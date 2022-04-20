Deloris Ann Kenerson
Funeral services for Deloris Ann Kenerson, 70, of Irving, Texas, were held Friday, March 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Richardson-Sims Funeral Home Chapel of Winnsboro with Pastor Michael Grant officiating. Burial in the Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Garden Cemetery of Winnsboro following under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Miss Kenerson died March 17, 2022 in Irving, Texas.
She is survived by six brothers: Elvin Kenerson of Winnsboro, Jerry Kenerson (Deloris) of Colorado Springs, Emmit Kenerson of Chicago, Murle Kenerson (Donna) of Nashville, Serial Kenerson (Vanetta) of Fort Worth and Darnell Kenerson (Debra) of Houston; two sisters: Diane Kenerson of Atlanta and Debra Kenerson of Nashville along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Darnell Kenerson, Murle Kenerson, Serial Kenerson, Calvin Pierce, DJ Higginbotham and Marvin Payne.
Bessie Lee Martin
Funeral services for Bessie Lee Martin, 76, of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at True Gospel Baptist Church of Winnsboro with Rev. Herman Harris Jr. officiating. Burial in the Sims Gethsemane Memorial Gardens of Winnsboro followed under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Miss Martin died on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Winnsboro.
Survivors include one brother: Melvin Martin (Ruth) of Chicago; one sister: Dora Martin of Chicago; brother-in-law: Buck Shaw Sr.; one special God Child: Khaiza Daniels “Peanut.”
She was also survived by her nieces and nephews that she cherished like her own.
Pallbearers were Mario Shaw, Quinderrick Shaw, Brandon Johnson, LaDarrius Shaw, Marshawn Whitley, Chadrick Hooker, Kendell Shaw, Kendrell Shaw, Kendarrick Shaw, Mario Whitley, Chauncey Hooker and Keith Shaw.
Jerry Glenn McMurray
Funeral services for Jerry Glenn McMurray, 70, of Chase were 3 p.m. Thursday April 14, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. James McMurray and Rev. Elzie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Chase Cemetery. Visitation was 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Jerry was born February 11, 1952 in Winnsboro to the union of Bobby McMurray, Sr. and Doris Lofton McMurray and passed from this life on April 11, 2022 at his residence in Chase.
Jerry is preceded in death by his mother; one brother, Donald “Duck” McMurray and one nephew, Joey McMurray.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his father, Bobby McMurray, Sr.; five brothers: Raymond Keith McMurray, James McMurray and wife Julia, Bobby McMurray, Jr. and Pam, Danny McMurray and wife Lena, and Gerald McMurray and wife Angie all of Chase; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Herman Bonnett, Courtney Dunn, Jason McMurray, Josh McMurray, Tony McMurray, and Josh Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers were Eric McMurray and Gene Wilson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Albert Parker
Funeral services for Albert Parker, 81, of Winnsboro were 10 a.m. Thursday April 14, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. George Ferrington officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery. Visitation was 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Albert was born April 28, 1940, in Winnsboro. He was the third of nine children to the union of the late Louis and the late Helen Parker and passed away Tuesday April 12, 2022 at his home with his two sons and their family by his side.
Albert worked many years as a salesman for Tom’s and then Community Coffee, from which he retired from. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and the only thing he loved more than that was hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kay Parker; two sisters: Alene Barnett and Alice McMurray; and one brother, Roy Parker.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his two sons: Jimmy Parker and wife Dana of Kansas City, KS and Steven Parker and wife Cindy of Gilbert; six grandchildren: Davy Parker and wife Lynsey of Winnsboro, Cody Parker and wife Andria of Gilbert, Nick Morgan of Henderson, NV, Hunter Parker and wife Charity of Kansas City, KS, Delaney Morgan of West Monroe, and Haley Parker of Kansas City, KS; seven great grandchildren: Chase, Matti, Justin, Clare Ann, Kinsley, Brady and Jean LeReaux; five siblings: Velma Temple of Winnsboro, Marvin Parker of Gilbert, Ella Richmond of Winnsboro, Nettie Lofton of Winnsboro and Millie Waller, LA of Winnsboro; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Ethan Bass, Chad Denham, Dustin Denham, Danny Hendry, Chase Parker, and Mark Richmond.
Honorary pallbearers were Moe Acker and Joe Malmay.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Evelyn Pylant
Funeral services for Evelyn Pylant, 94, of Crowville were 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Hill Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Harper officiating. Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday April 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born July 19, 1927 in Lawrence County, MS to the union of the late Charles T. Polk and the late Dora Hedgepeth Polk and passed from this life on April 16, 2022, at Legacy Nursing Center in Winnsboro. In 1943 Evelyn’s family moved to Franklin Parish where she spent most of the rest of her life. In October 1944, they moved to the Hill Ridge Community near Crowville; there she met her husband –to-be, Harvey Pylant, they were married in 1946.
Evelyn was a lifelong member of Hill Ridge Baptist Church. She loved working in the church; teaching Sunday school and work with the youth groups with her husband. She also served as Secretary-Treasurer of the church, as well as Church Clerk and on the hostess committee. In 1974 she began working for Raley Brothers in Crowville and worked there for 20 years. After retiring, she did volunteer work at the hospital as a Pink Lady, ABWA, and Council on Aging. She enjoyed traveling, working in her yard, her small orchard, and gardening. Later she had to give up gardening and most of the yard work. She loved pretty flowers and tried to have some blooming most of the year.
She also enjoyed cooking and having her children come “back home” to visit. They all tried to be there at least for all the holidays. Also after retiring she enjoyed traveling; first with a group of ladies from Winnsboro and Crowville and later she was invited to join her husband’s shipmates for their annual reunion. She said she has seen lots of “God’s beautiful handwork” as well as meeting lots of friends. She says she has had a lot of sorrows in her life’ losing her first baby, her husband after 33 years of marriage, her parents and four brothers, yet she says she has really been blessed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son Harvey Eugene Pylant; her daughter, Kathy Ann Pylant; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Pylant; great grandson, Asher Carraway; four brothers and three sisters-in-law.
Those left to cherish her memory include three sons: Jerry Pylant of Shreveport, Bill Pylant and Dennis Pylant both of Crowville; six grandchildren: Ginger Bliss, Jaime Pylant, Jadi Pylant, Shannon Henderson, Shonnie Dickins, and Shelley Carraway; 13 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Will Bliss, Wyatt Bliss, Larry Cassidy, Lynn Cassidy, and Donnie Harper.
Honorary pallbearers were the men of Hill Ridge Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Roy Daniel Robertson
Funeral services for Roy Daniel Robertson, 77, of Wisner, were conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro, with Rev. Shane Carter officiating; internment followed in Old Bethel Cemetery in Clarks, LA; visitation was from noon until time of the service; under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.
Roy, an oilfield worker and fisherman, was born to the union of the late Doc Robertson and the late Dorothy McDonald Robertson February 18, 1945, in Harrisonburg, and passed from this life April 9, 2022, at his residence.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents; son Roy Robertson Jr.; daughter Robin Bonvillian; brothers: Reece, James “Buster”, Billy, and Larry Robertson; sisters: Dolly Osborn, Cathy Graves, Shirley Nugent, and Ida Spillmon.
Roy is survived by his son: Dock Robertson and Wife Shannon; daughter: Sharon “Shay” Robertson, and daughter in law, Colleen Robertson; the mother of his children: Sharon Ledet; grandchildren Dock, Jr, Christopher, Dakota, Daniel, Sharon, Amanda, Wade, Brianna, Brian, Sara, Brandan; a host of great grand children, and Bro. Carter Robertson.
Pallbearers were: D.J., Little Wade, Nacho, Lance Mabee, Brandan Robertson, Brian Robertson, and Gene Underwood.
Honorary pallbearers were Carter V. Robertson and Hunter Dortch.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Scott McDonald “Sonny” Wiggers
Services for Scott McDonald “Sonny” Wiggers, 89, of Fort Necessity were at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church in Fort Necessity under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Alan Miller officiating. Visitation was at the Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church in Fort Necessity from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Sonny passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. The final 28 years of his life were marked by progressive physical limitations following a brain injury.
Sonny was born March 11, 1933 in the family home in Fort Necessity to the union of Herman Bonner “Buddy” Wiggers and Bessie Morton “Thompie” Thompson Wiggers and passed from this life Wednesday, April 13 at the home of Scott and Karla Wiggers. He was preceded in death by Cleo Harris Wiggers, his wife of 62 years, his son Gary Michael “Mike” Wiggers and a sister, Joy Wiggers Sanders.
After graduation from Fort Necessity High School, Sonny attended La Tech and Northeast Louisiana State College. After serving in the US Army, he returned to the family farm with Cleo and joined the farming and ranching operations. There they raised their family, instilling in them a love for agriculture, hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. He coached many of his sons’ baseball teams and they enjoyed watching them play baseball and basketball. They then attended untold numbers of baseball and basketball games all over the State of Louisiana and countless dance recitals of their grandchildren.
Along with his farming activities, Sonny was active in flood control efforts and water policy in Northeast Louisiana. He was appointed to the Tensas Levee Board by Governor Dave Treen and was very involved in flood relief efforts during several epic flooding events. He was also a founding member of the Boeuf Prairie Gin Corporation and spent the harvest season helping manage ginning operations.
Sonny is survived by his daughter Lynn and husband Steve Alge and son Scott and Karla Wiggers; grandchildren Mindy Spillers and husband Colby, Drew Wiggers and Sunny, Mary Bess Wiggers, Trey Wiggers and wife Jessica, Karl Wiggers and wife Brittany, Allena McCain and husband Connor; and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Bonner Wiggers and wife Barbara, and brother-in-law Billy Sanders.
The family would like to express special thanks to his many special caregivers, especially Kim Matthews and Lashene “Sunshine” Comanche. Word can never express and thanks will never be enough for his Special, Full-Time, Personal, Stay-At-Home Nurse Karla Wiggers.
Pallbearers were Drew Wiggers, Trey Wiggers, Karl Wiggers, Colby Spillers, Rusty Wiggers, and Brad Wiggers.
Elbert Woods
Funeral services for Elbert Woods, 80, of Sicily Island, will be held April 23 at noon at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Sicily Island with Rev. Eric Price officiating. Burial in the Richwood Memorial Cemetery of Richwood, Louisiana will follow under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Woods died on April 12, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carthegen, Ms.
Survivors include sons: Charles Atkins Jr. of Sandy Lake, Lee Atkins of Harrisonburg, Percy Atkins, of Harrisonburg and Jeremy Humphreys of Lake, Ms; five daughters: Dinna Humphries, of Walnut Grove, Ms, Tinita Atkins of Harrisonburg, Carrie Atkins of Sicily Island, Joann Atkins of Sandy Lake and Alisha Jackson of Houston; three brothers: John Atkins of Baton Rouge, William Atkins of New Orleans and Howard Atkins of New Orleans; four sisters: Annie Baker, Dollies Owens and Candis Atkins all of Monroe and Loreaner Lewis of New Orleans along with a host of grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.