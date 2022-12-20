Michael Henry Browning
Funeral Services for Mr. Michael Henry Browning, 58, of Winnsboro, La., will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Myrtis Crawley and Rev. Roy Skipper officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Browning was born Oct. 7, 1964, and passed away on Dec. 15, 2022. He was a welder by trade, working shutdowns and plants all over the country. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed four-wheeler riding with his rooster “Elvis”.
He is preceded in death by his father, F.L. Browning Sr., and his niece, Shanna Finley.
Survivors include his loving mother, Fae Boggs Browning of Winnsboro; son, Michael Browning and wife Christine of Marietta, Fla.; son, Ryan Browning of Marietta, Fla.; daughter, Josiefae Browning of Miami, Fla.; seven grandchildren; sister, Martha Browning Korjan and her husband Chris of Bastrop, La.; four brothers, Bobby Browning and wife Diane of Colorado Springs, Colo., Floyd Browning Jr. of Shreveport, La., William Browning and wife Deadra of Winnsboro, La., David Browning Sr. of Winnsboro, La.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Pallbearers will be Jonah Blackwell, David Browning Jr, Christopher Browning, William Browning, Herbie Domore, Johnny Browning, Mark Emfinger, Ritchie Browning, John David Browning and Ronnie Jones.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Edna Christine Cooper
Funeral services for Edna Christine Cooper, 86, of Sicily Island, La., were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Pine Hill Baptist Church in Sicily Island with Brother Harrell Tucker officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro. Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 4–7 p.m. at Pine Hill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Edna was born on Sunday, July 19, 1936, in Mangham, La., and passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home in Sicily Island, La.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Roy Cooper; parents, Dewey Edward Coughran and Lucille Roy Coughran Perrault; son, Freddie C. “Pete” Cooper; sister, Maxine Murphy; and three brothers, Joe Wayne Coughran, Jackie Coughran and Harmon Coughran.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Mouliere (Marshall) of Bunkie, La.; son, Dennis Cooper (Kris) of Huntington Woods, Mo.; daughter, Joan Hampton (Gary) of West Monroe, La.; sisters, Glenda Patterson of Eros, La. and Sally Alford of Pleasant Hill, La.; granddaughter, Chelsea Cooper of Sicily Island, La.; grandson, Hunter Tyler of West Monroe, La.; granddaughters, Emma Cooper and Abigail Cooper of Huntington Woods, Mo.; step-grandchildren, Rebecca Louviere, Clifton Mouliere, Corey Mouliere, Laken Drake, Tori Hampton, Marti Bowen; step-great-grandchildren, Taylor Louviere, Lukas Mouliere, Carter Louviere, Spencer Louviere, Harper Louviere and Aurora Drake; caregivers, Cindy Roberts, Dianne Bird, and Robin Vinson. Last, but not at all least, her beloved rescue dog, Charley.
Pallbearers were Hunter Tyler, David Coughran, Gerald Tullos, Josh Smith, Al Thomas and Jerel Evans. Honorary pallbearers were Rodger Kerstetter, Casey Weeks, Ted Holder, Vernon Patterson and Bennie Alford.
Mrs. Edna was a trailblazer. As the eldest child of a sharecropper, she grew up during the Great Depression years in abject poverty, working long days in cotton fields. She spoke of missing the first six weeks of school each year, since the cotton crop had to be harvested. Those early hard years instilled an incredible sense of determination and sheer willpower to overcome any obstacles, and to see that her own children would never have to struggle as she did.
When she met the love of her life, Freddie, on a blind date, she put her aspirations on hold, and together, they went on to build a family which would become the center of their lives. When her youngest child started kindergarten, she enrolled in college to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. She started in Special Education, and later taught English literature and Spanish. To better learn Spanish, she spent six weeks one summer with a family in Mexico in their home (with no air conditioning). She made quite a mark on her students, who to this day, describe the positive influence she had on their lives. So many have stated that she would tell them that they could do anything they set their minds to -- after all, she knew all too well herself. At times, they challenged her: She told of a time that she would find dead snakes in her mailbox. She responded by giving them tests every day until the instigator was eventually revealed by his classmates.
As for her own family, there was never any doubt in each of her children’s minds that pursuing higher education was optional. At one point, there were three family members attending college at the same time on a factory worker’s pay. Even so, they never knew anything but the richest of childhoods, growing up in the hills of Sicily Island, loving life and each other.
Once her children were grown, Mrs. Edna pursued her own interests. She loved reading, cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening, traveling, and nurturing relationships with her extended family and friends. She gathered information on her ancestry and compiled two separate family history books on her maternal and paternal families. She took classes to become a master gardener and then planted a public garden in town, the fruits of which were offered for free to anyone in need. She attended a quilting class and made a baby quilt as her project. She traveled the world and soaked in the culture. (A favorite photo is of her on a camel.) Even in her final months, when traveling became very difficult, she would still say that her middle name was “Go,” so every effort was made to get her out of the house on various adventures--the height of which was attending her granddaughter Emma’s graduation from LSU.
Mrs. Edna was a devout Christian who truly tried to live her faith. She loved her church family and spent years as the teacher of the adult women’s Sunday School class. She would spend hours studying the lesson and researching the internet for supporting material for her class. Her class published a cookbook, the proceeds of which were used to help pay for the church’s gymnasium. Her beautiful prayers could make you cry—we will miss her heartfelt prayers to her Lord and Savior.
This strong, beautiful Christian lady left a positive mark on this world. However, the center of her world was always her family. Above all else, she delighted in her children and grandchildren. In her own words, “Treasure your family. Nothing is more important.”
Robert James McMahon
Funeral services for Robert James McMahon, 59, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Abundant Life Ministries, Winnsboro, La. Burial was at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Winnsboro, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. McMahon died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Liddieville, La.
He is survived by a son, Antonio Coleman, Winnsboro, La.; a daughter, Tina Doyle, Winnsboro; brother, Richard Bell, Winnsboro; sisters Peggy Bell and Deborah McMahon, both of Winnsboro; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, an aunt, Marie Henderson; uncle, Howard Hartford; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Antonio Coleman, Kurtis Ford, Russell Johnson, Carlos Lee, Demarcus McMahon and Michael McMahon.
Bobbye Jean Goodman
Funeral services for Mrs. Bobbye Jean Goodman, 89, of Bossier City, La., formally of Winnsboro, La., will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Dennard First National Chapel, with Rev. Marion Spence and Brother Johnny Pittman officiating. Interment to follow in New Winnsboro Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bobbye was born April 23, 1933, in Sicily Island, La., to the Late J. D. Jones and the late Edna Harper Jones. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and attended Temple Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church after moving to Bossier. Her faith was very important to her and she shared the gospel of Christ with everybody she met. Mrs. Bobbye enjoyed gardening, flowers and was known as a great cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marion Eugene “Buddy” Goodman. She is survived by her son, Keith Goodman, and his wife Colleen, and a daughter Phyllis Jackson, both of Bossier City, La.; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Girod, David Jackson, Dustin Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Nicholas Jackson and Johnny Pittman.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Daisy Davis
Funeral services for Daisy Davis, 86, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsobro, with Dr. Alan Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Daisy was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Jonesville, La., to the late Jim White and the late Linnie Kimble White and passed from this life on Dec. 17, 2022, at Plantation Manor Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifton Davis; daughter, Mary Virginia Davis Lively Smith; grandson Andy Smith; three brothers: Acie White, Lloyd White and Jack White; and a sister, Virginia Tiser.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two sons: Kip Davis and wife Rhonda and Bruce Davis and wife Amy; two sisters-in-law: Mary Belle White and Jean White; son-in-law Gerald Smith; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Andy Davis, Jay Davis, Kyle Davis, Blake Lively, Landon Smith, Jonathan Davis and Jackson Davis.
Honorary pallbearers include Gerald Smith, Glen Tiser, Rickey White, Cloid White and Robert John White. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Viola Guice
At her request, no services will be held for Mrs. Viola Guice, 80, of Winnsboro, La.
Viola was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Winnsboro, La., to the late R.L. Wright and the late Cora Jane Davis Wright. She was one of a kind, a teacher and principal in public education and had her masters plus-30. She knew pretty much everybody and never met a stranger. You always knew where you stood with Viola and you never had to guess what she was thinking, because she would tell you.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James A Guice, three brothers, A.W. “Buddy” Wright, Garvin Wright and Vernon Wright; sisters Ruby Gaulden, Mary Norwood and Keitha Ellerbe.
She is survived by her son Jeb A. Guice and his wife Brenna of Winnsboro, La.; three grandsons, Kalin Howington of Winnsboro, La., Conner McCain and Jacob McCain, both of Winnsboro, La.; a brother, R. L. Wright Jr. and his wife Maxine of Winnsboro, La.; sisters Carolyn Guillot and her husband Buford of Fort Necessity, La., and Faye Lyons and husband Roy of Homedale, Idaho.; a host of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and co-workers.
St. Jude Children’s Hospital held a special place in Viola’s heart. The family request that any planned memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Viola’s memory.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
