Arnold
Private graveside service for Gracie Arnold, 82 of Gilbert were held in Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert with Rev. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
She was born to the union of Howard Willian and Elvie Jane Emfinger Johnson on March 21, 1938 in Jigger and went to her eternal home Monday, April 13, 2020 in Plantation Manor Nursing Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Arnold was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert. Her pastimes included reading, sewing, cooking and especially spending precious time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Sherman Johnson and sister Dorothy Hair.
Mrs. Arnold leaves behind to cherish her memory husband Bud Arnold of Gilbert; daughter Paula Arnold Russell and husband Bryan; son Jerry Arnold and wife Catherine Simmons all of Monroe; brother Bobby Johnson and wife Patsy of Harrisonburg; 7 grandchildren Lea Sheppard, Kate Heavener, Erin Green, Jonathan Arnold, Carrie Arnold, Maria Thompson and William Arnold. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com .
Ora Boley Gordon
Ora Boley Gordon transitioned on Tuesday, April 7 at the age of 81.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, April 17 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
A home going celebration will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.