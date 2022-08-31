Funeral services for Joe Lewis Jr., 73, of Gilbert, La., were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Mt. Zion Church of Christ Holiness, Gilbert, with Elder Wallace Bell officiating.
Burial followed at Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Garden in Winnsboro, La., all under the direction of Richardson-Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Lewis died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Gilbert.
Cecil Kaufman
Funeral services for Mr. Cecil Kaufman, 83, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Brother Thomas Peoples officiating. Visitation was 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Cecil was born Oct. 27, 1938, in Winnsboro and passed from this life on Aug. 23, 2022, at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Mr. Cecil loved his family. He was a retired conservationist with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture. He was also an avid outdoorsman and owner of Colorado Private Ranches.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beatrice Alexander. Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Sandra Kaufman of Winnsboro; three sons: Kode Kaufman and wife Susan of Alpharetta, Ga., Kelly Brent Kaufman and fiancé Suzanne Graham of Forney, Texas, and Alex Lee Kaufman and wife Tracy of Winnsboro; half-sister, Nancy Beth Mitchell of Lubbock, Texas; seven grandchildren: Shane Scott, Jack Andrew Kaufman, Maxwell Davison Kaufman, Cole Alexander Kaufman, Paige Elaine Kaufman, Lance Alexander Kaufman, Emma Michelle Kaufman; and one great-grandson Nathan Scott; one dear cousin Charlotte Evans; and a host of friends.
