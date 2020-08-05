Cloteal Merrells
Funeral services for Cloteal Merrells, 79, of Winnsboro were held Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zoin Baptist Church of Monroe with Rv. Ike Byrd III officiating.
Burial followed at the Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Merrells died on July 29 at The Oaks Nursing Home in Monroe.
She is survived by one daughter, Lovean Merrells of Monroe; four sisters: Ruby Deelotis of Monroe, Dorothy Patterson (Johnny) of Monroe, Estella Williams (Bobby) of Pensacola, Florida and Eliza Theiroy (Nathaneil) of Opelousas; two brothers: D.C. Hoard (Inell) of Grambling, Mitcheal Heard (Eliza) of Bossier City; one God son, Darrell Hoard; two God daughters, Shelly Hoard and Alexis Jones; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Jesse Mervells Jr., Calvin Hoard, Preston Jones, Anthony Jackson, Dominque Hissing and Duane Merrells.
Tommy Haring
Funeral Services for Mr. Tommy Haring, 74, of Fort Necessity, will be held 10 a.m. Aug. 5, at Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church with Rev. Rex Barker officiating. Interment to follow at Beouf Prairie Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Haring was born March 24, 1946 in Belzoni, MS and passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 2, 2020.
He was a member of Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church. Mr. Haring was a retired catfish farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, but most of all his pride and joy were his grandchildren.
Mr. Haring is preceded in death by his parents, James Preston and Grace McGeehee Haring; four brothers three sisters; and daughter-in-law, Sara Haring.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Vikki Haring, four children, Tommy “Bo” Haring (Dianna), Terry Haring (Joanna), Tony Haring, and Tonya Keene (Andy); eight grandchildren, Caleb Haring, Mary Grace Moroni (Brian), Sarah Haring, Brett Haring, Alexis Haring, Addison Haring, Drew Keene and Karlee Keene; sister, Jean Waid; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Pallbearers will be James Moore, Todd Wright, Billy Floyd, Jimmy Henderson, David DeBlieux, Shannon Lockard, and Dale Etheridge. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Wayne Rowland, Johnny Rowland, Earl “Hooper” Nealy, Glyn Gallagher, and Ray Bryan.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Autism Society of Northeast Louisiana.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Jessie Marie Ignont White
Celebration of life for Jessie Marie Ignont White, age 71, of Winnsboro, was held at King James Worship Center on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jimmie Spears officiating.
A public viewing was held at Richardson Funeral Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Interment followed at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Jessie was born on May 4, 1949 to the late George and Debbie Ignont. She departed life at St. Francis Medical Center on July 29, 2020.
Jessie was a faithful member of First Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Jimmie Spears. She was known and loved by many residents of Franklin Parish.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie White and 5 siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memories six children: Monica Neal Russell (Michael), Cypress, TX; Elmer Neal, Jr. (Karon), Houston, TX; Cedric Neal (Carla), Billings, MT; Kevin Neal (Iris), Katy, TX; Yohance Neal (Alicia), Houston, TX; Ortadius White Brass (Shantell), Monroe; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Dell Ignont, Georgia Moore, Erma Norfleet and Debbie C. Ignont and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Clarence Albert Leleaux
DUSON ~ Memorial services were held July 31 at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Clarence Albert Leleaux, age 83, who passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette.
Pastor Chad Thibodeaux of Vatican Baptist Church officiated at the services.
Mr. Leleaux was a native of Welsh and a resident of Duson. He enjoyed making crosses out of clothes pins, Southern gospel music and loved to sing with his wife, Mabel. He was a member of Vatican Baptist Church and the nursing home ministry. A veteran of the military, Mr. Leleaux proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of over twenty-five years, Mabel Cormier Leleaux of Duson; two sons, Mike Leleaux and his wife of Welsh and Roger Leleaux and his wife of Duson; one daughter, Sue Perry and her husband, Paul, of Winnsboro; one sister, Jane of Jennings; and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Keith Leleaux; one daughter, Faye Perkins; and his parents.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Marguerite Bond
Mrs. Bond passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 88 while at St. Francis Medical Center. Graveside services were held at 2:00 P.M. on July 30, 2020 at Masonic Cemetery in Crowville under the direction of Gill First National.
Mrs. Bond was an LPN from 1952 to 1976 and was a RN from 1976 to 2005. She enjoyed helping others. She loved all types of flowers and canning fruit and vegetable during the summer.
She was born the union of Vinous Wilson and Mary Leola Pierce of Crowville. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: George Ray Pierce of Columbus, Mississippi and James Wilson Pierce of Smyrna, Tennessee; three sisters: Jeanette Leslie, Johnny V. Wiley and Dianne McMurry all of Crowville and her husband Herman Bond of Jonesboro.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her sister Dorothy Wiggins of Crowville her sons Jimmy Wayne Bond and wife Lyne of Raleigh, North Carolina, Ronnie Bond and wife Shayla of Biloxi, Mississippi and one daughter Mary Olla Mills of Marshall Texas.
Mrs. Bond leaves 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her nephews and great nephews.
Online condolences can be made at gillfirstnational.com.
Carolyn Mullican Pool
Funeral services for Carolyn Mullican Pool, 59, of Winnsboro were held 10 a.m. Aug. 4, at Lone Cedar Baptist Church with Rev. John Magnuson officiating. Interment will follow in Lone Cedar Cemetery. Visitation was 5- 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lone Cedar Baptist Church.
Carolyn was born December 6, 1960 in Winnsboro to the union of Elmer J. Mullican and Elaine Herring Mullican and she passed to her eternal home on July 31, 2020, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport from an extended illness.
Carolyn is a member of Long Cedar Baptist Church where she worshiped our Lord as her personal savior. Carolyn’s life was dedicated to her son, grandson, and her parents with a passion like no other. She would go above and beyond to make sure they were taken care of. Carolyn leaves a legacy of determination, strong willed women, and unconditional love.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, James Luther Mullican and Roy Michael Mullican; Grandparents Luther and Willie Herring, and J.B. and Bannie Mullican.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her son James Michael Pool of West Monroe; grandson Vance Pool of West Monroe; parents Elmer and Elaine Mullican of Winnsboro; brothers: John Mullican and finance Debbie Ellis of Winnsboro, Daniel Ray Mullican of Winnsboro, sisters Betty Pitman and husband Johnny Ray Pitman Sr of West Monroe, and Sandy Mullican of Winnsboro; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Johnny Ray Pitman Jr, Edward Phillips, Trevor Lala, Scotty McBride, Jeremy Mullican, and Wesley Valle’.
Honorary pallbearers were Daniel Ray Mullican, Bobby Herring, Travis Blackman, and Raymond Morrison.
"My presence will go with you, and I will give you rest." Exodus 33:14
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com
Bobbie Smith
Funeral services for Bobbie Smith, 69, of Winnsboro were held 10 a.m. Aug. 1, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was 5 – 8 p.m. July 31, at the funeral home.
Bobbie was born October 2, 1950 in Lake Charles to the union of Mitchel Rinehart Gallett and Lezette Vincent Gallett and she passed from this life on July 29, 2020, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband John “Bootsie” Smith, Jr.; three daughters: Stephanie Smith, MaRandi Lilly and husband Bill, Jolene Carter and partner Donald Keene; one son: John Smith, III and wife Jessica; one sister, Connie Young; seven grandchildren: Dalton Carter, Joni Carter and fiancé Casey Hill, Jonas Lilly, Zoye Smith, Gabriella Smith, Chelsea Ulmer and husband Chris, and Alan Lilly; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Dell Davis, Doug Foy, Mike Jordan, Tra Jordan, Scotty Martin and Fred Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
