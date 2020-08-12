Frederick Daniels
Frederick Daniels 56 of Marion, LA departed this life on July 14. Graveside service was held on Aug. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Paul Cemetery in Marion. Burial followed in the St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremation of Winnsboro.
William Doyle “Lefty” Hassell
Funeral service for William Doyle “Lefty” Hassell, 80 of Winnsboro were held at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Dr. Harry Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in New Winnsboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
He was born to the union of Oral Dennis Hassell and Louise Ann McCain Hassell on July 16, 1940 in Winnsboro and passed from this life Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence in Winnsboro.
Mr. Hassell was a member of Winnsboro First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of LA Tech University and LSU Banking School. He retired as Senior Vice President from Franklin State Bank in Winnsboro. His hobbies included golfing, swimming and fishing to name a few. He coached Dixie Youth Baseball for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Joseph Hassell and son Christopher Dennis Hassell.
Mr. Hassell is survived by his wife of 58 years Jean Ferris Hassell of Winnsboro, son William Doyle Hassell, Jr. and wife Laura Woodward Hassell of Monroe, daughter Mary Ellen Hassell Middleton and husband Paul Middleton of Keller, TX, four grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Hassell-Smith and husband Damon Tanner Smith of West Monroe, William Christopher Hassell of Monroe, Allie Elizabeth Middleton and Payton Christopher Middleton of Keller, TX.
Pallbearers will be Dr. George Gowan, Tommy Hatfield, Curtis Hilbun, Joe Pat Jarrette, Bill Marionneaux and Tab Singer.
Honorary pallbearers were Cecil Kaufman, Joe Loria, Phillip Montgomery and Steve Thompson.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com .
John Thomas Johnson
Funeral services for J.T. Johnson, 81, of Winnsboro were held Aug. 11 in the sanctuary of Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church at 10:00 AM. The service was officiated by Rev. Floyd Hawthorn and Rev. Mark Powell. The family received friends for visitation Aug. 10 at Young’s Community memorial Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. He was interred at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. J.T. Johnson was born on June 12, 1939 in Newellton, LA, and passed away peacefully August 8, 2020 in Monroe, LA. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church where he gardened and was dedicated to tending to the church grounds. He was passionate about praying for his family, his church, and his country. Mr. J.T. held the parish wide record in the hundred-yard dash for many years. He worked for sears in retail sales and completed retirement working for Home Depot. He enjoyed buying and restoring old cars and trucks, and he loved to argue! His favorite hobby was yard work, even mowing his brother Kenny’s yard for 18 years while Kenny was on the evangelist field. His biggest joy in life was being with his brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, and church family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Arnold Johnson; parents, Eva Lee Johnson and Curtis Johnson; and brother, Truman Johnson.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jamie Robertson and husband Jack of Orange Beach, AL and Jodie Johnson of Slidell, LA; sons, Greg Johnson of Slidell, LA and Todd Johnson also of Slidell, LA; stepchildren, Kathy Lauer and husband David of Phoenix, AZ, William David Quaile of Fort Smith, AR, and Connie Beasley also of Fort Smith, AR; grandchildren, Jillian Johnson and Juliette Johnson of Slidell, LA, Bryton Beasley of Fort Smith, AR, Brandon Messer Smith of Lawton, OK; brothers, Lamar Johnson and wife Marian of Winnsboro Shelby Johnson and wife LaBrillia of Archibald Donnie Johnson and wife Shirley of Baskin Kenny Johnson and wife Donna of Winnsboro; and sisters, Faye Evans of Winnsboro, Joyce “Jody” Pitts and husband Lee of Winnsboro, and Elizabeth J. Vickery and husband Wayne of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers were Justin Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Benjie Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Shane Johnson, Landon Wright, and Jonathan Wright. Honorary pallbearer was Walter Smith.
Johnny Neal Jr.
Johnny Neal Jr. 70, departed this life on Aug. 6 at his residence.
Funeral service was held on Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations. Burial followed in the Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Kelly Jones
Kelly "Coon Foot" Jones 83, departed this life on July 21.
Funeral service was held Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations. Burial followed in the Morning Star in Fort Necessity under direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
James Curtis Vines, Jr.
Memorial service for Mr. James Curtis Vines, Jr. 50, of Baskin, LA will be 2 p.m. Aug. 14 in Gill First National Funeral Home Chapel-Winnsboro with Rev. Gary Lively officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home, all under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
James was born June 13, 1970 in West Monroe, LA, he was Superintendent for Vines Piers Inc. and Gorilla Dock & Marine Inc.
He is survived by his wife Karen A. Vines of Baskin, LA; step daughter, Rachel Collins of Natchez, MS; step son, Eric Collins and his wife Andrea of Eldorado, AR; grandchildren Gage Collins, Halie Collins, Richard Felter and Jacqueline Felter; parents Jimmy and Jean Lee Vines of Crowville, LA; sister, Samantha Jean Vines of Archibald, LA; nephew, Logan Scott McCain; niece, Lainee Grace McCain; and great nephew, Kaiser Scott McCain.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Charles Edward Winters
Graveside services for Charles Edward Winters, 81, of Fort Necessity were held 2 p.m. Aug. 9, Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Hurby Hitt and Rev. Benton Moore officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Charles was born on Mother’s Day May 14, 1939, in Baskin to the union of John Cornelius and Eliza Viola Reagan Winters at his maternal grandparents’ home and passed from this life on August 8, 2020, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Charles was born with spastic paralysis and at the age of six began many years of surgeries and treatments at Shriner’s Hospital in Shreveport. Shriner’s Hospital held a very special place in his heart. He was a lifetime farmer, farming various crops through his lifetime, but his love was always cotton. After he retired, he always said he continued to farm in his dreams. Charles continued to work at Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department after retiring from farming. He was also a member of the New Hope Mason Lodge in Liddieville and a noble of Barak Shrine in Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Myra Thomas Winters and brother, John C. Winters, Jr., and wife Martha Winters; sister-in-law, Linda Winters, mother-in-law, Oneida Bonner; father-in-law, Wes Bonner and J. D. Thomas; brother-in-law Jerry Dee Thomas and wife Daisy, and sister-in-law Linda Kennedy Bonner.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters Myra Charmaine Winters and Michael Cummings of Monroe and Jessica Winters Robbins and Mike Robbins of West Monroe; two grandchildren: John William Robbins and Myra Lillian Claire Robbins; brother Dan Winters; faithful friend Carolyn Givens Ferrington; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearer will be Kevin Cobb, Terry Haring, Allen Hitt, Mark Hutto, James Moore, Dr. John Smith and Johnny Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deputies of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department.
Any planned memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103 or Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Vicky Haring, 12784 Hwy 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
The family request that the social distancing rules that are in place in accordance to the state regulations regarding COVID-19 be maintained.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Pearlie Whitley
Funeral services for Pearlie Whitley, 73 of Winnsboro, will be held Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery with Rev. Divnell Watson officiating and under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Whitley died on Aug. 8 at Plantation Manor in Winnsboro.
Survivors include her husband, J.H. Whitley of Winnsboro; two sons: Kenneth Webb of Cedar Hill, Tx and Johnny Williams of Beaumont; two daughters: Tracy Hall and Sandra Williams both of Winnsboro; three brothers: Andy Webb of Detroit, MI, Steven Webb of Moss Point, Ms and Eugene Webb of Dallas; three sisters: Ethel Williams, Louise Wilson and Rosemary McMahon all of Winnsboro.
Survivors also include 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Williams III, Charles Williams, Chauncey Whitley, Antron Whitley, DeAnfernnee Whitley and Terrence Webb.
Online condolences may be made at www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Riley Williams Sr.
Riley Williams Sr., 84 of Winnsboro, died Aug. 1 at his home in Winnsboro.
Services were Aug. 8 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Erma Williams; one son: Riley Williams Jr.; one step son: Kenneth Dykes; three daughters: Rosemarie Williams, Yolanda Wilson and Rochelle Kelly and one sister: Pinkie Bridges Laveen.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Robert Buie
Robert Buie 73 of Winnsboro departed this life on Aug. 9 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations in Winnsboro.
William K. Robinson
Funeral service for William K. Robinson, 63 of Winnsboro will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Jigger Apostolic Church with Rev. Hurby Hitt and Mark Hutto officiating. Interment will follow in Jigger Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation will be Aug. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Jigger Apostolic Church.
He was born to the union of Merlin Rae Robinson and Phronel Adams Robinson on April 27, 1957 in New Orleans and left his earthly home Sunday August 9, 2020 in St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Mr. Robinson was a faithful member of Jigger Apostolic Church. He and his wife owned and operated Robinson Photography. He enjoyed restoring old cars and was a member of Winnsboro Area Car Club. He was a Ford Mustang enthusiast.
He was preceded in by his parents and his wife Janice Nielsen Robinson.
Survivors include two daughters Melissa Rae Robinson of Winnsboro and Allison Robinson Parks and husband Brandon Parks of Baskin; three grandchildren Drew Alexander Carroll, Jaden Raye Carroll and Dallen Garrett Parks; brother Philip Lala of Baskins; nephews Billy Joe Lala, Scott Lala and Trevor Lala; niece Harley Lala. He is also survived by his late wife’s family, his church family and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Zack Barfield, Joe Joe Ezell, Allen Hitt, Brandon Parks, Rusty Ragsdale and J.D. Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Philip Lala, Mike McFarland, William Neal, Russell Ragsdale and Todd Ulmer.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the care and support given to them and Mr. Robinson to Brandy Ainsworth, Russell, Genell and Tori Ragsdale, Bob and Violet Temple and J.D. Wilson.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfisrtnational.com .
Shelton T. Atkins
Shelton T. Atkins of Winnsboro died July 27 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Services were held Aug. 8 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Atkins is survived by his wife, Felicia Atkins of Winnsboro, several children and grandchildren.
Pallbearers were nephews and friends.
Jan Warner ‘J.W.’ Watson
Jan Warner “J.W.” Watson, 71, passed away Aug. 4 at Cleveland Nursing Home in Cleveland, Ms.
Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his father Sam Watson of Winnsboro.
Mr. Watson is survived by one son, Jason Monk of West Monroe.
Funeral donations may be made to Watson Funeral Fund, 460 Pond St., Doddsville, MS 38736.
Willie ‘Peanut’ Williams
Willie “Peanut” Williams, 51, of Winnsboro died Aug. 5 at Winnsboro.
Graveside services will be held Aug. 15 at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Mangham at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the church’s cemetery in Mangham under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams is survived by three brothers: Clinton Dixon, Andre Dixon and Scotty Williams; and one sister: Sharilcen Dixon.
