John Wesley Newman
Funeral Services for John Wesley Newman, 56, of Winnsboro were held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Wayside Pentecostal Church, with Rev. Tommy Cotton and Rev. Eric Day officiating; internment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery; Visitation was from noon until the time of the service; all under of the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.
John was born in Monroe April 21, 1965, to the union of Clarence Edward “Buddy” Newman and Jean Marie Brocato Newman, and passed from this life August 5, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
John, a member of Wayside Pentecostal Church and a Software Engineer for Weatherford International for over 30 years, was a devoted husband and father.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Marie Newman, and brother, Steven Bryan Newman.
John is survived by his wife Deanna Machelle Welch Newman; sons: Justin Wade Welch, John Ross Newman, and Robert Penalton Newman; daughter Emily Machelle Newman; two grandchildren: Willow Grace Welch, William Kanin Hawn, plus one on the way; father: C. E. “Buddy” Newman; brother: Dale Edward Newman and wife Susie of Montgomery, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Herb Dumore, Billy Hawn, Dale Newman, John Ross Newman, Robert Newman, Connor Taylor, and Justin Wade Welch.
Online condolence may be made by visiting www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Rogenia Wilson
Minister Rogenia Wilson of Winnsboro died July 31 at St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark. She was 73.
Services were held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Liberty Christian Center in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville.
She is survived by one daughter: Joetta S. Miller of Winnsboro; two brothers: Edward Watkins, Jr. of Winnsboro and Derrick Watkins of Shreveport; two sisters: Janice Winn of Winnsboro and Mary Ann Fitzhugh of Detroit; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, five God children, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews and Latrice and Leonard Watkins.
Pallbearers were Edward Watkins Jr., Terrance Abraham, Ty’Ron Abraham, Derrick Watkins, Leonard Watkins and Alvin Robertson III.
