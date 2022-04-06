Warren G. Booker
Funeral services for Warren G. Booker, 79, of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at noon. Burial followed at St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Booker died March 19, 2022 at Glenwood Medical Center in West Monroe.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Booker of Winnsboro; brother: Broderick Booker; sisters: Lettie Wallace, Thelma Booker, Helen Page, Vyldred Johnson, Rosetta Curry, Elizabeth Lawrence and Mary Ramsamugh; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were his nephews and cousins.
James Lee Brown
Funeral services for James Lee Brown, 64, of Wisner, were Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Life Changing Ministeries in Peck at noon. Burial followed at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown died March 23, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
He is survived by his partner, JoAnn James; son: Alonzo Harris of Monroe; daughters: Teresa Criff and Taresa Coleman both of Monroe and Victoria Robinson of West Monroe; 14 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; best friend: Charlie Jordan and a host a other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were James Johnson Jr., Eric Johnson, Jerry Walker, Jonte Walker, Aaron Brown Jr. and Jonathan Pleasant.
Todd Adams
Funeral services for Todd Adams, 54 of Vidalia were held in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Mahoney and Rev. Jerry Dean officiating. Interment followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Todd was born on July 16, 1967, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Carpenter House in Shreveport.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Helen Solwick Adams; and grandparents, Albert and Neva Smith Phillips.
Mr. Adams was a private investigator for a Law Firm in Shreveport.
He is survived by his parents, LeRoy and Judy Phillips Adams; son, Brayden Patrick Adams; finance’ Stephanie Lubton and daughter, Maayan Lubton; brothers, William Blake Adams and wife Sondra; Samuel Thomas Adams and wife Anita; nephews, Zachary Adams and Brock Adams. He is also survived by a host of family members, and friends.
Pallbearers were Brock Adams, Rick Ellis, Kevin Wade, Steven Myers, Anthony Morace and Zachary Adams.
The family received friends Saturday, April 2, 2022, from noon – 2 p.m. in the chapel at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngscommunity.com.
Mary Ella Howell
Graveside services for Mary Ella Howell, 82, of Winnsboro, will be held at Ogden Cemetery on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 10 a.m., with Bro. James McMurray officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Mary was born on April 4, 1939, in Cargin, TX, and passed from this life on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Plantation Manor Nursing Home in Winnsboro, LA. She was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Howell; father, Jim “Wilburn” Cupp; mother, Effie Mathis Cupp; daughter, Lillie Ann Howell; three brothers, Jim Cupp, Joe Cupp and J.W. Cupp; three sisters, Almeda Pentecost, Lorena Schanks and Katherine Harr; a son-in-law, Timothy Walker.
Survivors are her son, Michael Howell and wife Donna of Gilbert; daughter, Linda Walker of Winnsboro; two brothers, Clarence Cupp of Gilbert; and Robert Cupp of Winnsboro; three sisters, Frances Langley and husband Sam of Winnsboro; Betty Heilman of Gilbert; and Alice Cupp of Bastrop; a grandson, Charles Michael Howell; a granddaughter, Nicole Pape and husband Colin; and one great-grandson, Cannon. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hutto, Jeffery Martinez, Phillip Hutto, Thomas Cassels, John Carroll and Stephen Hutto.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngscommuinity.com
Jeffery Lynn Hill
Funeral services for Jeffery Lynn Hill, 55, of Gilbert were held 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Rainwater and Rev. Matthew Hutto officiating. Interment followed in South Central Cemetery. Visitation was 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Jeffery was born July 4, 1966, in Winnsboro to the late Frank Dennis Hill and Ophelia Inez Stinson Hill and passed from this life on March 30, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Jeffery was employed at LA DOTD for 15 years; he was a welder, electrician and a member of IBEW. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Charles Richard Hill and Douglas Hill; and brother-in-law, James “P-Jack” Wall.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include one brother, Frank Roy Hill and wife Su of Gilbert; three sisters: Carolyn Sue Williams and husband Nolan of Gilbert, Katherine Kay Wall of Ward III, and Lori Ann Easterling and husband Earl of Ward III; special sister-in-law Vicki Hill of Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Travis Bailey, Beau Hill, Charlie Hill, Dennis Williams, Glenn Williams, Dustin Wall, and Adam Easterling.
Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Williams, Heath Hill, Mike Oliver, Josh Davis, Daren Herrington, and Kevin Lachney.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Jerry Dale Houston
Funeral services for Jerry Dale Houston, 76, of Minden, were held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro, with Bro. Charles Houston officiating, with interment followed at Harris Cemetery; visitation was from noon until the time of the funeral; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Jerry was born to the union of the late J D Houston and the late Anne Lee Hitt Houston May 21, 1945, in Winnsboro, and passed to his heavenly reward in Bossier City, March 30, 2022.
Jerry was a deacon of Minden Baptist Church, and a certified diesel mechanic who loved to fish and hunt, he also enjoyed fixing things; he enjoyed the outdoors and camping.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, the mother of his children Minnie Houston, and baby brother Gene Houston.
Jerry is survived by his wife Lena Worthy Houston; daughter Charlotte Houston Roberts and husband Lee, daughter Jerri Anne Houston Castillo and husband Manuel, son Andy Hensley, and daughter Nikki Fulton; brother John Houston and wife Linda; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends
Pallbearers were Charles Earl Houston, Gerald Houston, Butch Lewis, Dusty Lewis, Glendal Temple, and James Temple.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Stanley Walker
Funeral services for Stanley Walker, 44, of Winnsboro, will be held April 9, 2022 at Abundant Life Ministries in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Richwood Memorial Gardens in Richwood, La, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Walker died March 25, 2022 at Franklin Medical Center.
He is survived by his children: Stanquan Walker, Stamal Amare Walker, Dillin Deven Keo and Sukthavady Malina Keo; his mother: Shirley Walker; brothers: Larry Walker, Greg Walker, Jake Walker, James Wilford and Dennis Wilford; sisters: Barbara Scott, Lucinda Wilford, Jessie Wilford, Katie Wilford, Ollie Mae Wilford and Willie Mae Wilford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be his brothers.
Clarence Edward “Buddy” Newman
Graveside services for Clarence Edward “Buddy” Newman will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro; visitation was from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Buddy, a retired cotton farmer, was born to the union of the late Allen Edward Newman and the late Justine Jolly Newman, April 6, 1935, in Winnsboro, and passed from this life March 30, 2022, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jean Marie Brocato Newman; sons Stephen Bryan Newman and John Wesley Newman; a brother, R.S. Newman, and a sister, Lottie Newman Walker.
Buddy is survived by his son Dale Edward Newman (Susie) of Montgomery, TX; daughter-in-law, Deanna Machelle Newman of Winnsboro; grandchildren: John Ross, Emily Newman, Robert Newman, Shannon Newman (Brenda), Bryan Newman, Jessica Newman Moreau, and Bethany Newman Marquette; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters: Marie Smith, Edna Parker; and a brother: Larry Newman.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
