A1C Frederick Kavorria Short
SPC Kendrick Earl Short
We salute the lives of our solders: A1C Frederick Kavorria Short and SPC Kendrick Earl Short.
Funeral services for A1C Frederick Kavorria Short, 27, of Winnsboro, La., were held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Short died Nov. 25, 2022, at his home in Dallas, Texas.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Miles Short, and father, Wilford Short; brothers Kendrick Short and Antonio Jones; sisters Stacy Boley, Pamela Thompson and Arnelia Short and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for SPC Kendrick Earl Short, 35, of Winnsboro, La. will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial will follow at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Short died Dec. 3, 2022, at LSU in Shreveport, La.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Miles Short, and father Wilford Short; brother Antonio Jones; sisters Stacy Boley, Pamela Thompson and Arnelia Short and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
June Phillips Welch
Funeral service for June Phillips Welch, 82, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd Hawthorne, Rev. Jerry Dean, Rev. Eric Day and Rev. Mark Powell officiating. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
June was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Brookhaven, Miss., to the union of the late Albert Henry Phillips and the late Neva Pearl Smith and passed from this life on Dec. 7, 2022, at Plantation Manor Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
She was a member of Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church from the time she was a small child. She taught a Sunday School class there for many years. She was a prayer warrior and knew how to touch God. She loved her husband and children so much and took pride in home cooked meals for them most every day.
She was an excellent seamstress and loved to sew clothes for herself and her daughter. She was a homemaker for most of her life but decided to take a job as a special needs bus attendant with her husband being the bus driver. She loved each child as her own and would share many stories of her babies that brought her much joy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter-in-law, Shelia Welch.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years Simmie Ray Welch of Winnsboro; four children: Randy Welch and wife Sandra of Winnsboro, Ray Welch and wife Rhonda of Bossier City, La., Brad Welch and wife Paula and Monica Day and husband Eric all of Winnsboro; two sisters: Joyce Myers and husband Roy of West Monroe, La., and Judy Adams and husband LeRoy of Bossier City, La.; 10 grandchildren: Jory Welch, Andrew Welch, Whitney Sullivan and husband Chris, Paige Welch, Joy Beth Moll and husband Casey, Janna Price and husband Philip, Cameron Welch, Anna Joy Day and Emma Grace Day; four great-grandchildren: Oliva Sullivan, Hannah Sullivan, Evelyn June Day Wiggins and Jameson Price.
Pallbearers were John Comeaux, Robert Parks, Mike Wright, Wayne Ezell, Jerry Rollins and Milburn McMurry.
Honorary pallbearers were Frog Crain, Dewayne Day, Jack Heath, Jim Parker, John Erwin and Ray Parks.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
John Clifton Tucker
John Clifton Tucker, a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died on the night of Dec. 7, 2022. He was 90.
John was born to Wade Leon Tucker and Clara Copeland Tucker in Bernice, Louisiana, on May 18, 1932. He had 10 brothers and sisters.
John attended Crowville High School and then Northeast Louisiana University briefly before joining the Navy. During the Korean War, he served around the country and in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1960.
A pitcher since high school, John played ball at NLU until his professor told him he had to pick between his education and the sport. He played ball during his time in the Navy as well. He could throw a knuckleball and a curve ball that stumped batters.
After his service, John graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. On Jan. 24, 1959, John married Audrey Marshall, the love of his life. In December of that year, before he graduated, their daughter Daphanie was born.
After his graduation, the family moved to Alexandria, where John worked as the superintendent of the Light Department for the city. While living in Alexandria, their daughter Donna was born.
The family moved to Winnsboro in the early 70s when John took over as manager and CEO of the Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative, a position he held until his retirement in 2000. Anyone who drove with him around Northeast Louisiana could attest to his encyclopedic knowledge of that area’s electrical grid.
A man who believed in his community, John served for 20 years on the Winnsboro City Council, finishing his last term in 2006. He served on the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Board of Directors, and was a longtime member of the Lions Club, serving as president of that association in 1982-1983. He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce during part of the 80s.
Seemingly obsessed with the idea of getting his family to squeal, he was a prankster and a trickster. He loved his family, LSU sports, golf, tinkering, history - especially World War II history, math and electricity. He was the patriarch, and seldom happier than when surrounded by family.
John would try anything at least once, from Rocky Mountain oysters to driving heavy machinery. He would also enlist children in his schemes, often giving Daphanie lizards to scare her mother with in the 60s. Daphanie was always game, Audrey less so.
He was “Daddy,” “Grandaddy,” “Grandpop,” “The Bull,” “Uncle John” and “J.C.” To his wife, he was her “hero” and occasionally, “stinker.” To his daddy, he was “Wustun” - the “worst one.”
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Tucker, his two children, Daphanie and Donna, his three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. He is beloved and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services for John Clifton "Bull" Tucker, 90, of Winnsboro, LA, were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Life Church, with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating, Interment followed at Crowville Masonic Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of the service.

Sean Andrew Rush
Funeral services for Sean Andrew Rush were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Booneville Funeral Chapel, 506 North Third Street, Boonville, Miss. An interment service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Sean was born April 24, 1972, in Memphis, Tenn., to the union of the late Curtis Wade Rush and Margaret Eleanor Vines Rush and passed from this life Dec. 10, 2022.
Sean, a plumber, was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his daughter Shanna Rush of Boonville, Miss.; his mother Margaret Rush of Crowville; his brother Brian C. Rush (Ashlee) of Oakland, Tenn.; and special friend Hanna.
Rebecca Edwards Carroll
Funeral services for Rebecca Edwards Carroll of Gilbert, La., were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral in Winnsboro with Rev. Fran Guy and Rev. Dennis Fontenot officiating.
Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, La.. under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro. Visitation was Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Becky was born to James Otis Edwards and Carrie Christine Wilson Edwards on July 9, 1958, in Jonesville, La., and passed from this life on Dec. 5, 2022, in Shreveport, La.. at the age of 64.
While growing up in Sandy Lake, she learned how to play the piano. She was a pianist in church at the young age of 10. She later moved to Gilbert, La., with her parents and began playing basketball. Before graduating from high school at Gilbert she earned a full basketball scholarship to NLU. During this time she met the love of her life, Mopey Carroll. Instead of going to college she chose to marry Mopey in December of 1976. During this time, she had three children, Jenna, Carrie, and Trey. She coached her children and others in softball throughout our growing years.
She continued to play the piano and basketball. Through these years, she stood beside her husband, tall and strong, never wavering by his side. She also went above and beyond to help and take care of others. Always placing them first above herself. During these years, with her faith never wavering, she played the piano for anyone who asked her. Throughout these times, God gave her the ability to sing. This one thing that she wanted to do, was to spread the gospel through song. God gave her this amazing gift and she used this gift to spread joy and happiness to everyone she met.
God granted her the wisdom, strength, and courage to extend her talent into producing music CD’s. Her albums, Back to My Roots and Blessed were accomplished through a God-given talent, His strength, and His grace. She touched so many lives this way throughout her life but most of all, her family’s. This was the path that God led her down in life and to her family. She will always be our Pathfinder.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Otis Edwards; mother, Carrie Christine Wilson Edwards; mother-in-law, Cleo Carroll; and father-in-law, George H. Carroll, Sr. brother, Jimmy Edwards; brother, Jessie Edwards; and a nephew, Jason Tolar.
Survivors include, by her husband of 46 years, Mopey Carroll; three children, Jennifer Matthews and husband Joey of Fort Necessity; Carrie Hutto and husband David of Chase; and Trey Carroll and wife Brandi of Gilbert; five grandchildren, Drew Hutto, Joshua Matthews, Jaylee Matthews, Aubree Carroll and TJ Carroll; two sisters, JoAnn Fuller of Delhi and Frankie Tolar of Wisner; a great aunt, Sue Dean of Winnsboro; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Joshua Matthews, Joey Matthews, David Hutto, Jimmy Baugh, Bubba Carroll and Cedric Carroll.
Honorary pallbearer were Billy Cureington, Stevie Dean, Mike McDonald and Drew Hutto.
Ebb Faye “Buddy” Vines, Sr.
“Buddy” Ebb Faye Vines Sr., 87, of Pelahatchie, Miss., but formerly of Morton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation was held 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 8 a.m to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home. Services were held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, from the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Floral Hill Memory Gardens in Pearl. Brother Will Hammack officiated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.
Buddy was born in Winnsboro, La., on Aug. 8, 1935. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a man of high character. His love for his family and friends overflowed as he was continuously wondering if all were well. Buddy was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. His last years he enjoyed riding his mower whether grass needed cutting or not; it was a great pleasure. Buddy was in the cattle business since high school and was a self-employed order buyer. He traveled to all cattle sales and would haul cattle to the people that bought them. His daughter Ashley was his side kick at all the cattle sales. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
He is preceded in death by his son, Dusty Vines; parents, Joe Ebb Vines and Rady Mae Davis Vines Larchney, and brother, Jessie Vines.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Vines; children, Ginger Vines McCrory, Wendy Vines Hudson, Smokey (Ebb Faye) Vines Jr., and Ashley Vines Beatty; sisters, Geraldine Vines Crain and Ruth Smith; 10 grandchildren, Malissa Jane Hudson, Erica Renee’ Stroud Easterling, Rex Brant McCrory, Kyle Reid McCrory, Richard Tyler McCrory, Emily Rae Vines, Tanner Ebb Vines, Trenton Wyatt Beatty, Waylon Joseph Beatty and Colton Wesley Dolan; 10 great-grandchildren, Skylar Miles, Jadyn Miles, Bailey Easterling, Kaylee Easterling, Talon McCrory, Tatum McCrory, Wylde McCrory, Piper Ruth McCrory, Sunnie Claire McCrory and Jasper McCrory; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were Ebb Faye (Smokey) Vines, Jr., Wyatt Beatty, Todd Sprayberry, Kyle Rhodes, Kevin Rhodes and Jason Gully. Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Rhodes, Dr. Hollis Tidmore, Waylon Beatty and Wayne Hanson. Speakers were Willie Hammack, Todd Sprayberry and Johnny Vines.
Cindy Guimbellot Barton
Funeral services for Cindy Guimbellot Barton, 86, of Kimberling City, Mo., formerly of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Winnsboro, with Rev. Clovis Sturdivant officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Cindy was born March 26, 1936, to the union of the late Boyce Guimbellot and the late Aline White Guimbellot, in Winnsboro, La. She passed to her heavenly reward Dec. 09, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Cindy was a Southern Baptist. She was a 1954 graduate of Winnsboro High School and she held a degree in banking from the University of Washington Banker Institute, Seattle, Wash. She was a bank manager for First Security Bank in Pocatello and Sand Point, Idaho; a member of the Idaho Women Bankers Association, past president of Sand Point Idaho Chamber of Commerce and the first woman president of Sand Point Rotary Club.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband of 66 years, Billy Barton; daughters: Tessie Willliams (Bob) of Laveen, Ariz., and Gail Taylor of Waco, Texas; grandchildren: Rob Williams (Tori) of Bend, Ore., Ben Williams (Melissa) of Squamish, BC, Lauren Sams (Adam) of Waco, Texas, and Chase Hardy of Waco, Texas; great-grandchildren: Brett, Deacon, Ella, Lily, Ava, Leo and Lincoln; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chase Hardy, Adam Sams, Ben Williams, Brett Williams, Deacon Williams and Rob Williams.
Honorary Pallbearer is Bob Williams.
