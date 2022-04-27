Arleisha Straughter Collins
Funeral services for Arleisha Straughter Collins, 59, of Winnsboro will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church, with the Rev. Van Brass officiating. Burial will follow in the Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
The family will receive visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29, in the chapel of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, 903 Gum St., Winnsboro.
Mrs. Collins died on April 21, 2022, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro following a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband, Monroe Collins Jr.; two sons, Leregerick Straughter and Zeblon Collins; three daughters, Samantha Collins, Kyler Collins and Blake Collins; two brothers, Reginald Ball and Kendrick Straughter; six sisters, Beverly Straughter, Amy Knox, Consuella Knox, LaKendra Straughter, Allison Straughter and Lisa Moore; and by 11 grandchildren.
An on-line registry book is available by visiting www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Betty K. Rolen
Private family services for Betty K. Rolen, 77, of Gilbert will be held at a later date under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Betty was born October 6, 1944, to the union of the late Laverne H. Halbrook and the late Juanita Hawthorne Halbrook and passed from this life on April 19, 2022, at Arbor Lake Nursing and Rehab Center in Farmerville.
Betty was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, reading and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Clara Evon Sellers; three sisters, Mattie Louise Halbrook, Rita Diane Halbrook and Margie Sue Halbrook; and one niece, Krista LaVerne George.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Pamela Head and husband Stacy of Eldorado, Ark; son Raymond Ladwig and wife Kelley of Gilbert; one sister, Nita George of Rayville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two nephews and two great-nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In honor of Betty’s request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Billy Olivo
Services for Billy Olivo, 72, of Winnsboro, will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Visitation will be from 12 until 2 p.m. at Young’s Community Funeral Home.
Mr. Olivo retired from Louisiana Department of Transportation as an equipment supervisor.
Charlie L. Murphy Jr.
Graveside services for Charlie L. Murphy Jr., 98, of Monroe, and formerly of Winnsboro, were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sims Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Murphy died April 14, 2022 at his home.
He is survived by sons Charlie Murphy III and Willie Murphy of Monroe; daughters Laura Norris, Austin, Texas; and Shirley Manuel of Carson, Calif.; two daughters-in-law, Teresa Murphy and Vera Murphy; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
He was a father figure for Carrie Smith, Valarie Harris, Valander Hoard, Milton Hoard Jr. and Cynthia Hoard.
Serving as pallbearers were Charlie Murphy III, LaJarrell Murphy, Valander Hoard, Frank Brown, Willie Murphy, David Norris, David Norris Jr. and Levelle Brown.
George Edwin Jones
Funeral services for George Edwin Jones, 81, of Wisner, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at South Central Baptist Church, with Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating. Interment to follow in Church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the church all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Jones, a United States Army Veteran, was born September 27, 1940, and passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence in Wisner. He was retired from the oil field and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an accomplished archer winning many awards in his younger day. He also loved to garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Mattie Jones; brothers, Eulice Jones, Carroll Jones, Doug Jones and Thomas Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jones of Wisner; children, Jeannie Hitt and Lynette Bonin and husband Stephen, all of Florida; sisters, Jean Hnatek of Willis, Texas, and Betty Phillips and her husband Doug of Magnolia, Texas; a granddaughter, Judy Tyler of Florida; grandsons: Michael Bonin and Cody Browning of Florida; sisters-in-law Patsy McMahan of Wisner and Evelyn Ford and her husband Eddie of West Monroe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Maxwell, Marshall McMahan, Rodney McMurry, Scott Platt, James Price and Danny Richardson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Diel, Eddie Ford, Doug Phillips and David Williams.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Lynette Sutherlin
Funeral services for Lynette Sutherlin, 69, of Winnsboro were at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Fish Bayou Baptist Church with Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark and Rev. John Egbert officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Lynette was born October 21, 1952, in Delhi to the union of the late Pete Southern and the late Loraine Houston Southern and passed from this life on April 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Lynette was a member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jerry Sutherlin; two sons, Toby Sutherlin and wife Nicole of Grayson and Jeff Sutherlin of Crowville; one brother, Larry Southern of Crowville; five grandchildren, Devin Sutherlin of Crowville, Katie Pyles and husband Cason of Ruston, Lizzy Sutherlin of Grayson, Remy Sutherlin of Crowville and Joseph Sutherlin of Grayson; one great-granddaughter, Hadleigh Rae Meredith of Grayson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Adam Fussell, Tommy Fussell, Lee Street, Brandon Wall, Rocky Dale Williams and Trent Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were Donnie LaBorde, Donnie Walters, Shannon Walters and Todd Weed.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Mary Ella Batey Ferrington
Funeral services for Mary Ella Batey Ferrington, 86, of Wisner were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Holly Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Dennis Fontenot and Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Interment followed in Holly Grove Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Mary was born on Dec.11, 1935, and passed from this life April 16, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father, James McKeivier; mother, Hettie Herrington McKeivier; grandchildren, Daniel Batey and Hunter Haring; two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors are her son, Mark Batey; daughters, Candace Sanders and husband Mark; Holly Haring and husband Carl; sister, Joye Ferrington; daughter-in-law, Paula Batey; six grandchildren, Angela Beasley and husband Damon, Rachel Wilson and husband Mark, Lindsey Henry and husband Jason, Addison Sanders and wife Elisabeth, Kelly Haring, and Hannah Sharp and husband Jonathan; 11 great-grandchildren, Maddie, Isaac, Liam, Snow, Cooper, Brylee, Sydney, Lauren, Connor Amelia and Charlotte; and extended family, Danny and Annie Hui and their children, Vicki, Tiffany, and Chris. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Addison Sanders, Jonathan Sharp, Damon Beasley, Jason Henry, Herman Rials and Ronald Beach.
Honorary pallbearers were Jake Wyrick, Ronnie Ellerbe, and Nathan Oliver.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Holly Grove Baptist Church.
Bobby Glynn Powell, Jr.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held for Bobby Glynn Powell, Jr., 30, of Newellton at a later date.
Bobby, an Electrician, was born July 15, 1991, to the union of Bobby Glynn Powell, Sr., and Emma Elizabeth McGee, in Ferriday and passed away April 22, 2022, in Newellton.
Bobby was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved his family, and was willing to help anyone that asked him.
Bobby is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ruby Laferne McGee, Lavern Powell, and Ford Powell, and uncles Wesley and Robbie McGee.
Bobby is survived by his finance Nikki Toney; daughter Emma Rose Powell; mother Emma Elizabeth McGee; father Bobby Glynn Powell, Sr.; sisters: Shelby McMurray and Emma Bradford, brother: Ramsey Powell; and grandfather Robert “Cuz” McGee.
James “Jimmy” William Poindexter
Funeral services for James “Jimmy” William Poindexter, 51, of Mangham were held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2 p.m.. in the sanctuary of Mangham Baptist Church with Rev. Hurby Hitt officiating. Interment followed at Lynn Cemetery in Archibald under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mangham Baptist Church.
Jimmy was born on Sept.16, 1970 and passed from this life on April 16, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patsy LaFitte Poindexter; brother, Thomas “Wayne” Poindexter; father-in-law, Sonnyman Jones; and nephew, Jason Douglas.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Melissa Poindexter; father, Tommy Poindexter; mother-in-law, Carol Lee Jones; daughter, Karley Poindexter Burgess and husband Todd; son, Kolby Poindexter; daughter, Samantha Paige Lively; brother Steve Poindexter and wife Debbie; sisters, Pattie Douglas and husband Oliver; sister-in-law, Carla Blount and husband Kevin; sister-in-law, Liz Nielsen and husband Casey; brother-in-law, Ken Jones; four grandchildren, Addi Grace Lively, Mary Ella Lively, Karsyn Burgess and Kollyn Burgess.
Mr. Poindexter is also survived by nine nephews, Casey Luke Nielsen, Chris Lindbeck, Caleb Blount, Jared Jones, Jacob Jones, Marshall Wayne Poindexter, Brandon Poindexter, Kyle Poindexter and Cole Poindexter; and four nieces, Danielle Blount, Maci Jones, Andrea Spruell and Megan Medlin, and a host of great nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Jimmy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, big get-togethers, and cooking. He enjoyed working and building things, but above all else he loved making people laugh. Jimmy always had a prank or a joke ready. Jimmy loved big and loved his grandchildren with all he had. He will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers were Andy McBroom, Jacob Jones, Logan Toney, Randy Dye, Jarrett Jones and Andy Dye.
Honorary Pallbearers were Wendel Birkicht, Dee Hutson, John Robertson, Justin Carlin, Paul-Garrett Jones, Gage Hutson, and Brody Hutson
