Calvin Williams
Funeral services for Calvin Williams, 51 of Sicily Island, will be held Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church of Peck with Rev. Erin Price officiating. Burial in the New Zion Cemetery of Peck will follow under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams died on Dec. 9 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
He is survived by Abe Williams Jr of Columbia, SC and Tony Williams of New Orleans and a host of other relatives and friends.
Joe T. Walters, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Joe T. Walters, Jr. of Winnsboro will be 11 a.m. Dec. 16, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dec.15, at the funeral home.
Mr. Walters was born March 8, 1947 in Winnsboro and passed from this life on December 13, 2020 in West Monroe at the age of 73. He was a member of Coax Baptist Church, a member of the Gideons, and worked 34 years with the 4-H foundation as a volunteer, where he also started 4-H shooting sports. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war and was a Black Knight. He actively worked with various youth groups associated with the church he attended. He was a kind, caring man with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Suzonne Reagan Walters; and his parents, Joe and Thelma Walters.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Walters of Winnsboro; his daughter, Leanna Dockery and husband, Robert of Crowville; his sister, Faye Jackson of Crowville; two grandchildren, Ashleigh Killingsworth and Kaitlyn Killingsworth, both of Crowville; his niece, Ramona Roberts of Westlake; his great-nephew, Joseph McGee of Westlake; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Robert Dockery, Richard Dickson, Doyle Guy, Scott McMurray, Scott Peters, Mickey Eaton, and Ronald Hilbun.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Joe’s memory to LA 4-H foundation c/o Joe Walter’s family scholarship, 118 LSU Union Square Baton Rouge, LA 70803, or to the Gideons International.
Jackie Faye Kimball
Funeral services for Mrs. Jackie Faye Kimball, 66, of Crowville were 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Life Church-Winnsboro with Rev. Kevin Bates, Rev. George Bates and Rev. Kim Kimball officiating. Internment followed in Northeast LA Veterans Cemetery-Rayville. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Dec. 13 under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jackie was a member of Life Church and retired from heath Care to be a homemaker, she loved her church and family and especially her Savior God. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Ola Mae Whitney.
She is survived by her husband C. C. Kimball Crowville; three sons, Skipper Hill and his wife Christy of Winnsboro, Lucas Hill of Butner, N.C., and James Kimball of Little Rock, AR; daughter-in-law Julie Portzen of Sulphur Springs, TX; grandchildren Coby Hill and his wife Emily, Kylie Hill, Luke Hill, Ethan Hill, Caleb Hill, Sean Hill, and Cooper Hill; great grandchildren, Remi Barron,and Paisley Kate Hill; brother, Mark Whitney and his wife Amy of Winnsboro; and a sister Cindy Humphries also of Winnsboro.
Grandsons served as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers were Kylie Hill and Emily Martin Hill
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital and Research.
Randy L. Woods
Graveside services for Randy L. Woods, 64, of Delhi, was at 1 p.m. Dec. 9, in Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery with Rev. Prentis Gandy officiating under the direction Gill First National Funeral Home.
Randy was born December 19, 1955, in Monroe to the union of Bobby L. and Helen Antley Woods; and passed from this life on December 3, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Randy was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force, owner/operator of Termarid Termite and Pest Control, a Shotokan second degree black belt with North Louisiana Shotokan.. He loved working outside in his yard, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. If you ever met Randy, once he knew your name he would ask you who your family was, eventually putting all the pieces together.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby L. Woods; sister, Mary Kaye Woods; and niece Rachel Woods.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Sandra Phillips Woods of Delhi; two sons: John Woods and wife Jennifer of Mangham, their children Valerie and Mallory, Billy Woods and wife Erika of Baskin, their children, Daniel, Tyler and Rosalee; mother, Helen Woods of Baskin; three brothers: Roger Woods and wife Tammy of Archibald, Robert Woods and wife Pat of New Roads, and Bob Woods and wife Roxie of Oklahoma; one sister Carol Adams and husband Keith of Archibald; mother and father-in-law, Cordell and Charlene Phillips of Baskin; sister-in-law, Gina Punchard and husband Larry of Farmerville; brother-in-law, Cordell Phillips, Jr. and wife Brenda of Marthaville; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Latrice Roberts, the staff of Hospice TLC, the staff of Richardson Medical Center, Lavelle Williamson, and to the many friends who have sent text, called, and the many prayers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Pearlie Agnes Welch
Pearlie Agnes Winborne Welch, 87, was born to Howard and Ann Winborne on December 16, 1932 in their home in Winnsboro. She opened her eyes to see Jesus on December 7, 2020 while living at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and sweetheart, Grady Welch, Jr.; a grandson, Kent Welch; a son-in-law, Roger Goodman; her parents, Howard and Ann Winborne; two brothers, Gerald Lee Winborne and Howard Winborne, Jr.; and a sister, Juanita Nichols.
Pearlie was known by many names, Mother, Mamaw, Pug, and Aunt Pearlie to name a few. She was a loving wife to her husband and mother to her children who both came second only to her love for the Lord. She gave her life to the Lord and lived faithfully for Him for more than 50 years. She was a homemaker among homemakers and loved nothing better than taking care of her family. Part of that care was being a master cook, who enjoyed putting together a wonderful meal for her family. She would fight for them like a Mama Bear when needed but also disciplined within a moments time with love and a good spanking when needed. She taught her children love and obedience. As her children became teenagers their home was almost always filled with young people who enjoyed popcorn and tea without measure. Her home was always buzzing with activity. She taught her children to always give their best to the Lord and whenever asked to do something for the church to answer “yes” with a willing heart, (because if you didn’t she would volunteer you). Her departure has left a big hole in our lives that can never be filled, but we are rejoicing that she has reached her ultimate goal.
Visitation was at the Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., December 10. A service celebrating Pearlie Welch’s life, officiated by Rev. Mark Powell, with comments from grandsons Brent Welch and Jeffrey Goodman, was at the conclusion of the visitation at 2 pm.
She is survived by her five children, Shirley Johnson (Donnie), Norma Parks (Robert), Vickie Turner (Wayne), Joe Welch (Rhonda) and Sonia Poole (Sherwood), thirty-one grandchildren, forty-five great grandchildren and fourteen great-great grandchildren; four sisters, Myrtis Little, Joann Smith (Delsie), Dorothy Patten (Gordon), Tabbie Chamberlain; and one brother, Russ Winborne, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were grandsons Shane Johnson, Steven Parks, Jeffrey Turner, Cody Goodman, Micah Poole, and Chad Parks.
Honorary pallbearers were Justin Johnson, Troy Black, and Marcus Robertson.
The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their long term care where they provided a place Pearlie referred to as home.
Robert Terry “Possum” Hatton
Funeral services for Mr. Terry Hatton, 70, of Winnsboro, were held on Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Chad Hatton and Dianne Phillips officiating.
Terry, a truck driver, was born on July 20, 1950, to the union of J.J. Hatton, Sr and Nellie Williams Hatton, and passed from this life on December 6, 2020, in Shreveport. Terry loved spending time with his grandchildren and working with his cattle. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nellie and J.J. Hatton, Sr.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Kim Smith Hatton of Liddieville; sons, William Hatton and wife Angel of Crowville, and Jeremy Hatton and wife Courtney also of Crowville; grandchildren, Katelyn Guillot and husband Hunter, Kamryn Hatton, Ali Claire Hatton, Hunter Todd Hatton; brother, Joe Hatton and wife Linda of Liddieville; sister, Linda Nell Nelson of Gilbert; and mother-in-law, Floriece Smith of Ft. Necessity; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. He also leaves behind his furry companion and side kick, Louie.
Pallbearers were Yeager Wooldridge, Dennis Carroll, Joel Hatton, Bill Anderson, Terry Crum, and Jeffery Don Hatton.
Honorary Pallbearers were Joncie McMurry, John Robert Tarver, and Jerry Hawsey.
The family received friends for visitation on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Eric S. Teats
Graveside services Eric S. Teats, 54 of Winnsboro, will be held Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Garden Cemetery under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Teats died Dec. 5 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe following a brief illness.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda K. Teats of Winnsboro; one son: Eric Robinson of Winnsboro; one step-son: Peairrest Cameron of Winnsboro; one daughter: Shequiya Robinson; God daughter: LaShane Henderson; step-granddaughter: Layla Cameron of Monroe; mother: Claudenia Whitlock of Winnsboro; one brother: Carl Whitlock Jr.; three sisters: Veronica Whitlock and Carla Whitlock both of Garland, Texas and Sandra Brown of Baton Rouge and six grandchildren.
