Blanche Clement Wester
Blanche Clement Wester, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July, 30 2021.
Daughter of the late Elton Richard Clement and Ether Mae Aulds Clement, she was born November 29, 1925 in Crowville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Rev. William S. Wester, Sr., two sisters, Lois Clement Spearman and Mae Frances Clement Alexandrenko and brother, Billy Gilbert Clement.
Survivors include their son, William S. Wester Jr. (Susan) of Tampa, FL, two daughters: Esther Martin (Tim) of Toccoa, GA and Mary Stevens (Pat) of Pensacola, FL; three grandchildren: Kathryn Fletcher (Kris) of Marietta, GA, Stephen Martin (Mary Beth) of Decatur, GA, and Heather Mitchum (Matthew) of Venice, FL; six great grandchildren: Konrad and Kaelyn Fletcher, Beckett, Xavier, and Juliette Martin, and Jonathan-Joel Mitchum; three brothers: Lynn Clement of Crowville, Mike Clement (Kathleen) of Pickin, LA, and Danny Clement (Sylvia) of Denham Springs, LA; as well as many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
She was a devoted wife and loving mother who faithfully served her Lord Jesus Christ as a Southern Baptist missionary in Africa for 33 years. Even after retirement, she faithfully served her church families at First Baptist Church Crowville and First Baptist Church of Toccoa. Her heart for missions was evident to all.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 2, 2021, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Crowville with Rev. Wade Coker and Rev. William Wester, Jr. officiating. The family received friends at First Baptist Church of Crowville from noon until the service time.
Interment followed in the Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations can be sent to the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230 or Gideon’s International.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the website at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Arrangements for Mrs. Blanche Clement Wester are under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro
Betty Scriber Dunn
Graveside services for Betty Scriber Dunn, 76, of Bernice, LA will be Saturday, July 31 10 a.m., at Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Clay Russell officiating; under the direction on Dennard First National Funeral – Winnsboro.
Betty was born February 15, 1945, in Winnsboro, to the union of Archie Douglas Scriber and Nomia Mae Jennings Scriber and passed from this life July 22, 2021, at Legacy Nursing Home in Winnsboro.
Betty, an LPN Nurse for 50 years, was a member of the Baptist faith, and loved flower gardening.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Clifford Eugene and James Berlin Scriber; and sisters Mary Lou Baker and Jimmie Breland.
Betty is survived by her sisters: Helen Scriber and Clara Lee; brother: Gerald Scriber and wife Valerie; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of other family and friends; and her special fur baby: Prince.
Online condolence may be made by visiting www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Margie L. McIntyre
Funeral Services for Margie L. McIntyre, 94, of Winnsboro, were held 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Turkey Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Marion Collier and Rev. Russell Caldwell officiating; internment will follow at Central Cemetery in Wisner; visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.
Margie was born to the union of James Terrell Stevens and Jessie Laura Ervin Stevens January 8, 1927, in Winnsboro, and went to her heavenly reward July 26, 2021, in Winnsboro.
Margie, a charter member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church and Bayou Mason Baptist Church, was a former Pink Lady at Franklin Medical Center, she loved her flowers and gardening, birds and butterflies, playing card games, especially Chickenfoot, and above all else loved the Lord.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Pete McIntyre; brothers Roy, T. J., Grover, Alton, and Carey Stevens; and sisters Eugenia Womack and Laura Crouchet.
Margie is survived by daughters: Sondra McIntyre, Juanita Howington Barton (Roger), Tommie Jean Barefield (Russ), Jessie Duchesne (Johnny), and Roxie Stephens (Elton); son: Leon McIntyre (Karla); eighteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a very special niece Geneva Linder; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Brandon Barefield, Lloyd Howington, Corey Jones, Michael Jones, Josh McIntyre, and Brian Stephens.
Honorary Pallbearers were Ryder Caldwell, Ricky Firmin, Austin Parker, Camden Shivers, and Hayden Shivers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice TLC, Mrs. Valinda, and Rev Rex Barker for the care they provided.
Online condolence may be made by visiting www.dennardfirstnational.com .
