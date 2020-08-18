Webster King Stephens
A private graveside service for Mr. Webster King Stephens, 95, of Gilbert, was held on Aug. 12 at South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Clay Nichols and Bro. Jarryd Raynes officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Webster was born on May 10, 1925 in Wisner to the union of Christopher Columbus Stephens and Ozora “Odie” Ferrington Stephens, one of the original families to settle in Wisner. He passed from this life on August 10, 2020 in Gilbert.
Growing up farming with the family, Webster was no stranger to hard work. He was drafted into the Army while attending high school at age 18. Up until this point, Webster had never left Franklin Parish. Webster was called to serve his country as an artillery carrier in the European theatre of World War II, spending time in France, Belgium, Germany, and England. He was wounded during conflict and was a proud Purple Heart recipient.
Following Webster’s service in the Army, he joined the Air Force where he was stationed in Alaska. Because of his knowledge of explosives, he was one of three soldiers who were trained to intervene should Russia attempt to bomb Alaska during the Cold War.
After returning home from serving his country again, Webster met the love of his life while attending a softball game in Crowville. He married Betty Ruth Kenney Stephens on May 10, 1950 and they went on to be married for 70 years preceding his death.
Webster tried his hand at farming but found his true passion serving his community as a butane delivery man. He made sure that anyone needing his service never had to go cold for the night.
Webster was a God-fearing family man who enjoyed spending time at church, with his family, and with his old friends having coffee and swapping stories at the auto parts store in Wisner. He was always early anywhere he went, and his lead foot surely served him well in making that happen. Mr. Webb, as he was fondly known by many, could eat his weight in fried fish and was the best armchair contestant the Price is Right had ever seen. Webster was a genuine embodiment of the greatest generation and will be greatly missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Odie Stephens; daughter, Tina Wall; brothers, John Daniel Stephens, Charlie Wilson Stephens, and Christopher Columbus Stephens, Jr.; and sister, Annie Laura Kimble.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Ruth Kenney Stephens of Gilbert; daughter, Sheila Williamson Hammons and husband Billy Earl of Delhi; son, Donald Webster Stephens and wife Patricia of Gilbert; and sister, Jeanette James and husband Billy Joe of Hessmer. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren; Cary Williamson, Courtney Williamson, Beth Stephens, Johnathan Stephens and wife Ashley, Eric Wall, and Glen Wall and wife Sandy; 5 great-grandchildren, Kynzlee, Danielle, Aaron, Brianna, and Emma; and 4 great-great grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Pallbearers were Cary Williamson, Glen Wall, Johnathan Stephens, Bill Caldwell, Bubba Ferguson, Gary Martin, and Elbert Wallace.
Honorary Pallbearers were Sam DeLacerda, Lionel B. Hilbun, Buddy Hilbun, John Jones, and Keith Walker.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to his caregivers, and a special thanks to Cody and Rosie with Elara Caring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert.
Robert Lee Bowie
Funeral Services for Mr. Robert Lee Bowie, 65, of Winnsboro, were held at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Mitchell Funerals and Cremations with Rev. Jimmie Spears officiating. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert.
Mr. Bowie was born July 31, 1955 in Winnsboro and passed away at his home on Aug. 9, 2020.
"My presence will go with you, and I will give you rest." Exodus 33:14
David Dwayne Burns
Graveside services for David Dwayne Burns, 58, of Tuscaloosa, AL, were held noon Aug. 14, in Coax Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Arnold officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
David Dwayne was born June 27, 1962 and passed from this life on August 11, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, AL.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sherman Burns; stepfather, Don Hill; brother, Ricky Burns; grandparents: James and Hattie Burns, Bently and Flessy Howington.
Survivors left to cherish his memory his wife, Vertis Jean Burns of Tuscaloosa, AL; mother, Patsy Burns Hill of Vidalia, LA; daughters Renee Ballenger and husband Gene and Ashley Smith all of Tuscaloosa, AL; son Emmett Smith and wife Jacqueline of Tuscaloosa, AL; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother Keith Burns and wife Tammy of Vidalia; three sisters: Donetta Berry and husband Jimmy, Renee Smith and husband Casey of Florence, AL and Donna Knight of Vidalia; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Allen, Corey Banks, Mac Fuqua, Roger Mahoney, Jr., Dustin Mason, Robbie Pugh, Ken Smith, and Dylan Rials.
Honorary pallbearers were Charles Burns and Rick Taylor.
E C “Bubba” Burt III
Bubba Burt, of Hebert, died July 24 at Glenwood Medical Center in West Monroe following a lengthy illness.
Bubba was born May 29, 1948 to E C Burt Jr., and Barbara Montgomery Burt. He was a communication technician with Mallett Telephone and Electronics before retiring. His favorite hobby was playing music and singing with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Peggy Burt.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carolyn Maxwell Burt; five children: Ann Newsom, Mark Burt, Jason Burt, Tonya Wilson and Sonja Mixon;
16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brother, Michael Burt and sister Connie Parker, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
As per his wishes there will not be funeral or memorial services and his ashes will be spread by his wife at a place that was dear to him.
Wanda Glasscock Cooper
Graveside services for Wanda Cooper, 90, of Gilbert, will be held at 10 a.m., Aug. 3 in Oakley Cemetery, in Gilbert with Rev. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Services were under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Wanda was a special education teacher, who was born on Nov. 27, 1929 in Gilbert to the union of Sid Glasscock and Allie Bea Tidwell Glasscock. She passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her husband, D.F. Cooper Jr.; parents, Sid Glasscock and Allie Tidwell Glasscock; brother, Shelby Glasscock; sister, Joyce Calvit; brother-in-laws, Charlie Stephen , J.W. Calvit, and Floyd Roberts Jr.; grandson, Thad Cooper.
Survivors left to cherish her memory is her son David Cooper and wife Carllette; grandson, John Cooper and wife Julie; Thad’s wife, Wendy, great-grandchildren; Harrison, Bonnie, Anna, Zoe’, Brendan, Ethan, Aaron, and Lauren; two sisters, Faye Stephens and Glenda Roberts. Special thanks to her sitters, Johnnie Gilcrease, Kim Flint, and Carolyn Ferrington. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family received friends for visitation on Aug. 2 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com
Glenda Gail McMurray Thompson
Glenda Gail McMurray Thompson, age 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 20, in Natchez. She was born March 31, 1954, to Frances Alice Stewart McMurray and Earl McMurray. She is preceded in death by her father, Earl McMurray.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Thad Thompson, of 47 years; mother, Frances McMurray; her beloved boys, Justin McNease and wife Melanie of Sulphur, Jonathan McMurray and wife Emily of Shreveport, Matthew McNease and wife Emma of Gilbert; siblings, Tommy McMurray and wife Betty of West Monroe, Sue McNease of Gilbert, Pat Roberts of Chase, Kevin McMurray and wife of Rene of Chase, Vickie Guillot of Jigger, Penny Hill and husband Roger of Gilbert, and Debbie Harris and husband James of Gilbert. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who adored her.
Glenda was a member of Jigger Apostolic Church and was a faithful believer who loved the Lord. She was loving, joyful, generous, and kindhearted. Having a servant’s heart and always putting others first, Glenda helped others during her employment at Department of Child and Family Services. After retirement, she became co-owner of Sew Much More and pursued her passion of sewing and quilting and created beautiful expressions of her love for others. A gentle soul and sweet spirit, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. While her quilting and sewing brought her great joy, she found that unmatched to being Nana to Anna Marie McMurray and Randal Wayne McNease.
The family received friends for visitation on Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Jigger Apostolic Church. Funeral services were be held 11 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the sanctuary of Jigger Apostolic Church with Bro. Herby Hitt, Bro. James Harris, and Bro. Tommy McMurray officiating. Pallbearers will be Ben Parks, Jared Guillot, Wade Rodgers, Jeffrey Hill, Josh McMurray, and Michael Paul Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Hitt, Ryan Hitt, Zach Hitt, Allen Hitt, and Johnny Williams. Burial followed in Jigger Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
James Ban Marshall
Graveside service for James Marshall, 85, of Winnsboro, were held Aug.13 at 10:30 a.m. in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, with Rev. Marion Collier officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
The family received friends for visitation Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
James, a farmer and avid hunter for Jessie James’ buried treasure, was born on September 6, 1934 to the union of Ruth Parker Marshall and Louis M. Marshall, and passed from this life on August 11, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Louis Marshall; son, James Ronald Marshall; brother, Billy R. Marshall; sister, Johnnie Mae Sorey and daughter-in-law, Sharon Marshall.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jay Marshall and wife Pam of Delhi, David Marshall of Delhi, and Josh Marshall who was raised as a son; grandchildren, Bradley Marshall, Dalton Marshall, and Lauryn Marshall; two great-grandchildren, Raylea and Michael LeBrun sister, Audrey Tucker and husband John Tucker; and brother-in-law, Gene Sorey.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Rex Mahaffey, Justin Lee, Andrew Chrisulis, Jerry “Turp” Winters, and Craig Newton.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of dad’s caregivers; we love and appreciate all you have done for us during this time.
Frederick Paul Thomas
Funeral services for Frederick Paul “Freddy” Thomas, 66, of Gilbert, will be held on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with his brothers, Floyd and Jimmy Thomas officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with his aunt, Rev. Cindy Robinson, speaking, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. The family received friends for visitation on from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.
Freddy was born in Winnsboro on January 12, 1954 to the union of Lonzo and Lillian Thomas, and passed from this life on August 12, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by his family, following a very short bout with cancer.
Freddy’s, also known as Daddy and PaPaw, favorite past times were enjoying time with his kids and grandkids playing around in the yard and also watching boxing and old westerns with his wife “LuLu”, or anyone else that would join in. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at a good cookout and “picking and playing” his guitar and instruments, also a love of his. He had a funny sense of humor and liked making jokes with all.
In his younger years, he adored riding horses, especially his favorite, Alp. He also loved training/raising hunting dogs and going rabbit hunting. Freddy spent a lot of time working for his buddy, James, at Lachney’s Airport. He looked forward to his phone calls with siblings, as well as a stay at the casino for some good food with Wanda!
He is most known in Gilbert and surrounding areas as “Freddy the Firework Man” and greatly loved to visit with his customers twice a year for over 50 years – what great memories were made in those firework stands and we thank everyone for that!
Freddy is preceded in death by his parents, Lonzo and Lillian Thomas; and son, Paul Bradley Thomas.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Wanda McPhail Thomas; children, Becky and Clay Russell and Paula and Brad Lofton; grandchildren, Keelee Lofton, Hunter Leonard, Nathan Leonard, Annaliese Russell, Alayna Russell, Cooper Russell; great-granddaughter, Emmalin Lofton; siblings, Floyd and Gayle Thomas, Faye Manger, Ellen Hinton, Jimmy and Sally Thomas, Shirley and Freddie Jones, and many other family and friends.
Pallbearers were James Lachney, Chris Weems, Brad Lofton, Hunter Leonard, Nathan Leonard, Clay Russell, and Cooper Russell.
Honorary pallbearer was Charlie Armstrong.
Clara Mae McMurray
Funeral service for Clara Mae McMurray, 85 of Winnsboro were held at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark officiating.
Interment followed in Harris Cemetery in Swampers. Visitation was Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Miss McMurray was born to the union of Vannie Heath McMurray and Grace Inez Bruce McMurray on November 18, 1934 in Winnsboro and left her earthly home Wednesday August 12, 2020 in Plantation Manor Nursing Home.
Born with Cerebral Palsy, Miss McMurray brought joy to many people’s hearts. She loved attending church and was known for many pieces of jewelry she owned.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step mother Bertha McNease Evans McMurray; brothers J.W. and Hubert McMurray; sisters Doris McMurray Fiser, Louise McMurray Markese and Lula
Bell McMurray Day.
She is survived by her sister Ethel McMurray Keys Cobb; step brother Garlon (Gene) Evans; many sweet nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was also survived by two fur babies Jack and Oscar.
Pallbearers were Cayden Cromwell, Colby Cromwell, Kevin Cromwell, Gordon Lee, Bo McMurray and Tim Owens.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation all of the nurses, CNAs, Keith Ferrington, Susie Johnson and the entire staff at Plantation Manor Nursing Home for the love and concern they showed to Miss McMurray during her stay there.
Pinkie Lee Foy
Graveside services for Pinkie Lee Foy, 89, of Winnsboro were held Aug. 15 at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Foy died Aug. 12 at Legacy Rehab and Nursing.
She is survived by five sons: Russell Foy Sr., Leonard Foy Jr., Larry Foy, Sr., Earnest Ray Foy and Darrell Lavon Foy; two daughters: Carolyn Jean Martin, Regena Gale Foy; two sisters: Ethel Freeman and Betsy Watson.
Ms. Foy is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 11 great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers were Darius Foy, Marcel Williams, Marquise McGhee, Chantz Foy, Jerald Foy Jr. and Junus Smith.
