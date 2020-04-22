Billy Bob Wiggins
Private services for Billy Bob Wiggins, 68, of Swartz, were held April 21 at Harris Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Billy was born to the union of Huey L. Wiggins and Mary Maxine Hill Wiggins on July 10, 1951 in Mangham and passed from this life April 19 after a lengthy illness.
Billy was a member of First Baptist Church of Archibald, a building contractor and owner of Wiggins & Knox Construction.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Misty Lewis Wiggins; daughters Elli Grace Houser of Monroe, Sam Wiggins, Andi Wiggins and Tavish Wiggins all of Winnsboro; grandson’s Kyle Knox (Kelsey), William Davis Carvill, Kain Kennedy, and Reid Kennedy; great-grandson Zeke Hollis Knox; siblings Huey L. (Sylvia) Wiggins, Jr., Mary Ann (Tommy Ray) Colvin, Larry Joe (Lauren) Wiggins, and Thomas Roy (Trudy) Wiggins; plus a host of family and friends.
Memorials may be made to The Princess Theatre, PO Box 446, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Online registry / condolence at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Bobby D. Cox
Private graveside services for Bobby D. Cox, 88, of Winnsboro were held April 17, 2020, in Crockett Point Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Curtis Owen officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Bobby was born June 12, 1931 in Crowville to the union of H. B. and Vada Hodge Cox and passed from this life on April 11, 2020 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two wives Elizabeth Cox and Shirley Beall Cox; four siblings: Martiel McNease, Lucille Ford, W. V. Cox, and Prentice Cox.
The four loves of Bobby’s life were: God, family, music, and sports. Bobby was an active member of Crockett Point Baptist Church where he served in the music ministry until the time of his death. Bobby was known throughout the area for his talent and love of southern gospel music. He spent many years singing and playing with The Gospel Harmoneers and was later inducted into the Northeast Louisiana
Gospel Hall of Fame. He was also a fifty year member of the Crowville Masonic Lodge. He was the family patriarch exemplifying to his family the meanings of love, compassion, and service. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed not only spending time with family at ballparks but had an open door policy at his home to watch games and do what he enjoyed the most, fellowship. To know Bobby was to
love him.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include three children: Larry Wayne Cox and wife Marilyn of Crowville, Sherry Carter and husband Artie of Crowville, and Beth King and husband David of WA; two step children: Kim Huntsman and husband Keith and their children of Beekman, and Kenny Beall and wife Lera and their children of West Monroe; eight grandchildren: Joni Graham and husband Kevin of Winnsboro, Brady Cox and wife Christi of Crowville, Tara Banks and husband Brad of Crowville, Barry Carter and wife Lindsay of Stonewall, Erin Popp and husband Jon of Arlington, TX, Ryan King of Los Angeles, CA, Abigail Farrell and husband Cody of Longview, TX, and Davis King of Spokane, WA; eleven great grandchildren: John Riley, Ben and Ellie Graham, Carter and Avery Banks, Cade, Cooper and Anna Cate Carter, Alister and Eleanor Popp, and Kai Farrell; one brother, Doyle Cox of West Monroe; sister, Shirley Hodges of Jackson, MS; sister-in-law Dorothy Mercer of Crowville; brother-in-law Ricky Caldwell and wife Miriam of Crowville; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Carter Banks, Barry Carter, Brady Cox, Ben Graham, John Riley Graham, Davis King and Ryan King.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Rev. Donald J. "Don" Blackmon
Private graveside services for Rev. Donald J. "Don" Blackmon, 82, of Chase, were held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Blackmon, Rev. Michael Griffith and SSG Caleb Huff officiating.
Bro. Don was born February 24, 1938, in Wisner to the union of James Amos and Lottie Spinks Blackmon and passed from this life on April 12, 2020, at his residence in Chase.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 44 years, Judy Durr Blackmon who was the mother of his children.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Estelle Givens Blackmon of Chase; two sons: Rodney Blackmon and wife Lisa of Mobile, AL, and Tommy Blackmon and wife Sharon of Marrero; two daughters: Mary Huff and husband Eric of Pineville and Marcy Griffith and husband Michael of Winnsboro; bonus son, Gary Beasley and wife Kalicia of Rayville; one sister, Jimmie Smith of Winnsboro; 10 grandchildren: Beth, Caleb, Joshua, Lynnsdey, Kimberly, Ernie, Julia, Ashley, Lee, and Ali and four great grandchildren: Ryleigh, Peyton, Teagan, and Johnathan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were his cherished grandchildren along with Ronnie Smith and Sydney Smith.
Bro. Don was a retired United States Army Signal Officer with over 21 years of faithful service to his country. While serving in the Army, he was stationed overseas in Vietnam, Korea, Germany (2), and numerous locations within the United States. He received many
awards and commendations to include the Bronze Star two times.
After Bro. Don retired from the Army, he and his family settled in Winnsboro where he became an ordained Southern Baptist minister and pastored numerous churches throughout Catahoula, Franklin, and Richland Parishes. Bro. Don always had a deep love for his congregation that never stopped even after retirement. After 32 years in the ministry, he continued his service to the community as a member of Chase Baptist Church where he assisted as needed in many roles throughout the church. One of his favorite activities at Chase Baptist Church was attending and fellowshipping with men from his Sunday School class. He also enjoyed all phases of the music program within the church and had precious memories of the time he sang with Ma Bill and the Boys.
Throughout the years, Bro. Don was an active member of the American Legion where he served as the chaplain for many years. He also was an active member of the VFW. While serving in the VFW, he also participated in their annual memorial services where he recited names of fallen soldiers from Franklin parish.
Bro. Don also served his community in a variety of other positions. He served in the community by being employed at Dennis Crain Dodge and Waller Singer Chevrolet where he enjoyed visiting with friends and talking with customers. Bro. Don also enjoyed umpiring for Dixie baseball and softball summer programs where he was known for having a low strike zone.
As much as Bro. Don loved his community and friends, it was always God first and then family. He adored having his family around him. His lap was never too small for his family where the children loved to cuddle with their “Gamps” for a story or one of his favorite westerns on TV. Bro. Don loved his family passionately and will deeply be missed by all who knew him.
Any planned memorials may be made to Chase Baptist Church flooring fund, Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, or a church of your choice.
A memorial service to celebrate Bro. Don's life will be announced at a later date.
Amarylles Maxine Pippins
Private family graveside services were held for Mrs. Amarylles Maxine Pippins, 82, of Monroe, on April 20, 2020 in Oakley Cemetery at Gilbert with Rev. Benton Moore and Rev. Hurby Hitt officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Maxine was born January 27, 1938 in Franklin Parish to the late Fellman Burlew and the late Sarah Winters Burlew and passed from this life on April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Janet Pippins Ferrington.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, J. D. Pippins of Monroe; sons Don Pippins and his wife Anita of Cincinnati, OH; David Pippins and wife Julie of Jacksonville, FL; and Jason Pippins and his wife Patrice of Baton Rouge; her 13 grandchildren, Terrill Wells and Pam of Livingston, LA; Michael Wells of Jigger; Christina Pippins of Sterlington; Elizabeth Dewberry and her husband Nick of Thompson Station, TN; Zachery and Hannah Pippins of Franklin, TN; Nick Pippins, Alex Pippins and Ben Pippins all of Jacksonville, FL; Abigail Pippins of Jacksonville, FL and Karleigh Harrell of Ruston; Jayce, Emma and Haley McKay of Baton Rouge; 9 great grandchildren, Cliff, Caden, Conner and Hannah Wells of Livingston, LA; Cody and Hunter Wells of Jigger; Randal and Camryn Montgomery of Sterlington; Ava and Samuel Dewberry of Thompson Station, TN; one brother A.J. Burlew and his wife Elizabeth of Shreveport; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Online registry/condolences atwww.gillfirstnational.com
William Hodge
Graveside services for William Clinton Hodge, 45, of Gilbert were at Providence Memorial Cemetery on April 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ron Charrier officiating, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
William was born on Wednesday, April 10, 1974 in Delhi and passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in Shreveport.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon McGurk Bryan; son, Byron Boutwell; step-mother, Georgia Mae Hodge; paternal grandparents, Georgie and Tinny Hodge; and maternal grandparents, Duane McGurk and Vera Newsom.
William is survived by his father, James Melvin Hodge; lifelong girlfriend, Donna Brown; two children, Dawson and London Hodge; two step-daughters, Alexis and Rebekah Drummond; two sisters, Tabitha Canady and her husband Todd and Angie Hudson and her husband Dee; and two brothers, Eric Kinison & his wife Jessica, and Samuel Nielsen.
Pallbearers will be Bo Mullins, Jr., John Pippens, Daniel Veuleman, Eric Kinison, Dee Hudson, and Samuel Nielsen.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit ww.youngscommunity.com.
