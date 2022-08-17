George Ray Faulk Sr.
Funeral services for George Ray Faulk, Sr., 89, of Liddieville, La., were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Boeuf River Baptist Church, with Rev. Kevin Goodman and Rev. Whit Bass officiating. Interment followed the service in Ogden Cemetery.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
George Ray was born June 11, 1933, in Liddieville, La., to the union of the late Herman Faulk and the late Lucy Russell Faulk. He passed to his heavenly home Aug. 11, 2022, at Legacy Nursing Home in Winnsboro, La.
George Ray was a member of Boeuf River Baptist Church, and a well-respected cotton and cattle farmer. He was preceded in death by his first wife Loretta Kelly Faulk, his parents, his brother Russell Faulk, and his sister DLO Eubanks.
George Ray is survived by his wife Annette Russell Faulk; son George Ray Faulk Jr. (Mary); daughters Lisa Faulk McNease (Enon) and Tammy Faulk Stewart (Thomas); grandchildren George Adam Faulk Sr. (Mandy), Katie Spence Kenny (Clay), Heath Hunt, Zack Hunt and Kelli Benton; great-grandchildren George Adam Faulk Jr. (Kelsey), Katelynn Faulk, John Randall Faulk, Spencer Kenny and Hunter Kenny; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Jim Dalrymple, Adam Faulk, George Adam Faulk Jr., John Randall Faulk, Heath Hunt, Zack Hunt, Clay Kenny, and Paul Myles. Honorary pallbearers were John Horne and Harroll Russell.
Nita Faye Stephens
Funeral services for Mrs. Nita Faye Stephens, 90, of Wisner, were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at First Baptist Church Wisner, La., with Rev. Thomas Peoples and Rev. James Harris officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Interment followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Faye was born Dec. 23, 1931, and died Aug. 14, 2022. She was a member of First Baptist Church Wisner where she was Sunday School Teacher. She was a former board member of Franklin Parish Farm Bureau. She also farmed cotton and was half owner of Stephens Fish Farms.
She was known as a great seamstress and quilter and was a notary for over 30 years. At age 57, she was an NLU graduate in Business Administration.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Allie Bea Glasscock, her husband Charlie Wilson Stephens Sr., a brother Shelby Glasscock and two sisters, Joyce Calvit and Wanda B. Cooper.
She is survived by two sons Charlie Stephens Jr. and Christy of Gilbert and Terry Faye Stephens and Brenda of Wisner, La.; and a sister, Glenda Roberts of Wisner, La.; four grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Tucker Ellington, Andrew Harrel, Regan Hebert, Cody Parker, Drake Stephens and Matt Stephen
Julia Pierce McAlister
Funeral services for Mrs. Julia Pierce McAlister, 86, of Crowville, La., will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wade Coker officiating. Interment is to follow in Crowville Masonic Cemetery,.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First national Funeral Home.
Mrs. McAlister attended Crockett Point Baptist Church Crowville. She worked for many years in Houston and Waco Texas. After retiring she moved back to the Crowville area. Julia loved flowers and working in her flower garden. She also loved reading and working puzzles. Her extended family meant so much to her and she loved their visits.
She was born Aug. 19, 1935 near Crowville, La., and passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Winnsboro, La. She was preceded in death by her parents Teddie Claiborne and Ethelle Buchan Pierce, and a brother Jerry Claiborne Pierce.
Survivors include her daughter Mary Louise Tindall; granddaughters April, Bessie and Glenda Tindall; sisters, Martha Stevens, Betty Peters, Shirley Davis, Joy Pekar, Pauline Robertson, Barbara Bland, Ruby Lupo, Patsy Hammons and Evelyn Holloway; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her nephews will serve as pallbearers
Dewayne Reeves
Funeral services for Mr. Dewayne Reeves of Winnsboro were at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Winnsboro with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Interment followed at Magnolia Baptist Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Reeves was born Jan. 27,1957, and passed from this life on Aug. 6, 2022 in Wisner, La., at the age of 65. He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and mowing yards. He also enjoyed attending his granddaughters’ ballgames, in which he never missed a single one.
He loved joking around and having fun, and he never met a stranger. Dewayne especially loved his school bus children, whom he referred to as “his babies”. He was known to give them all gifts at holidays, birthdays and graduations, and helped the ones who were in need. He especially enjoyed driving the bus for school field trips.
Dewayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and friend, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his father, Huey Reeves; and one granddaughter, Emily Denise Reeves.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Debbie Reeves of Winnsboro; one daughter, Brandi Reeves and fiancé, Josh McIntyre of Winnsboro; his mother, Bobbie Faye Reeves of Winnsboro; two granddaughters, Alexis Parker and Ava Grace Parker, both of Winnsboro; one sister, Diane Hinton and husband, Gary of Delhi; one brother, Jerry Reeves of Gilbert; also survived by the faculty, staff and students of Gilbert School, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Josh Dunn, Ricky Kenney, Paul McMurry, Bruce McMurry, Donnie Jay Temple, Dennis Boyte, Brad Parker. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Foy and Roger Temple.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin Parish Detention Center.
Allan Kyle Hanks
Allan Kyle Hanks, age 37, passed away at home surrounded by family from complications of seizures.
Allan Kyle was raised in Winnsboro mostly by his maternal grandmother, Mary H. Skinner. He was a member of True Light Baptist Church and accepted Christ at a young age. When he became a young man, he spent time with his father selling watermelons and learning all he could from him. When Allan became older... he returned to Winnsboro where he met his wife of 15 years, Afton. In this union were three children. He also had one child in a previous relationship. He later developed a trade in truck driving and worked for several employers over the years.
Allan Kyle Hanks is preceded in death by his sisters: Sequoia Mayfield and Mikayla Hooker; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his uncle Calvin Spears and aunt Ruby Burkhalter.
Those left to carry on his memory are his parents: Delmos Hooker of Orange, Texas, and Vicki Hanks of Winnsboro, La; his loving wife Afton Hanks, his precious children: Miracle Addison. A'Nyla Hanks, Allan Hanks Jr and Alandre Hanks; his siblings Shonda Brown, Tameka Singleton, Towanda Smith, LaQuisha Madden, Jordan Hanks, Mikeyia and Meagon Hooker, Quinterrell Holmes, Queenie Jones, Da'Aliyah Quinn, Vatoya Hanks, Terrance Richardson, Octavius Bell, Brandon Grant and Dallas Fort.
Funeral Arrangements are in the care of Richardson Funeral Home, 1001 Bosworth St., Winnsboro, La. Funeral Services will be held at True Light Baptist Church, 1001 Gum Street, Winnsboro, La., on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. with viewing at 9 a.m. at the church.
Goodman Pleasant
Funeral services for Goodman Pleasant, 95, of Wisner, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. He died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home.
Burial will follow at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, La., all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Sabrina L. Rogers
Funeral services for Sabrina L. Rogers, 51, of Springdale, Ark., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial will follow at Daughter of Zion Cemetery in Extension, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Rogers died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Regency Hospital in Springdale, Ark. She is survived by her husband, Michael Rogers of Springdale, Ark., and a daughter, Judie Robinson of Tallulah, La.
Erma Lee Singleton Massey
A Celebration of Life Service was held on August 6, 2022, at Bethany Baptist Church-SBC, in Houston, Texas, for Mother Erma Lee Singleton Massey. Mrs. Massey was formerly a fourth grade teacher in Franklin Parish at Franklin Parish Training School (FPTS) where she taught for 12 years. Her parents Ellis Singleton and Maggie Jackson Pollard preceded her in death, as well as her sister, Nina Mae Anderson and step-father, Andrew “Snow” Pollard.
Later, Mrs. Massey relocated to Houston where she worked with a Head Start Program for 10 years. In 1979, she gained employment with the North Forest Independent School District, where she taught at Tidwell Elementary for 21 years, shaping and molding the lives of hundreds of students. She thoroughly loved teaching and always gave God honor, glory and praise for her success. Although Mrs. Massey never had children of her own, she became a mother figure to many of her family members and students.
Mrs. Massey was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Steve W. Hall, senior pastor and her fourth grade student, Rev. Charles J. Hunter, assistant pastor. She was very active in Bible Study, served on the Hospitality Ministry and enjoyed the BBC Warriors -Seniors’ Ministry.
After a brief illness, her journey ended on July 25, 2022, at the age of 92, when the Lord called her home to rest from her labor. She left to cherish her precious memories two nieces, Yolanda Mascoll and Sandra Simien; two great-nephews, Audwin Mascoll Jr. and Roderick Smith; two great-great nephews, Audwin Mascoll III, and Michael Smith; a host of cousins, other relatives, friends and her Bethany Church Family.
