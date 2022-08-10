Elaine Williamson Tims
Funeral services for Mrs. Elaine Williamson Tims are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home, Bastrop, with Brother Tim Post and Brother Dennis Hackler officiating.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Tims, a homemaker and member of Cherry Ridge Baptist Church, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 87. She was also a supervisor at Brockway Glass Company in California.
Mrs. Tims loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were the apple of her eye. She also enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening. There was not a flower she couldn’t name, or a veggie she couldn’t grow.
To all who knew Elaine, she was a loving, kindhearted woman, who loved the Lord with all her heart. Her passion for Jesus will live on in all the lives she’s touched throughout her life.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Tims of Chino, Calif.; daughters, Lynn Tims Markham of West Monroe, La., Ginger Tims Morrison and husband Wes of Abbeville, S.C., Beth Tims Acosta and husband Larry of Bastrop, La.; sisters, Charlene Freeland of Ashland City, Tenn., Dianne Staats of Fort Worth, Texas, Sue Gamache of Oregon, Mo.; brother, Ron “Buddy” Williamson of Bessemer, Ala.; grandchildren, Jason Morrison, Amy Rodgers, Carrie Carver, Matt Acosta, Brandon Acosta, Melissa Castaneda and Brian Caudill; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Tims is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Louise Williamson; stepmother, Lois Williamson; husband, Herman Tims; and sister, Rebecca Williamson White.
William E. ‘Bill’ Carroll
Funeral services for William E. "Bill" Carroll were held at the Carroll gravesite at Holly Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was at the Wisner United Methodist Church, Sunday evening, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The life of "Mr. Bill" as his many friends knew him ended on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Mr. Bill was born on May 30, 1926, in Gilbert, La., to James and Lela Carroll and was one of seven children.
Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Martile Dampier Carroll, he is survived by two sons, Michael Carroll and Keith Carroll. "Mickey" is the Administrator of Delhi Hospital and is married to Shelia Carroll. Keith has an interior design firm and lives in New York City and Louisiana.
He leaves behind a lasting legacy of four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren: William "Bud" Carroll, his wife, Buffey and son William; Kenneth Gibson, Jr., his wife Stella and daughter McKenzie Katherine; Anna Carroll Thomas, her husband Craig and their children — Cabe, wife Madison; Adrianna Monnin, husband Seth; Audra Lewis, husband Clay; Abigail and Analiese; Sarah Carroll Hamauei, husband Thomas and children Michael, John and Mary Margaret "Maggie."
Mr. Bill was a graduate of Wisner High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II, where he served on the USS Clinton in the South Pacific. Upon returning home to Wisner, he started cotton farming and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the Wisner United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Buckhorn Hunting Club, where he loved to spend his free time at the camp among his many hunting buddies.
His life was guided by a deep faith and love of Christ, a strong love and devotion to his family and a joyful heart to his friends, many of whom he gave nicknames that lasted a lifetime.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Si Brannon Robinson
Funeral services for Si "Sonny" "Si B" Brannon Robinson, 88 of Jonesville, La., were held at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville, La., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Brother Dennis Baker officiating. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Si Brannon Robinson was born on Saturday, Feb. 03, 1934, in Winnsboro, La. and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 03, 2022, at his home surrounded by those who loved him.
The family received friends at Evangeline Baptist Church from 12 noon until the time of service on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.