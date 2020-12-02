Kenneth Ray Hart
Private funeral services for immediate family will be held for Mr. Kenneth Ray Hart, a correctional officer, Dec. 5 at noon at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro.
Mr. Hart passed away at his home Nov. 25. Visitation for friends and distant relatives will be Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation for law enforcements only will be Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
His memory will be forever cherished by his wife, Latoya A. Gray; children Ty’Keirria Gray, Kameron Gray, Destini Gray of Winnsboro and Brizhen Ross of Monroe; four brothers: Johnny Hart, Jessie Hart, Bobbye Joe Hart and Archie Hart; four sisters: Barbara Johnson, Eve Johnson, Geraldine Boley and Tina Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Jerry B. Casey
Jerry B. Casey, 82, of Winnsboro, passed away on Nov. 19, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport. He was born in Jonesboro, AR on May 25, 1938 to Ray and Mary Emery Casey.
In 1956, he married Margie Lumpkin and was a good husband and loving dad to his 2 girls, Kimberly Michelle and Dawn Michelle. Jerry joined the US Army Reserve in 1960 and was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. In 1966, after his stint in the Army Reserve, Jerry went to work with SMA Affliates in Jonesboro, AR, he then went on to manage Quality Farm Supply stores in Weslaco, TX, DeWitt, AR, and Winnsboro, LA. Jerry then became an outside parts salesman for the company for several years before retiring.
Jerry had a generous heart, helping out any time anyone needed anything. He was a great friend. He loved to go to breakfast in the mornings, sit and chat with all of the people he knew in town. He loved to fish. He loved getting to see and spend time with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was quick witted, funny, silent and serious all at the same time. Jerry's favorite saying to teach his girls, was, "If it's worth doing, it’s worth doing right", and he instilled that in them.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Casey. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Margie Lumpkin Casey of Winnsboro; his daughters, Kimberly Parker and husband Mike of Winnsboro, and Dawn Arceneaux of Haughton, LA; his grandchildren, Mary-Kate Parker of Baton Rouge, Melanie Parker Bice and husband Blake of Kingwood, TX, USMC Sgt. Michael Parker, Jr. of Okinawa, Japan, Sam Parker of Winnsboro, Dylan Arceneaux and wife Sarah of Mount Holly, AR, and Preston and Presley Arceneaux of Haughton. Also left to cherish and learn about their great grandfather are Hudson and Reagan Bice of Kingwood, TX. He is also survived by his brother, Jimmy Casey and wife Julie of Jonesboro, AR. As well as brother and sister in laws, Maxine and Vernon Garner, Liz and Gary Oden, of Mountain Home, AR, Janice Lumpkin of Springdale, AR, Sandra and Mike Walpole of Paragould, AR, Gerald and Susan Lumpkin of Horseshoe Bend, AR and Diane and Yogi Parnell of Jonesboro, AR.
His family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Prime, Dr Mark Smith, Beth Springer, and all of the caring nurses who took care of him in his last days.
The family has chosen to have a private service to honor Jerry's memory, but if you would like to donate to a charity in honor of Jerry's memory, you can do so to the Church of Christ in Winnsboro, or any Shriners Hospital.
Vanilla Mack
Vanilla Mack, 88 of Newellton, services were held Nov. 28, 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Newellton.
Burial followed at Cannon Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Mack died Nov. 13 at Oschner LSU Conway in Monroe.
Mr. Mack is survived by his three sons: Alex Watson Jr., Derrick Watson and Darrell Watson all of Newellton; two brothers: Emanuel Buie of Monroe and Nathan Buie of Newellton; one sister: Rosie Lusk of Dallas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Charles Monroe, Chauncy Watson, Richard Harrism Kelvin Bradford, Timothy Turner, Desmond Ford, Michael Bradford and Nathan Buie Jr.
Larry Wendall Martin
Memorial services for Larry Wendall Martin, 78, of Winnsboro, will be held at a later date. Larry was born October 7, 1941 to the union of John and Doris Martin in Burlington, NC and passed from this life November 25, 2020 at his residence in Winnsboro.
Larry, who served in the U. S. Air Force, was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Lois Lee Martin.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; and survived by his wife Lois Lee Martin, brother Wayne Martin (Joan) of Homer, LA, and sisters Sandra Keller of Virginia Beach, VA and Lynn Martin of Jackson, MS.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Marvin Willis Huff
Funeral service for Mr. Marvin Huff, 90, of Crowville, were held on Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Terry Ganey officiating. Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Huff was born on July 14, 1930, in Crowville to the union of George Napoleon Huff and Mellie McVay Huff, and passed from this life on November 22, 2020, in Crowville. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mellie and George Huff; brothers, George Huff and Ervin Huff; sister, Jessie Fox; and a host of half brothers and sisters.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his wife, Violet Harris Huff; daughters, Gloria Ward and husband Roger, Becky Martin, Linda Emfinger, and Connie Clark; brother, Richard Huff; sisters, Marie Pierce, Virginia Smith, and Catherine Morgan; and grandchildren, Kerry Sullivan (Ryan), Jennifer Scott (Wayne), Jeremy Shumate, Breland Ward (Belinda), Crystal Wallace (David), Glenn Koppie, Marla Jo Robinson (Jim Bob), Kory Koppie (Teresa), Kyle Koppie, and Mary Beth Ogden (Berry). He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers to honor Mr. Huff were Jeremy Shumate, Breland Ward, Kory Koppie, Kyle Kopie, Brett Scott, and Christian Scott.
Honorary Pallbearers were Roger Ward, Jim Bob Robinson, Berry Kellum, Jr., and Glen Koppie.
The family received friends for visitation on Nov. 25 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sister Lucinda Higgins McGee
Graveside service for Lucinda McGee, 81 of Winnsboro were held Nov. 28 at Cuba Church Cemetery, under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations.
Sister McGee was born to the late Dennis and Sarah Wheatley Higgins on March 3, 1939 in Winnsboro.
She was baptized at an early age at the Cuba Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. R.N. Teats, now under the leadership of Rev. Eddie Ray McFarland, where she remained a faithful member until her health failed.
She departed this life on Nov. 21, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Lucinda was united in matrimony to the late Jay Lee Magee on Dec. 16, 1956, and in this beautiful union three children were born, Jerry, Demetra “Pam,” and the late Johnathan McGee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Sarah Higgins; eight of her siblings; her son Johnathan McGee, and her husband, Jay Lee Magee.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Demetra “Pam” (Eddie) McFarland of Winnsboro; one sons, Jerry McGee of Winnsboro; two brothers, Dennis Higgins of Las Vegas, NV, and Kasey Higgins of Carson, CA; a special nephew, Dennis Herron of Las Vegas, NV; a special cousin who she helped rear for several years, Kimberly (Derrick) Smallwood of Dover, FL; two sisters-in-law, Inellar Magee of Franklinton, La and Cookie Higgins of Las Vegas; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Active pallbearers were: Dantrel McGee, Jerry Cooper, Damian Hooker, Jessie Hooker, Denver Magee and Anthony White.
Honorary pallbearers were Cuba Deacons.
Mary L. Hamilton
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary L. Hamilton, 68 of St. Joseph were 2 p.m.
Nov. 29 in Gill First National Chape.
Internment followed in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home- Winnsboro.
Mrs. Mary was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church, she worked for many years in the area as a convenience store clerk and was very well known. She loved people, but especially her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Artie Redd, a son Mackie Ray Hamilton, a brother James “Buddy” Redd, and two grandchildren, Alexis Diane Ponder and Joshua Slade Hamilton.
She is survived by longtime friend and caregiver, Tommy “Tom Cat" Moore of St. Joseph, LA; two sons, Truman D. Graham and his wife Amy of Winnsboro, LA and Ronnie Ray Hamilton and his wife Jessica of Monroe, LA; a brother Bennie Redd and his wife Iris of Rayville, LA; two sisters, Joyce Busby and her husband Rick of Tallulah, LA, and Marie Holloway and her husband George of Baker, LA, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Winston Blaylock, Brett Fletcher, Ronald Guimbellot, Logan Hale, Coleton Hamilton, Kolbie Ray Hamilton.
Honorary Pallbearers were Mixon Craft, Tristen Graham and Chris Ponder.
Emily Meriwether
Funeral services for Emily Meriwether, 87, of Winnsboro will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2 at First United Methodist Church, Winnsboro with Rev. Bradley Swire, Rev. Fran Guy officiating. Interment will follow in New Winnsboro Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2 at the church.
Emily was born on March 12, 1933, in Crowville, to her much-loved parents Archie and Martha McDougle. She entered her heavenly home November 25, 2020, in Independence, MO.
Emily was a member of First United Method Church. She was a teacher’s aide in Franklin Parish and worked with kids from kindergarten to high school. Emily was not one to sit idle and was always working on something. Some of her favorite past times were fishing, sewing, crocheting, painting and spending hours in her flower beds. She was even known to watch a little LSU or Saints football on occasion.
One of her greatest accomplishments were the missionary trips she took during the summers. She loved spreading God’s love and helping other people. She worked hard to get others involved and to help start the pennies for missions at her church.
Her greatest love was for her two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her family including extended family meant everything to her and she loved having family around her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Archie and Martha Craven McDougle, her husband: Nick Meriwether, brother: Walter McDougle, sisters: Mittie Lou McCaa and Alice Jackson, and grandson Bradly Meriwether.
Emily is survived by her daughter: Judy Meriwether and husband David Cox of Independence, MO; son Nicky and wife Rhonda Meriwether of Shelbyville, IN; grandchildren: Hope Cox and Chrystal Peralta of Independence, MO and Kasey and wife Shirlee Meriwether of Shelbyville, IN; and four great- grandchildren, sisters: Rosie Sikes of Winnsboro, LA, Trudie Bratton of West Monroe, LA.
Pallbearers will be Billy Sikes, Dan Gaskill, Daniel Williamson and Howard Anderson
Donations can be made to Pennies for Missions at the First United Methodist Church
1502 West Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
To view the services live http://bit.ly/WinnsboroFUMCyoutube
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com
Robert W. Newman
Graveside services for Robert W. Newman, 82, of Winnsboro, were held 2 p.m. Nov. 27, in Harris Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Robert was born February 16, 1938, in Fort Necessity to the union of Otis Ray and Mary Hazel Wilhite Newman; and passed from this life on November 22, 2020, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Robert was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. He was a longtime farmer and also worked for Franklin Parish Police Jury. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest love was his family, church family and especially his grandbabies.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Jeanette Newman; one daughter, Martha Jean Newman; one great-great granddaughter, Olivia Smith; two brothers: Willie and Lavelle Newman; three sisters: Lucille Dickens, Ruby Houston, and Elsie Williams.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Dixie Newman of Winnsboro; two daughters: Gloria Newman and Dianne Newman both of Columbia; three stepdaughters: Sharon Welborn of Lumberton, MS, Tiffany Cooper of Enterprise, and Natalie Galan of West Monroe; one stepson, Jerry Simmons of Wisner; one sister, Geneva Givens of Jigger; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jesse Cooper, Ernest Guerrero, Paul Guerrero, Zachery King, Josh Mobley, Jeremiah Navarro, Hunter Newman and Marty Ochoa.
Honorary pallbearer was Nicholas Glass.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Joanne Shelton
Graveside services for Joanne Shelton, 87, of Winnsboro were 10 a.m. Nov. 28 in Providence Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Marion Collier officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Joanne was born April 9, 1963, in Crowville to the union of Guy Willard and Mary Gladys Williams DeWitt; and passed from this life on November 21, 2020 in Little Rock, AR.
Joanne was a member of Crowville Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Guy and Gladys DeWitt; and her husband John Shelton.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two sons: Johnny Shelton and wife Cindy of Winston-Salem, NC, Jeff Shelton and wife Cat of West Monroe; one brother, Guy DeWitt and wife Myrtis of Rayville; three grandchildren: Carl Shelton, Amanda Shelton, Kyle Shelton and wife Amanda; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Samuel Marvin Womack
Samuel Marvin Womack was born May 3, 1932, near Wisner and passed from this life on November 22, 2020, at home with the love of his life by his side. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Sarah Evelyn Womack, sons Tony Womack and wife Melissa of Wake Forest, NC; Paul Womack and wife Joni of Mangham; and Jimmy Womack of Sicily Island. In addition, he is survived by his granddaughter Britney Womack and the two lights of his life—Jase and Lucas Womack. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his sister Lynetta Womack and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends too numerous to list.
Marvin proudly served his country in the US Air Force in several postings in the western United States and one overseas posting during the Korean conflict. He remained in the USAF Reserves for over 20 years following the end of that conflict.
Chances are that if you have lived in Franklin Parish very long you either bought parts from him when he ran the NAPA store in Winnsboro, or perhaps you bought a whole car from him when he was with Scogin Chevrolet. Or maybe you simply exchanged a wave with him when he was on his way to the cotton gin or grain elevator when he farmed. Or maybe you ran into him on a lake or maybe in the deer woods after he retired. Many of you stood with him in his steadfast presence in church where he served faithfully his entire life. Regardless, wherever you encountered him, he had a smile on his face and was genuinely glad to see you. He truly loved you all.
A private graveside service was held on November 24, 2020 under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. A larger public memorial will be held in the future when it is safer for us all to join together to remember him, to tell stories, to sing songs, and to bid him farewell until we are with him again.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Patsy Ruth Moore
Graveside services for Mrs. Patsy Ruth Moore of Choudrant, formerly of Fort Necessity, was 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Beouf Prairie Methodist Cemetery near Fort Necessity with Rev. Rex Barker and Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Moore was born February 21, 1934 in Leesville, LA and passed from this life on November 28, 2020 in Ruston, LA at the age of 86. She was a member of Beouf Prairie Methodist Church and an original founding member of the Deep South Rodeo. She owned businesses through the years and also was employed by General Motors for 31 years. She also enjoyed gardening her flowers and making her yard beautiful.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Felton Moore; and three brothers, George Brooks Sellers, Raymond Burnette Sellers and Bobby James Sellers.
Survivors include her three sons, Steve Sellers Moore and wife, Dawn of Choudrant, Jeffery Brooks Moore of Choudrant, and James Felton Moore and wife, Janet of Fort Necessity; her daughter-in-law, Denise Moore of Choudrant; three grandchildren, Colt Jordan Moore of Choudrant, Jessie Moore Simmons and husband, Ethon of Monroe, and Jake Felton Moore of Fort Necessity; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were her sons and grandsons.
Online condolences/registry at mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral Home
Winnsboro
Hazel D. Washington
Hazel D. Washington, 89 of Newellton, died Nov. 25 at The Carpenter House in Shreveport.
Ms. Washington’s services were held Nov. 29 at Paradise Baptist Church in Newellton at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Union Cemetery in Newellton under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She is survived by five sons: William B. Washington of Fate, Texas, Edwin and Kevin Washington of Newellton, Brian Washington of Atlanta and Christopher Washington of Tallulah; nine daughters: Lillian W. Williams of Uptoia, GA, Dorris Gipson, Donna Washington and Angela Washington of Newellton, Audrey L. Washington of Tupelo, MS, Joan Oehlert of Haslet, Texas. Gieraldine Washington and Odel Washington of Brookhaven, Ms, and Diane Bethel of Waterproof.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were her sons and grandsons.
