Glynn Bradley
Graveside services for Mr. Glynn Bradley, 82 of Crowville, were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro, with Rev. Paul Perry officiating.
Mr. Bradley was born to the union of Louis and Ida Belle Cox Bradley. He was an active member of Coax Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, raising cattle, and spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Bradley is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Katherine Tolbert.
Survivors include: wife; Catherine Bradley, children; Monty Bradley and wife Sheila, Johnny Emfinger and wife Karla, and Paula Garner and husband Byron, grandchildren; Trent Bradley, Ryan Bradley, Mindy Wilson, Ryan Emfinger, Tori Emfinger, Rebecca Tolbert, and Kirstyn Neuroth, 13 great-grandchildren, brother; Cornell Bradley and wife Carolyn, and sister, Charlotte Drake and husband Danny.
Grandsons served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coax Baptist Church.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Dorothy Singleton
Dorothy Singleton, 82 of Winnsboro, died August 15 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro. Visitation will be held Friday, August 27 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
There will be a Zoom memorial service Saturday, August 28 at 2 p.m. Zoom ID at 743-613-6844, password: Singleton.
She is survived by one son: Shedrick Singleton, one daughter: LaSonja McGee; three grandchildren: Kirren, Kanderick and Christopher; four great grandchildren: Brookylnn, Christian, Daey’sha and Jamaa’l, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other many longtime friends.
Shelly Lemar Ford
Shelly Lemar Ford, 46 of Winnsboro, died August 17 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro. Graveside services were held Saturday, August 21 at Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery in Gilbert at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She is survived by two daughters: Faith Ford and Grace Ford of Winnsboro; mother: Gennetta Coleman of Winnsboro; three brothers: Kurtis, Eddie Jr., and Anthony Ford all of Winnsboro; one sister: Bridgett Tucker of Winnsboro.
She is also survived by two aunts and 10 uncles.
Pallbearers will be her cousins.
Elder Arthur G. Grant
Elder Arthur G. Grant, 68 of Winnsboro died August 21 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Graveside services will be held August 25 at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
He is survived by his spouse, Carla Grant of Winnsboro; two sons: Arthur Grant Jr, Broderick Grant; three daughters: Kimberly Grant, Gabrielle Lewis and Genese Grant; two brothers: Johnny Major and Roosevelt Grant; three sisters: Daisy Major, Gloria Caston and Deloris Wilhite; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Arthur Grant Jr., Broderick Grant, Baron Caston Jr., Jeremy Grant, Brandon Grant, Derrick Grant and Tyrone VanBureln.
Johnny Ray Thornhill
Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Thornhill, 64, of Winnsboro, will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Scott Ricks officiating. Burial will follow in Ogden Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Johnny, a river boat deckhand, was born on July 28, 1957, in Monroe, LA to the union of Huey P. Thornhill, Sr and Hattie Mae Higdon Thornhill, and passed from this life on August 19, 2021, in West Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Huey and Hattie May Thornhill; wife, Linda Gorlock Thornhill; brother, Bobby Thornhill; sister, Gladys Mullins; and brother-in-law, Jerry Williams.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Louise Knight and husband Shelton of Eastland, TX, Huey P. Thornhill, Jr of Winnsboro, LA, Ann Williams of Chatfield, TX, and Roger Thornhill and wife Betty of Rayville, LA. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chase Parker, Caleb Thornhill, Tommy Byrnside, and Garrett Eley.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ruth Lolley
Memorial service for Ruth Lolley, 93, of Winnsboro will be held on Thursday, August 26 at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Winnsboro with Reverent Craig Beeman officiating. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. will continue after the services.
Ruth was born on March 30, 1928 in Franklin County, North Carolina and passed from this life on August 20, 2021.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Winnsboro and a caring member of the Gideons International Women’s Axiliary. She lowed to sew and made all of her own clothes. She also enjoyed painting landscape scenes that were meaningful to her. Her love of others inspire her to become a registered nurse and to ultimately donate her body for medical education and research.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lolley; her parents, Robert and Eleanor Wheless; and siblings Martha Hundley, Bob Wheels, Perry Wheless, and Dorothy Wright.
She leaves behind her children Elmer Lolley, Jr. and wife, Pam, of Trussville, AL and Martha Rawls and husband, Pete, from Winnsboro, grandchildren: Clif Rawls, Kathryn Cantrell, Jennifer Tramontana, Bill Lolley, Melanie Hicks, Drew Lolley; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Wilson of Louisburg, NC; two sister-in-laws. Mary Wheless of Norman, OK and Bettie Wheless of Fuquay-Virina, NC; and one brother-in-law; John Wright of Franklin County, NC.
A special thanks to the staff and nurses at Plantation Oaks Nursing Home in Wisner for all you have done and the love you have shown.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Winnsboro, 501 Highland St., Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Lindsay Nicole Martin
A graveside service for Lindsay Nicole Martin, 36, of Mangham, was held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., in Hewitt Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Lindsay was born on January 3, 1985, in Rayville to the union of Tina White Smith and Kenneth William Smith, and passed from this life on August 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Herby and Hazel Smith; and maternal grandfather, H.A. White, Jr.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Wayne Martin; sons, Brayden, Brantley, and Blake Martin; parents, Kenneth and Tina Smith; and sisters, Amber Davis and husband Mitch, and Crystal Smith; maternal grandmother, Ruth Jenkins Taylor; mother-in-law, Suzie McCarta and husband William; father-in-law, Willard Martin and wife Donna. She also leaves behind 7 nieces and nephews, an extensive family, many friends, and a very special life-long friend Rachel Fife Aulds.
Pallbearers: Michael Martin, Dakota Erwin, Mitch Davis, Jeremy Rushing, Michael Raney, Brandon Johnson, and Chris Martin. www.youngscommunity.com
Donna Kay Levario
Funeral services for Donna Kay Levario, 59, of Hanford, CA wiere 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Hurby Hitt officiating. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation was noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Donna was born in Hanford, CA February 2, 1962, to the union of L. C. Hutto and Polly Hitt Hutto, and passed from this life August 11, 2021, peacefully at her home in Hanford, CA.
Donna was a devoted wife to Dennis Levario for 35 years. Spending time with her husband and family is what made her the happiest.
She is preceded in death by her father, L. C. Hutto, and brothers Mike Hutto and Walter Hutto.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Dennis Levario of Hanford, CA; mother Polly Kaukola of Winnsboro; one brother Jerry Hutto of Winnsboro; sister-in-law Teresa Hutto of Winnsboro; mother-in-law Elsie Levario of Hanford, CA; three sisters-in-law Jackie, Jean and Terry all of Hanford, CA; eight nieces: Erin, Stevie, Jerae, Morgan, Lindsay, Wendi Jo, Kelli and Shannon; two nephews: Dustin and Michael; and her beloved dog, Jodie; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Devin Hutto, Dustin Hutto, James Rachal, James Bragg, James Johns, and Cooper Rachal.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Kirk Butler Thompson
Kirk Butler Thompson went home to Jesus, his Lord and Savior, a few days before his 53rd birthday. Kirk was found unresponsive in his apartment on Tuesday, August 12th by one of his dearest friends. His death appears to be due to complications related to Covid-19.
Unfailingly loyal to his friends, hardworking, and fully dedicated to the cause of achieving a better future for his country and his companions, Kirk eagerly fought the battle each day—both in the political arena and in his immediate community—to make our world a better place.
For Kirk relationships came first, and the designation of “friend” wasn’t just an idle word to be utilized as a bargaining chip for influence in the shallow world of DC political infighting. To Kirk, being a friend had solemn connotations, and even though he appreciated the fact that his understanding of that word wasn’t shared by all, he gave himself selflessly in the service of those to whom he bestowed that word. Friend.
As Chair of Americans for Transparency and Accountability, he was committed to ensuring the integrity of our democratic process and sought to collaborate with all those who shared that core belief.
Kirk served with distinction as a soldier in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne division and was instrumental in key military operations spanning the globe. Kirk exited the military with an honorable discharge and numerous medals and honors. Over the last decade, he became a respected policy and political professional at the end of a life that was too short.
Kirk was a prolific writer in his early career. He attended Louisiana Tech University and wrote frequently for local newspapers, and ultimately national publications in recent years. As a keen observer of human nature and the social condition, he loved history, literature, philosophy, games, and movies, and had an amazingly comprehensive knowledge of both culture and current events. Kirk enjoyed nothing more than a good cigar, laughter, and the love of friends. He cherished those around him and always took the time to help. Whenever a friend needed assistance, the answer from Kirk was always an unreserved “yes.” He will be greatly missed.
Kirk is preceded in death by his father, J. W. “Buster” Thompson; grandparents: Walter and Fannie Butler, and Walter and Nola Thompson; and uncles Aaron Butler, G. C. “Burr” Butler, and Troy Butler.
Kirk is survived by his mother, Ann Butler Thompson of Baskin; his brother Darren “Bush” Thompson, of Ft. Edwards, NY; aunts: Bulah Thompson Boone and her husband W. J., of Stonewall, LA, aunts Mabel Labrano of Mangham, LA, Sue Butler of Scottsdale, AZ, and Doris Jones of Winnsboro, LA; numerous cousins; and a host of friends.
The joy he brought to his family and the impression he made on the lives of others will never be forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at Baskin Baptist Church, Baskin, LA. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
