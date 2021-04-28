Barry Joseph Green
Barry Joseph Green, 73, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home in Longview, following an extended illness.
Barry was born in Jeanerette Louisiana, the son of William E. Green and Louella Gary, but grew up in Nacogdoches and was a long-time resident of Beaumont, before retiring to Longview.
He was an Eagle Scout and a proud veteran of the US Navy, serving on the USS Hornet during the Vietnam War. He was also aboard the Hornet when it picked up the Apollo 11 and 12 command modules. Barry was an entrepreneur and man of many talents. He was a Nacogdoches police officer, brick mason, managed a security company, served as the business agent of the Stagehand Local 183, and owned a dive shop, Aquaventures. He also loved traveling with his wife, hunting with his friends in Alaska and his brother in Louisiana.
Known for his sense of humor and quick wit, he never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, anytime. He enjoyed many hours at the poker tables in Vegas, scuba diving in Cuba and Cozumel and socializing by the pool with his wife and best friends, Frank and Cathy Barber in Okeechobee, Florida. However, there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his grandchildren, especially Pop’s boy, Beaux.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Claudie Green of Longview; two daughters, Stacey Brownlee and her husband Kevin of Longview and Laura Lee Green of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kaelan McGuire of Houston, Colton Brownlee of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Beaux and Sloane Brownlee of Longview; and his brother, David Green of Winnsboro, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louella and Horace McCall of Nacogdoches and William E. Green; his parents-in-law, Ray and Earnestine LaGrappe; his sister, Carolyn Green McGuire and his brother, William Green.
Services were held on Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Burial followed at Zavalla Cemetery in Zavalla, Texas. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Ernestine Perry Lowe
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, for Ernestine Perry Lowe, 85, of Gilbert, under the direction of Dennard First National in Winnsboro. The Rev. Bobby Ensminger will officiate.
Visitors will be received from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that COVID restrictions be observed.
Ernestine was born May 12, 1935 in Gilbert, the youngest child of Albert and Jenny Perry. She died on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner.
Ernestine spent much of her early life on Rabbit Lane in Gilbert and made her final home there where she found great joy raising flowers on the land on which she and her brothers and sisters once helped their parents raise cotton. In 1953 she married Claude R. Lowe, the father of their four children, and celebrated 50 years of marriage with him before his death.
During most of her married life, Ernestine was a homemaker, but later went to work for Walmart where she spent nearly 30 years as a devoted employee, eventually retiring from the Winnsboro store. She loved music and learned to play the guitar in her 60s after receiving one as a gift from her children.
She was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert. She loved cooking Sunday dinner for her children and grandchildren.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and by her brothers, Shelton Perry, Julius Perry and Marvin Perry, and sisters, Bessie P. Geoghegan, Lillie P. Lofton and Grace P. Bullen.
She is survived by a son, Stephen R. Lowe, wife Robin, of Lafayette; and by daughters, Marcelette (Marcy) Lowe Thompson, husband Gene; Eugenia Ann Lowe Hitt, husband Jason; and Rita B. Lowe Austin, husband Gary, all of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Elle Frances McCoy, Lancaster, Penn.; Kaitlyn Forestier, husband Hunter, Church Point; Madison Lowe, Lafayette; Scott Thompson, wife Christin, Cranberry Township, Penn.; Daniel Thompson, wife Jakki, Winnsboro; Chris Austin, wife Brandi, Rayville; Emily A. Huff, husband Kevin, Winnsboro; Jeremy Austin, Winnsboro; Daniel Austin, Carey Austin, Sawyer Hitt, Sassi H. Arnold, husband Trey, all of Winnsboro; 12 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Lowe, Daniel Austin, Carey Austin, Gene Thompson, Jason Hitt and Cliff Rawls Sr.
Shebrick Jerome McCall
Shebrick Jerome McCall, 44 of Winnsboro, died April 15 at his home in West Monroe.
Graveside services were Wednesday, April 21, at 1 p.m. in Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are parents: Juanita McCall and Charlie Thomas Sr,; 11 brothers: Charlie Thomas Jr., Terry McCall, Byron McCall, Gary Thomas, Telly McCall, Ashley McCall, Travis McCall, Tywon McCall all of Winnsboro, Carey McCall of Bastrop, Calvin Morrow of Monroe and Michael McCall of Mangham; six sisters: Barbara Diggs, Patricia Bullock, Sharon Singleton and Margaret McGhee all of Winnsboro, Linda Morrow of Houston and Marie White of Monroe; also one God brother: Orlandis Straughter.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Charles Daniel Chase II
Memorial services for Charles Daniel Chase II, 38, of Cochrane Alberta, Canada were held 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Mike Galloway and Carrey Firth officiating. Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home.
Daniel was born September 25, 1982, in Norman, OK and passed from this life on April 19, 2021, in Baskin.
Daniel was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a master directional driller.
He is preceded in death by his sister Angie Elizabeth Chase and brother Henry Matthew Chase.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Katie Chase; father Dan Chase; mother Janis Newton and husband Tom; six siblings: Joe Chase, Amber Glass (Caleb), Ashley Sherman (Josh), Christian Smith (Andrea), Brandon Smith (Christi), and Randi Krause; nieces Analyse Smith, Taylor Smith, and Emma Kirksey; nephew, Ethan Smith and Bodhi Glass; fur babies: Laci, Susie, Vinnie, Frank and Beans; a host of other relatives and friends.
Clifton Lilly
Funeral services for Mr. Clifton Lilly, 76, of Baskin were 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Dennard First National Chapel with Bro Willice Ferguson officiating, internment followed in Coax Cemetery near Baskin. Visitation was 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mr. Clifton was born Dec. 17, 1944 in Smithdale, MS, and passed from this life on April 20, 2021at Plantation Manor Nursing home with family at his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Tinnie Lilly, sister and second mother, Allene Ferguson; sisters, Mary Emma Winn, and Abazine Bardin; brothers W.L. Lilly, J. M. Lilly, Sidney Lilly, and J. T. Lilly.
Mr. Clifton is survivors include his sisters, Maebell James of Henryetta, OK, Cathy Fife and husband Bobby of Baskin, Barbara Wallace and husband Marty of Winnsboro, Linda Donnell and husband Jimbo of Crowville, Ruth Ferguson of Baskin; brothers, Elbert Ferguson and his wife Jeanette of Bently, LA Willice Ferguson of Columbia, and Joe Ferguson and his wife Vicky of Calhoun; and a host of Nieces and Nephews.
Pallbearers were Kenneth Ferguson, Joe Ferguson, Jeffery Fife, Trey Fife, David Quimby, and Chris Weems.
Marilyn McKoin
Graveside services for Marilyn McKoin, 78, of Newellton were 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Legion Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Visitation was 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born September 15, 1942, in Newellton to the union of Edward Eugene Sikes and Joyce Geneva Nolan Sikes and passed from this life on April 19, 2021, at her residence in Newellton.
Marilyn was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending her time reading, cooking and taking care of others.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert McKoin; and one brother Roy Sikes.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her three children: Joyce McKoin, Ruth McKoin and Preston McKoin (Jeanie), Patricia Fagan; two brothers: Larry Sikes (Janice) and Earnest Sikes; six grandchildren: Ty McKoin, Kelvin McKoin, Keith McKoin, Ben Hughes, Lacey Musgrove, and Colton Jones; four great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
James Donald “Don” Southern
A going home celebration for James Donald “Don” Southern, 84, of Winnsboro, was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at United Pentecostal Church in Winnsboro with Rev Mark Powell, Rev Floyd Hawthorne, and Rev Eric Day officiating, internment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation wwas from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the church, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Don passed from this life April 19, 2021 at home surrounded by family. He was born to the union of Albert Edward Southern, Sr. and Helen Agnes Smith Southern April 27, 1936 in Winnsboro.
He was well known as the executive director of the Housing Authority for fifty-years and was a member of United Pentecostal Church of Winnsboro.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, grand-daughter Alicia Nicole “Nikki” Etheridge, and Brothers L. C. Southern, Al Southern, and Robert Southern.
He is survived by his wife Nelda Hawthorne Southern; daughter Andrea Etheridge and husband Brad of Winnsboro; grandson Jason Etheridge of Winnsboro; grand-daughter Kallie Etheridge of Wake Forest, NC; great-grandson Bradley Grant Etheridge; brother Willie Ray Southern of Little Rock, AR; and sisters Mary Francis Day of Monroe and Patricia Southern of Olla.
Pallbearers were Jarrod Armstrong, Kevin Clingan, Michael Clingan, Ken Free, Will Hawthorne, and Sean Southern.
Honorary Pallbearers were John Comeaux, David Hibbs, and Mark Massey.
Zenovea M. Washington
Zenovea M. Washington’s graveside services were held Saturday, April 24 at New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville at 2 p.m. She was 74 and from Houston formerly of Winnsboro.
Ms. Washington was born July 9, 1946 to Curley Martin and Zenovea Jackson Martin in Winnsboro.
She received her formal education from Franklin Parish Training School in Winnsboro.
Zenovea accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at New Hope Baptist Church at an early age and later united with Holy Ghost Ground Deliverance, where she served as the church secretary.
She was united in holy matrimony with Harvey Dee Washington on January 9, 1965 in Houston, Texas. Their union was blessed with two children.
Zenovea was employed byHarris Country as a court clerk until she retired. In her leisure, she enjoyed serving others, shopping, traveling with her family and fishing with her husband, Harvey Dee.
Zenovea M. Washington departed this earthly life on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Curley and Zenovea Martin; her sister, Bernice Swayzer; brothers, Frank Swayzer, Jesse Martin, Curley Martin and Kervis Martin.
She leaves to cherish her memory to her loving husband, Harvey Dee; daughters, Kandee and Gwen; granddaughters, Kanneiceya and Twynesha; sisters, Inez Chandler and Josie Martin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Donald Chandler, Willie Smith, Timothy Washington, Jimmie Spears Jr., Marvin McCree and Carlos Aponte.
These services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
