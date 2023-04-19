Glenda Sue Holey
A celebration of life was held for Glenda Sue Holey, 74, of Winnsboro, La., on Saturday April 15, 2023, at 2 p.m., at River of Life Church in Winnsboro.
Glenda was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Arkansas to the union of the late Lindley Prescott and the late Gertrude Prescott, and passed from this life April 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Glenda was a member of River of Life Church. She loved fishing, gardening and hummingbirds; watching Saints, Arkansas, Alabama and LSU football. She loved spending time with her family, neighbors and friends. Her door was always open.
She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant child, William Charles Harrod; husbands Thomas G. Harrod and George Holey; and siblings Francis Ruth, Lou Nell, Linearl, Kenneth Armon, Betty Ann, Raymond Alton, Vivian Gray, Martha Joy, Ottis Hilton, Minnie Carolyn and Virginia Fay.
She is survived by son Wayne Harrod (Kristy); grandchildren Thomas Temple (Gabby), Makayla Temple, Jacob Harrod; great grandchildren Amelia, Alivia, Pierson, Thalia and Sebastian; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Helen Arlean McKinzy
Funeral services for Helen Arlean McKinzy, 94, of Winnsboro, La., were held at noon Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Dennard First National Funeral Home, with Rev. James McMurray officiating. Interment followed in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Winnsboro.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Helen was born Sept. 30, 1928, to the union of Henry Jack Oliver and Eva Rebecca Pierce Oliver. She is preceded in death by her parents Jack Oliver and Eva Pierce Oliver; her husband Allen L. McKinzy, brother Henry J. Oliver, son Wallace J. McKinzy, and daughter Helen Marie McKinzy Hatten.
Mrs. McKinzy worked much of her life as a caregiver. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved being a nanny to many children including her own grandchildren. She was a faithful member of New Life Pentecostal Church. She always looked forward to being with her church family. She especially loved going to church revivals and singings. She always loved cooking, preparing treats for school bake sales and especially eating at her favorite restaurant, Big John’s Burgers. Mrs. McKinzy was a good natured and fun-loving woman who loved to laugh and enjoyed loving the company of family and friends.
Mrs. McKinzy leaves behind a son, Allen McKinzy, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Daniel Ferguson, Kenneth Ferguson, Timothy Ferguson, Jonathan Hutto, Phillip Hutto and Bryan Collinston.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
James Leon Richardson
Funeral services for James Leon Richardson, 83, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Visitation was from 3 p.m. until the time of the service; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Leon was born in Crowville, La., June 6, 1939, to the late James Otis Richardson Jr., and the late Lurlene Chappell Richardson. He passed from this life April 14, 2023, in Winnsboro, La.
Leon was well known through this area. He was a basketball official for over 40 years and worked for Louisiana High School Athletic Association, and was affiliated with Gatorade. He was a funeral director for Riser First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro for several years. He also managed Black Bear Country Club, Caldwell Country Club and Delhi Country Club.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jerry Richardson. He is survived by his sons, Derek Richardson (Shannon) and Jamie Richardson (Amie); grandchildren Jenna, Emily, Clark, Ian and Liam; brother Jackie Richardson (Barbara); sister Becky Head (Sonny); his nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to extend a very special "thank you" to Plantation Manor for all they did for Leon.
Online registry/condolences at www.denanrdfirstnational.com
Roy Glenn ‘Luke’ Lewis
Funeral services for Roy Glenn “Luke” Lewis, 69, of Wisner, were held at noon Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Kendricks Ferry Pentecostal Church with Rev. James Warbington, Rev. Danny Davis and Rev. A. J. Kimball officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, La., under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Luke was born April 8, 1954, in Winnsboro to the late Roy Elbert Lewis and the late Aline Warbington Lewis Lupo; and passed from this life at his residence in Wisner.
Luke was an ironworker by trade. He loved to draw and work with wood. He also loved to tell stories as only Luke could.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Rev. Son and Rosa Warbington and Lester and Clara Lewis; and a brother, Billy Earl “Billy Jack” Lewis.
Survivors include his son, Brad; two grandsons: Grayson and Taylor; his sister Brenda Kimball and husband A. J. of Gilbert; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is also survived by his special caregivers: Kim Phillips, Tami Haring and Sharon Young.
Pallbearers were David Allbritton, David Deblieux, Gary Knox, Gary Roberts, Timmy Roberts and Johnny Tannehill.
Honorary pallbearers were Robert Johnese, Mike Gossett, Robbie Mayo, Shane Harris, Frank Parker, Jeremy Roberts, Leon Roberts and Russell Wayne Roberts. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Fannie Jean Fortenberry
With extremely heavy hearts, as a family we announce the passing of our beloved Fannie Jean Fortenberry. She was a devoted and loving one-of-a-kind wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who lived for her family. She passed away peacefully in her home while holding the hand of her husband of 65 years on April 12, 2023, at the age of 82. She was surrounded by her husband, children and many others who love her dearly.
Jean was born on Aug. 23, 1940, to Bill and Ruth Holloway of Winnsboro and Gilbert. Her life was dedicated to family as a stay-at-home farmer’s wife, mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than making sure the whole family had everything they needed and wanted.
Spoiling the grandchildren rotten was her specialty. She was a phenomenal cook known for catering to each child's specific taste, even if it meant hamburgers for breakfast. She was the stain remover, the problem solver with no judgment, ironed like she invented it, played cards for hours with the grands, taxicab for all, loved getting her hair done at the beauty shop, yard mowing was serious business, but most of all she relished in her role as mother and grandmother. I
It was her greatest joy to attend any and all events her children and grandchildren participated in, always making them feel as if they were the most important. Her love simply tripled when it came to great-grandchildren. She was known for her nurturing love and all who knew her felt it.
Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, J.W., their four children, Joe Michael Fortenberry and wife Lorinda; Vickie Lynne Williams and husband Carl; Sandra Jean Anderson and husband Bill; James David Fortenberry and wife Cheryl; sister Evelyn Vick, like a son Wayne Boyd and wife Margaret, 16 grandchildren - Tyler Fortenberry, Bryant Fortenberry, Chance McCall, Trey Williams, Crystal Ulmer, Jennie Hayes, Morgan Gallagher, Skye Reynolds, Jamie Fortenberry, Derek Fortenberry, Madison Fortenberry, Michael Wayne Boyd, Kim Dye, Keisha Bozeman, Hunter Boyd and Lesley Boyd,; and 25 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ruth Holloway, grandson William Bryant Fortenberry, sister Bob Lee of Ruston and niece Cindy Lee.
The Family would also like to acknowledge, thank and show our love for her caregiver, Dena Albritton, who came in as a caregiver but will forever be family in our hearts. There are no words to define the gratitude and love we as a family feel. A celebration of Life was held at Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La., on Saturday, April 15th, 2023. Visitation was from 12 noon- 2 p.m.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Graveside service was at Providence Cemetery in Ward III. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
