Euna Ruth Kennedy
Favorite scripture Psalm 23, “The Lord is my Shepherd!”
Euna Ruth Kennedy Newcomer, a mom, a MauMau, sister and friend to many went to be with Jesus on Feb 28, 2023. She has run the race, kept the faith and now is laid up for her crown of jewels.
Ruth, a native of Crowville, La., was born Aug. 31, 1928, to Alton J. and Bonnie Ruth (Caldwell) Kennedy. She is survived by one son, Stephen Michael and Donnette Newcomer of Baton Rouge, a brother, Robert “Buddy” Kennedy and wife Glenda; one niece, Sonya Hogg and husband Monty; four nephews, Gary Clay and wife Mary, Perry Clay and wife Martha, Brian Kennedy and wife Leslie, Todd Kennedy and wife Connie, numerous great nieces and nephews, close and dear friends.
Ruth is predeceased by one sister, Jean Clay.
She attended Louisiana Business College in Monroe, La.; worked at Ouachita National Bank for four years then moved to Baton Rouge and became employed at Capital Bank in June, 1957. She worked at Capital Bank 33 years and in 1971 pioneered Women in Banking by becoming the first woman to be named a bank branch manager in the entire Baton Rouge area. She began as a bank teller, then secretary, branch manager and assistant vice president. She worked as an assistant to the marketing director and in correspondent banking, calling on banks in Louisiana as well as coordinating all correspondent events.
During her years in banking she was named Baton Rouge Secretary of the Year, was made president of National Secretaries Association and National Association of Bank Women of Baron Rouge.
During her time in marketing in 1955 she co-authored the 25th anniversary publication “A Sterling Partnership Baton Rouge – Capital Bank.”
After her banking career she worked as an association manager managing College of Diplomats of the American Board of Orthodontics, the Louisiana Community Bankers Association and Louisiana HUD Association.
Ruth was actively involved in missions and organized and directed several mission trips to New Mexico and also to Guadalajara, Mexico. In 1991 she was thrust overseas where she spent most of the 1990s in Russia on staff as pastor to 20-to- 30-year-olds at Moscow Christian Center. Ruth helped plant three churches in Russia. She also taught the Bible for two years to three sixth grade classes in the Russian Public School. She started a Children’s Ministry in the largest Oncology Hospital in Russia teaching young Russians how to minister and pray for the children. She started Children’s Church that met every Sunday afternoon at the hospital, come sow, blizzard, rain or shine. They taught Bible stories, did two dramas (Easter and Christmas), songs and prayed for the children, parents and staff. She was also a Cell Leader and traveled across Moscow weekly at night to her cell meeting.
While in Russia she traveled to Europe where she spoke to the Women’s Aglow group at De Hague and in Rotterdam, and in the church at Hombrectikon, Switzerland.
On return to the states she became an active volunteer in two hospitals. She said that was her ministry, going to visit between 20-30 patient weekly, ministering to them and leading many to come to the saving grace of our Lord Jesus.
Ruth was a part of Intercessors for Louisiana and prayer team for Tony Perkins and FRC, worked with Evangelistic outreaches, i.e., WOW JAM, Final Exit. She also worked for some time with Steve and Diane Adcock in Streams of Life Ministries.
Ruth attended Victory Harvest Church from 1983, loved the people and ministered as the Lord led.
Gifts to Regions Beyond Ministry Friends in South Africa, (planting churches and getting saved by the thousands) P.O. Box 12549, Tallahassee, Fla., 32317 would be her hearts' desire.
Jean Linton Clingan
Visitation and eulogy for Jean Linton Clingan, 75, of Winnsboro, La., will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro, with a eulogy by Mitchell Valentine at 6:45 p.m.
Graveside services will be held at Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery in Florala, Ala., under the direction of Evans Brown Funeral Home.
Jean was born to the union of J B Linton and Fannie Pearl Taylor Linton, Dec. 28, 1947, in Samson, Ala.; and passed from this life April 2, 2023, at her residence with family and friends by her side.
Jean, a member of Temple Baptist Church, was very devoted to her family and her son. Her life revolved around her family. She was afflicted with a very rare disease, and she fought until the end. She was a native of Samson, Ala., and married to Marvin Clingan.
Jean grieved the death of her son, Chad Lee Norris; she is also preceded in death by her father J B Linton.
Jean is survived by her mother Fannie Linton; husband Marvin Clingan; children: Michael Clingan (Leah), Kevin Clingan and Judy Lynne Clingan; sisters Tressie Paul and Nell Sims (James); grandchildren Jesse Logan, Anna and Ashley; great-grandchildren Annalyse, Kaine and Mary Olive; special son Wade Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.
The family has requested memorials be made to your favorite charity in memory of Jean.
Bobbie Diane Martin Stell
Funeral services for Bobbie Diane Martin Stell, 73, of Winnsboro, will be held at noon today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Crowville First Baptist Church, with Rev. James Lee Busby and Rev. Wade Coker officiating. Interment will follow at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, La.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Bobbie, a member of Crowville First Baptist Church, was born Aug. 11, 1948, in New Albany, Miss., to the union of the late Sherman Martin and the late Faye Armstrong Martin and passed to her heavenly reward April 1, 2023, at her residence.
Bobbie, a homemaker, is preceded in death by her parents; husband John Stell and brother Henry Martin.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter Bonnie Parker and husband Jimmy Parker; son Wes Stell; granddaughters Courtney and Mandy Parker; sisters: Bonnie Martin Dooley, Beckie Martin Otero and Barbara Martin Pellergin; and many other family and friends.
The pallbearers are Luke Amos, Tyler Amos, Josh Donnell, Justin Flowers, Michael Hargroder, and Wes Stell.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Nikki ‘Nonnie’ Boone
Memorial services for Nikki “Nonnie” Boone, 67, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Eureka Baptist Church, Gilbert, with Rev. Bobby Arnold officiating. A private burial will follow.
Visitation will be 2- 3 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Nikki was born June 7, 1955, in Perryton, Texas, and passed from this life on April 2, 2023, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Nikki was a loving wife, mother and Nonnie. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, crafting and spoiling her fur baby.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Dora Mae Terry; father-in-law, Thomas Boone; and mother-in-law, Gaye Boone.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband Darrell Boone of Winnsboro; one daughter Brandy Strickland and husband Trey of Spring, Texas; three sons, Robert “Shawn” Robinson and wife Farrah of Crosby, Texas, Keith Boone and wife Becky of Monterey, La., and Chad Boone and fiancé Whitney Wigginton of Jonesville, La.; 13 grandchildren; special niece, Julia Blankenstein; siblings Shana Gould and husband Brad, Kelly Reisner, Curtis Reisner, Bryan Reisner and adopted sister, Katria Wilmont; her fur baby, Pebbles; a host of other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Julia ‘Judy’ Lord
Julia “Judy” Lord, age 76, joined her husband in Heaven on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was a resident of Albany, La.
Judy lived life as a true Christian woman and servant of God. She always took the time to care for others, even those she didn’t know. Judy was known to go out of her way to cook, clean, or care for someone in need or just to be of help. She honestly lived every day being the epitome of a pastor’s wife, even after her husband’s passing.
Judy truly never met a stranger and if you had the chance to strike up conversation with her, grab a seat, you’d be there for a while. She just loved people and was happiest cooking big meals and gathering around a table with friends and family.
Judy adored her family and considered her church, as well as her community, to be part of that family. She left a tremendous impact on all those who met her. Judy without a doubt will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Lord Lipsey and husband Curt; grandchildren, Amy Bickford and husband Brad, Julia Baldwin; and great-grandson, Beau Bickford.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Loyce “L.C.” Lord Jr. and parents, Julian and Celeda Tyler.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home at 12012 Hwy 190 W. Hammond, La., on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 5 until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at New Beulah Baptist Church on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon. Pastor Les Fogleman and Pastor Paul Taylor will officiate with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Beulah Building Fund.
Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com.
Woodson Clark
Funeral services for Woodson Clark, 92, of West Monroe, La., will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities in West Monroe, La., under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, La.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
