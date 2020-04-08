Linda “Skeet” Boutwell
A private graveside service for Linda “Skeet” Boutwell, 72, of Winnsboro, LA will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Crockett Point Cemetery, with Rev. Russell Caldwell and Rev. Curtis Owens officiating, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Linda Nell Boutwell was born on Saturday, July 12, 1947 in Crowville, LA, and passed away Thursday, April 02, 2020 at Plantation Manor Nursing Home in Winnsboro, LA.
She is preceded in death by her father, S.B. Caldwell; mother, Addie “Jewel” Carson Caldwell; 3 sisters, Elizabeth Cox, Bobbie Smith, and Betty Brown; and 5 brother-in-laws, Theo Eldridge, Noody Russell, James Mercer, Curtis Brown, and James Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Nunnery and husband James of Baskin, LA; grandson, Ryan Fulford and wife Erica of West Monroe, LA; 3 great-grandchildren, Bryson Fulford, Brynn Fulford, and Bryggs Fulford; brother, Ricky Caldwell and wife Miriam of Crowville, LA; sister, Dorothy Mercer and brother-in-law, Bobby Cox of Crowville, LA. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Caldwell, Doug Hackney, Rudy Eldridge, Ricky Lockridge, Gary Chapman, Reid Caldwell, Brandon Eldridge, Heath Hackney, and Ryder Caldwell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Cox and Larry Cox.
Margaret E. Rucker Neal
Margaret E. Rucker Neal was born July 9, 1940 at Riverton, Louisiana to the union of her parents, Olan Lee Rucker and Ila Cook Rucker, and she passed from this life to her heavenly home April 4, 2020 in Columbia, Louisiana after a brief illness. She was an active member of Jigger Church of Christ until her health prevented her from attending. Margaret was a hairdresser for many years. She worked for the State Cosmetology Board as an inspector of beauty salons and retired from there after many years of service. Margaret enjoyed cooking, computer games and sitting around the table visiting with friends while drinking coffee. She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Margaret is preceded in death by her husbands: D. H. Kelly and Turner Neal; brother, Roy Rucker; sister, Annie Ruth Cooper; son-in-law, Ed James and grandson, Adam Volentine.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Janet Lawrence (Jackie) and Lisa Vander (Stuart); son, William Neal (Debbie); brother, Wilbur Rucker (Mary Dee); sisters: Bea Pigno (Sam), Syble Crain (Dallas), Lois Brownfield, Joyce Leger (Carlton) and Mable Terrell; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Ogden Cemetery, Liddieville, Louisiana with Bro. Eddie Erwin officiating. Providing the eulogy will be Dallas "Frog" Crain and providing the music will be Mahlyn Volentine. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Lee Volentine, Eric Lawrence, Jay Neal, Turner Neil, Mike Terrell and Austin Worley. Services are under the direction of Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia, LA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Jigger Church of Christ, PO Box 684, Jigger, LA 71249.
