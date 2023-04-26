John E. ‘Jack’ Gallup
John E. (Jack) Gallup, 91, of Wisner, La., since 1980, went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 21, 2023. He was born on Dec. 31, 1931, in Lismore, La., to Commodore and Flora Gallup.
Jack married the love of his life, Alice Massey on April 16, 1958. He worked for the State of Louisiana as a highway surveyor for over 35 years before he retired. He and Alice raised two sons, Anthony Scott Gallup, and Perry Foster Gallup.
Jack enjoyed singing and playing the guitar and riding horses. He was a prominent member of the First Pentecostal Church of Wisner for over 40 years, where he served several years on the church board. Jack and Alice loved traveling in their camper and riding their motorcycle.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are son, Tony Gallup (Kimi) of Monroe, La; sisters, Nila Faye Mount (Jack) of Lismore, La; Ruth Wilson of Lismore, La; brother, Commodore Dewey Gallup (Gina) of Wisner, La; grandchildren, Whitney Lively (Tyler) of Gilbert, La; Briar Gallup (Allie) of Sterlington, La; Michael Gallup (Rikki) of Mandeville, La; Felicia Gallup of Vidalia, La; great-grandchildren, Baya Lively, Tyde William Gallup, Tristan Weatherly, Cayley Weatherly, Hallie Weatherly, Dean Gallup, Jack Gallup, Anna Leigh Gallup; great-great-grandchild, Emersyn Weatherly; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Massey Gallup; son, Perry Foster Gallup; his parents, Commodore Gallup and Flora Montpelier Gallup; brother, Alvin Gallup; sister, Opal Gallup Wiley.
Services for John (Jack) Gallup were held on Tuesday April 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Wisner. Graveside services will follow at Oswalt Cemetery, Lismore, La., under the direction of Youngs Community Memorial Funeral Home.
The family received friends and family visitation on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Wisner.
Pallbearers were Michael Gallup, Briar Gallup, Tristan Weatherly, Tyler Lively, McKay Wilson and Andrew Roberts.
Officiating Pastors were Peyton Sparks, Brother Glenn Massey and Brother Mickey Gallup.
McKinley Robinson
Funeral services for McKinley Robinson, 74, of Houston, Texas and Waterproof, La., will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church in Waterproof with Rev. Samuel Guice officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro, La.
Mr. Robinson died on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Houston, Texas.
Viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Mr. Robinson is survived by two sons, Brandon Cephus Sr., and McKinley Robinson III, both of Houston; a daughter, Iris Gill, Houston; sisters, Cassie Mae Robinson and Mary Robinson, Waterproof; 10 grandhildren and seven great-grandchildren.
