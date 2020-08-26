Wanda Glasscock Cooper
Graveside services for Wanda Cooper, 90, of Gilbert, will be held at 10 a.m., Aug. 3 in Oakley Cemetery, in Gilbert with Rev. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Services were under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Wanda was a special education teacher, who was born on Nov. 27, 1929 in Gilbert to the union of Sid Glasscock and Allie Bea Tidwell Glasscock. She passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her husband, D.F. Cooper Jr.; parents, Sid Glasscock and Allie Tidwell Glasscock; brother, Shelby Glasscock; sister, Joyce Calvit; brother-in-laws, Charlie Stephen , J.W. Calvit, and Floyd Roberts Jr.; grandson, Thad Cooper.
Survivors left to cherish her memory is her son David Cooper and wife Carllette; grandson, John Cooper and wife Julie; Thad’s wife, Wendy, great-grandchildren; Harrison, Bonnie, Anna, Zoe’, Brendan, Ethan, Aaron, and Lauren; two sisters, Faye Stephens and Glenda Roberts. Special thanks to her sitters, Johnnie Gilcrease, Kim Flint, and Carolyn Ferrington. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family received friends for visitation on Aug. 2 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Jessie Harr
A celebration of life for Mr. Jessie Harr of Winnsboro will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Harr was born March 20, 1971 in Monroe and passed from this life on August 20, 2020 in Winnsboro at the age of 49. He enjoyed his profession as a land leveler and took pride in serving his community. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed Harr and Linnie Mae Theriot; his sister, Shelia Richardson; and his grandchild, Payton Collins.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Julie Harr of Winnsboro; his children, Destiny Collins and husband, Patrick of Winnsboro, Dylan Harr and girlfriend Sierra Bodiford of Denham Springs; and Dallas Harr of Hebert; one sister, Janet Harr of Vidalia; two grandchildren, Dylan James Harr, Jr. of Crowville and Cadince Nicole Collins of Oak Grove; his step-father, Edward Theriot of Vidalia; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Rhonda Netherland Ingram
Memorial services for Rhonda Ingram, 71, of Winnsboro, were held at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Bethany Worship Center in Crowville, with Rev. Ron Charrier officiating.
Interment was held at Ogden Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Rhonda, a dedicated and loving homemaker, was born on July 14, 1949 in Winnsboro to the union of Frank Netherland and Dallie Lively Netherland, and passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 in Marrero, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents; Frank Netherland and Dallie Lively Netherland.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are husband of 50 wonderful years; Stanley Ingram of Winnsboro: sons, Matt Ingram and wife Wendy of Winnsboro and Mark Ingram and wife Melanie of Winnsboro; sister, Ruby Lynn McFarland and husband Earnest of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Katelyn Ingram, Caleb Ingram, Branson Ingram, Shelby Thompson, Jesse Thompson, and Krystal Tabah and husband C.J; great-grandchild, Summer Tabah. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mary Lee Robinson
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lee Robinson, 77, of Winnsboro, were held Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Peyton Sparks officiating. Burial followed in Oakley Cemetery.
Mrs. Mary Robinson, a retired dietician, was born on Feb. 4, 1943, in Tensas Parish to the union of John McQuillin and Bessie Ray McQuillin, and passed from this life on Aug. 18, 2020 in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and John McQuillin; husband, Edward Robinson; and brother, John Edward McQuillin.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Shirley Mae Jordan and husband Tom of Gilbert, Margie Lambert of Wisner, Lillie Roberts of Wisner, Frances Batey and husband James Earl of Linden, TN, and Laverne Stump of Walker, LA.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family received friends for visitation Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Randy Morgan
Funeral services for Randy Morgan, 71, of Winnsboro were held Aug. 23 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Eustacio Morales and Rev. Marvin Tabora officiating. Interment followed in Myrtle Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Morgan was born January 11, 1949, in Utila Honduras C. A. to the union of the late Ellis Ordway Morgan Howell and Ula Maxine Waterhouse Whitefield and passed from this life in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gessner Morgan Waterhouse
He was a member of Harvest International Ministries of Winnsboro.
He is survived by his son Blair Morgan, Jr. of Winnsboro; daughter, Sarah Tiffany
Morgan Gautreaux and husband David of Lafayette; four siblings: Dotty Morgan Mobley and husband James of Winnsboro, Bradley Morgan and wife Donna of Deer Park, NY, Russell Morgan and wife Cindy of Ruston, and Kay Morgan Skipper and husband Jerry of Brandon, MS; two grandchildren: James and Noah Gautreaux; nine nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Bradley Morgan, Richard Morgan, Russell Morgan, Jerry Skipper and Alex Valero.
