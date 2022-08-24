Annie Williams
Funeral services for Annie Williams, 69, of Winnsboro, La., were held at noon Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in the Richardson-Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, all under the direction of the funeral home.
Visitation was held from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the funeral home chapel.
Mrs. Williams died on Aug. 14, 2022, at St. Francis Cabrini in Alexandria following a brief illness. She is survived by two sons, John Doyle and Nolan Doyle, both of New Orleans; four daughters, Tina Doyle and Shenita Doyle, both of New Orleans; and Paulette Doyle and Veronica Doyle of Winnsboro; and by a sister, Arlene Doyle of Ball, La.; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers were John Doyle, Marlese Doyle, Farnell Doyle, Nolan Doyle, Kirt McCoy Jr., and Christopher Doyle.
Gregory Alan Jones
Funeral services for Gregory Alan Jones, 71, of Fort Necessity, La., were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Fort Necessity Baptist Church, with interment following in Fort Necessity Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 until 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, all under the direction of the funeral home.
Gregory, a stocker and greeter for Wal-Mart, was born to the union of the late W. E. “Little Jack” Jones and Mary Helen Massey Aug. 27, 1950, in Fresno, Calif., and passed to his heavenly reward Aug. 19, 2022, at Rayville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Rayville, La.
Gregory was a member of Fort Necessity Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Junita Orr Jones; father William E. Jones; and brother Arden Duncan Jones. He is survived by his mother Mary Helen Massey; sister Polly Jones; brother Jackie Jones; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members, as well a host of friends.
Mary Canady Reed
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Mary Canady Reed, 72, of Delhi, La., will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating. Interment will follow at Coax Baptist Cemetery.
Mary was born November 5, 1949, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 21, 2022. She was of the Baptist faith. Mary enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafting, gardening, playing the guitar, singing, playing with her fur babies, laughing and making everyone laugh. She was very generous and would go without so others could have.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Butler Atkins and Lela Orelle Sikes Atkins; two husbands, George Ray Canady Sr. and Louis Robert Reed; and four brothers, Robert Atkins, James Atkins, Henry Atkins and Wilburn Atkins.
Survivors include her three children, Lela Mallett and husband Kevin, Annie Pitman and husband Ronald, George Ray Canady Jr. and wife Ennis; six grandchildren, Krystal McBride, Tabitha Aguillard, Courtney Parker, Heather Parker-Dunn, Karen Pitman and Dylan Pitman; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Sheldon Atkins and wife Joanne, David Atkins and wife Cindy, Dale Atkins and wife Nora; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Davis, Roger Grayson, Dr. Joel Eldridge, Brad Phillips, Ethen Phillips, Shiloh Atkins, and Lathon Atkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dylan Pitman, Dr. Logan Atkins, Robert Atkins, Craig Atkins, Sam Canady and Johnny Pitman.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Glynn Douglas Brand
Funeral services for Glynn Douglas “Doug” Brand, 81, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Coax Baptist Church, with Rev. Brian Rogers and Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Burial will follow the service in Coax Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Coax Baptist Church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro, La.
Doug was a member of Coax Baptist Church, a farmer and truck driver, and was associated with the Crowville Gas Men’s Coffee Club.
Doug was born August 15, 1941, to the union of the late Lawrence Edward Brand and the late Audrey Mae Ball Brand in Kilbourne, La., and passed to his heavenly reward Aug. 20, 2022, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son and brother John Brand. He is survived by his wife Alice Brand; daughter Dawn Archibald and husband Steve; and special friends Gary “Shorty” Shirley and Brad Banks and family.
Pallbearers are Brad Banks, Mike Curtis, Johnny Emfinger, Josh Gwin, Howie Robinson and Gary “Shorty” Shirley.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Banks, Artie Carter, Arlie Walters, Big Frank Reese and Carter Banks.
James Darren Eppinette
Graveside Services for Mr. James Darren Eppinette, 52, of Start, La., were held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at New Salem Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8: p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, La.
Deacon Goodman Pleasant
Funeral services for Deacon Goodman Pleasant, 95, of Wisner, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial was at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Deacon Pleasant died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by sons, Charles Pleasant and Johnny Lee Pleasant of Winnsboro, La.; Christopher Pleasant of Monroe, La.; and Laptron McDaniel of Brookhaven, Miss.; daughters, Gloria Pleasant Hill of Shreveport; Mary A. Brown of Wisner; Barbara Pleasant Wade and Lillie F. Brown of Baton Rouge; Janice M. Pleasant of Monroe; Sandra Watkins of Rayville; Sylvia Pleasant Coleman of Monroe; and bonus grandchildren, Dartrell Bush and David Bush Jr. of Texas.
Pallbearers were Marcedrin Pleasant, Alex Brown, David Hill, Terrance Pleasant, Cody Hill and Monkarras Brown.
Maebell Smart
Funeral services for Maebell Smart, 62, of Wisner, La., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Faith Followers Church, Wisner, La. Burial will be at Mathis Cemetery in Extension, La. She died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
She Is survived by a daughter, Etasha Smart Davis of Winnsboro.
Services are under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro, La.
Sabrina Robinson-Rogers obit
Sabrina Robinson-Rogers, 51, formerly of Tallulah, La., died Sunday, Aug. 7, at Springdale Regency Medical Center, Springdale, Ark. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La.
Burial was in Daughter of Zion Cemetery in Extension La., all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband, Michael Rogers, Springdale, Ark.; sons Kwame Robinson, Kwone Robinson and Anthony Robinson; and a daughter, Judy Robinson of Tallulah, La.; also by brothers, James Robinson, Oscar Robinson and Reginald Robinson; sisters, Lavonne Marshall, Elnora Robinson, Nickey Branson, Shirley Davis-Warner and Sandra Thorton; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Kwane Robinson, Donald Rogers Jr., Anthony Robinson, Bobby Rogers Sr., James Robinson Jr., and Donell Rogers.
