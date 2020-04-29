Ethan Cody Barnes
A private family grave side service was held for Ethan Cody Barnes, 29 of Fort Necessity in Boeuf Prairie Cemetery in Fort Necessity with Rev. George Ferrington and Tyler Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Barnes was born October 2, 1990 in Natchez, MS and passed from this life Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to cook. A few of his favorite pastimes was hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his great grand parents Wayne and Estelle Seffens, Aubrey Eskew and T.C. and Annie Mae Barnes, grandparents William Barnes, Sr., Glenda Sue Wolf and Charles Payne, Sr.
Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife Jessica Barnes, daughter Makayla Marie Barnes, son Waylon Webb Barnes and future son Lathan Cody Barnes all of Fort Necessity. He also survived by his father William H. (Ozzie) Barnes, Jr. of Jigger, mother Dawn Payne and husband Charles, brothers Zachary Owen Barnes and wife Victoria Smith, Charles Jarrett (Toot) Payne all of Fort Necessity, Nathan Mitchell Barnes of Baton Rouge, “special” brother Tyler Yancey Smith of West Monroe, grandparents Roy Seffens of Gilbert Mary Virginia and Timmy Prather of Meadville, MS and Ella Evonne Payne of Fort Necessity, great-grandparents Irene Eskew of Gilbert and Odean Atcheson of Fort Necessity, in-laws Mayo and Teresa Simms of Wisner, sister-in-law Katie Emfinger and husband Blake, brother-in-law Jarrett Collins of Rayville, nieces and nephews Eliza Barnes, Cole Collins, Asher Collins, Simon Smith, Emily Cox and Lakelynn Emfinger, a host of aunts, uncle, cousins, other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Zachery Barnes, Jarrett Payne, Tyler Smith, JJ Nielson, Mark Hutchinson, Jay Collins, William Barnes and Blake Emfinger.
Honorary pallbearers were Buddy Vincent, Darrell Crum, David Matthews, Davie Mathews, Leland Martin, Ethan Payne, Chad Barlow, Tyler Barlow, and Justin Calhoun.
Thad Cooper
Private graveside services for Thad Cooper, 46, of Rayville were held Thursday, April 16, at Rayville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Rayland Trisler officiating.
Thad was born August 23, 1973, in Natchez, MS and went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Mr. Cooper graduated from Riverfield Academy and ULM in Ag. Business. He had a passion for aviation. Thad was a certified flight instructor, instrument instructor, rated licensed helicopter pilot, and certified pilot mechanic. Thad also had a love of spreading the gospel throughout remote areas of the world through XMA missions.
Mr. Cooper is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Louis Roberts; and paternal grandfather, D. F. Cooper.
He is survived by his children, Brendan, Ethan, Aaron, and Lauren; and their mother, Wendy; parents, David and Carllette Cooper; brother, John and wife Julie; and their children, Harrison, Bonnie, Anna, and Zoé; paternal grandmother, Wanda Cooper; uncles, Tully Roberts and Butch Roberts; and aunt, Denise Hanson.
The family request that all donations be sent to XMA missions: https://www.xmaonline.com.
Online Registry/Condolences: http://www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com/
John W. Duncan, Sr.
A private graveside service for John W. Duncan, Sr., 86, of Wisner was held April 27 in Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Joshua S. Price officiating, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
John "Johnny" Duncan was born on October 3, 1933, in Winnsboro, and passed from this life on April 26, 2020 at Winnfield Medical Center in Winnfield. Johnny was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the Louisiana National Guard in the 1970's. He was a retired farmer and cattleman, a deacon of First Baptist Church, Wisner, a former Mason, and member of the VFW.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patsy Ray McMahan Duncan; parents, John A. Duncan and Hautie Mae Lambert Duncan; his son, John William Duncan, Jr.; daughter, Charlene Duncan; two brothers, Julian A. Duncan and Lester Duncan; and three sisters, Zelma E. Ezernack, Claire L. Taylor, and Georgia A. Gould.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth A. Duncan and husband Chip Cook of Ringgold, La.; daughter-in-law, Jeana Duncan of Gilbert; three grandsons, Joshua S. Price of Pollock, La., John A. Duncan and wife Anna of Sicily Island, and James D. Price and wife Anna-Beth of Wisner; and 5 great-grandchildren, Alyssa Price, Hunter Price, Laci Duncan, Alex Duncan, and Mason Price; nephew, Michael O'Quinn, as well as other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation to be made the Alzheimer's Association.
Leo Hutto
Private graveside services for Leo Hutto, 74, of Winnsboro were held on Sunday April 26, 2020, in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, with Rev. Billy Martin and Rev. Johnny Brady, Jr. officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Leo was born August 29, 1945, in Tallulah to the union of Luther Wilson and Mary Isabell Posey Hutto and passed from this life on April 25, 2020, in Monroe after a brief illness.
Leo was a long time employee of the City of Winnsboro, he was a member of the Pentecostal faith and attended Chase Apostolic Christian Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Martha A. Hutto Simmons; three brothers George, Willard and Sam Hutto; two sisters Gracie Page and Jeannie Huff; and a special nephew Jeffery Scott Hutto.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Marie Hutto; six sons: David Hutto and wife Carrie, Shane Hutto and wife Lacie all of Winnsboro, Herman Hutto and wife Markie of West Monroe, Mark Hutto and wife Mary of Jigger, Justin Martinez and wife Bethani of Winnsboro, and Jeffery Martinez; four daughters: Lisa Brady and husband Johnny of Eros, Amanda Hutto of Eros, Dana Hutto and Michael Walker of West Monroe and Kimberly Solis and husband Lalo of West Monroe; two brothers: Dan Hutto and wife Bonnie of Fort Necessity, and Dave Hutto and wife Sharon of Winnsboro; three sisters: Linda Brown of Crowville, Bobbie North of West Monroe and Willie Mae Seymore of Winnsboro; special nephew Jonathan Hutto of Winnsboro; 15 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; Chase Apostolic Christian Church family; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Donald Hutto, Luther Hutto, Phillip Hutto, Stacy Hutto, Evan McMurray, Skipper Stinson, and James Temple.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Beatrice Taylor Netherland
A private graveside service was held for Beatrice Taylor Netherland, 105 of Crowville in Crowville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Terry Gainey, Rev. Marion Collier and Rev. Wade Coker officiating. Gill First National Funeral Home oversaw the service.
She was born to Walter and Ludie Vickers Taylor on July 25, 1914 in Sikes and went to her heavenly home Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Mrs. Netherland was a member of Crowville First Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lattniss Netherland; grandson Tim Pylant; sister Dorothy McVay Tillison; and two brothers W.C. and Harold Taylor.
Mrs. Netherland is survived by her daughter Barbara Pylant of Crowville; grandson Steve Pylant and wife Rhonda of Crowville; two great grandsons Steven Pylant and Jason Pylant and wife Nora all of Crowville; two great-great granddaughters Julia Kate and Kelsey Pylant.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Junior Carson, Larry Cassiday, Kevin Cobb, Jimmy Harper, Jason Pylant and Steven Pylant.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
