Barbara ‘Babs’ Ferrington
Funeral Services for Barbara “Babs” Anderson Ferrington, 64, of Wisner, La., were conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro, with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Visitation began at 12 noon and continued until the time of the funeral. Interment followed the service at South Central Cemetery in Wisner, La., all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Barbara was born June 6, 1958, in Winnsboro, La., to the late H. G. “Sonny” Anderson and Nettye Jean Lott Archibald. She passed from this life on July 25, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
Babs grew up in Winnsboro, La., and graduated from Ogden High School and earned a master’s degree in Science and Healthcare Administration. She attended Holly Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Few people possess the considerate, unselfish, loving heart that she had and even fewer are willing to give so much of themselves day in and day out. She made this world a better place. The people who were lucky enough to be in her life were the ones who got to see her as a wonderful person with a truly gifted touch.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father H.G. “Sonny” Anderson; maternal grandfather Reese Lott; maternal grandmother Jessie Bowden Fletcher; paternal grandfather H. L. “Foots” Anderson; paternal grandmother Loraine Grantham Anderson; aunt Sally Lott Romo; and niece April Armstrong.
Babs is survived by her mother Nettye Jean Archibald; husband Mickey Ferrington; daughters Jessica Jeanenne Norris (Mark), Julia Brooke Welch (Brandon) and Jhanna Kaylan Edwards (Brad). She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings Beverly Williams (Rockie), Bill Anderson (Sandy), Brenda Ellington (Noble, Jr.), Beth Anderson (Cliff) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Kyler Adams, Layton Adams, Dyllen Bryan, Daegan Bryan, Garret Collins, Kasen Collins, Kayden Norris and James Veuleman.
Honorary pallbearers were Chris Fortenberry, Lane Edwards and Nathan Veuleman.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Jon Michael McMurry
Graveside service for Jon Michael McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, La., were held on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Chase Cemetery in Chase, La., with Brother Mike Woods officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro.
Jon was born to the union of Joncie McMurry Jr. and Janice Denese Barfield McMurry on Dec. 31, 1991, and passed from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Janice Barfield McMurry; maternal grandfather, James Barfield; paternal grandfather, Joncie E. McMurry Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Thelma Phillips McMurry.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his father, Joncie E. McMurry Jr.; maternal grandmother, Barbara Barfield; uncles, James Russell Barfield of Orange, Texas; Milburn McMurry and Lorie of Grayson, La.; Anthony Randall Barfield and Keri Lynn of Cedar Park, Texas; Ronald Franklin Barfield and Jeaninne of Fort Necessity, La.; and Richard Leslie Barfield and Kellie Michelle of Orange, Texas. He is also survived by a special friend, Gino Denny, and several cousins, family and friends.
He was well loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Helen Pate
Funeral services for Helen Pate, 92, of Winnsboro, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Locust Hill Baptist Church in Fort Necessity, La., with Rev. Herman Harris Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Pate died on July 28, 2022, at Plantation Oaks Nursing Center in Wisner following a brief illness
Viewing will be Friday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Richardson-Sims Funeral Home Chapel.
She is survived by a son, Arthur White of Baskin; a daughter, Jessie Tolliver of Monroe; and by a brother, Hubert Thomas of Winnsboro.
Hanna Winn
Hanna Winn, 68, departed from this life on Thursday July 21, 2022, in West Monroe, La. The funeral service was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Liberty Christian Center. Visitation was held on Friday July 29, 2022, at the Chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations. Interment was in Resthaven Cemetery.
Luella Marie Brown
Funeral services for Luella Marie Brown, 83, of Foules, La., were held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 12 noon at Zion Baptist Church, Fourles, La., with Rev. Greg Oliver officiating. Burial followed in the Maitland Cemetery of Foules under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro/Ferriday.
Mrs. Brown died on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Trinity Medical in Ferriday, La.
She is survived by a son, Alfred Dale Brown, Ferriday; eight daughters, Jackie Brown, Foules, La.; Mary Ann Brown, Ferriday, La.; Gloria Brown, Ellen Brown, Barbara Brown, Debra Brown, Betty Brown and Sondra Brown, all of Clayton, La.; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Johnny Kennedy; Cliffton Kennedy, Frederick Kennedy, Lionel Kennedy, Alfred Dale Brown and Christopher Brown.
Vina M. Atkins
Funeral services for Vina M. Atkins, 89, of Extension, La. were held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Locust Hill Baptist Church in Extension with Rev. Herman Harris officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Atkins died on July 14, 2022, at Glenwood Medical Center in West Monroe following a brief illness.
She is survived by 10 sons, Russell Atkins, Houston, Texas; Donald Atkins, Houston, Texas; Joe Atkins, Extension, La.; Elmore Atkins, California; Carl Atkins, Monroe, La.; Johnny Atkins, Monroe, La.; Bobby Atkins, Houston, Texas; Greg Atkins, Extension, La.; Kevin Atkins, Newman, Ga.; and Samuel Atkins, Corpus Christi, Texas; three daughters, Erma Atkins, Atlanta, Ga.; Brenda Atkins, Houston, Texas; and Sara Atkins, Houston, Texas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Greg Atkins Sr., Greg Atkins Jr., Gilbert Edwards, Kevin Atkins, Cash Atkins and Stanley Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.