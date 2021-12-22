Sharilcer Dixon
Graveside services for Sharilcer Dixon, 35 of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Greater Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Mangham under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Miss Dixon died Dec. 7, 2021 at her home in Winnsboro.
Survivors include three sons: Ke’Zarion Dixon, Mickai Dixon and Tyrese Taylor; four brothers: Clinton Dixon, Andre Dixon, Scotty Williams and Christopher and two sisters: Lisa Carne and Teresa Williams.
Pallbearers were her brothers and other relatives.
Margaret Ann "Maggie" Hill Caldwell
Funeral Services for Margaret Ann "Maggie" Hill Caldwell, 57, of Gilbert, were Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, with Rev. Danny Davis officiating; interment followed at South Central Cemetery in Wisner. Visitation was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Maggie was born February 15, 1964, to the union of Cordell and Valerie Rider Hill, and passed from this life December 16, 2021, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Ann Hill.
She is survived by her husband David Caldwell; daughter Jennifer Bailey; son Derrick Bailey (Brooke); grandsons: Trevor Bailey and Parker Bailey; granddaughters: Tarrah Bailey and Brooklyn Berry; Sister: Debbie Brown (Larry Don); brother: Roger "Bo" Moore; in-laws: Billy and Dianne Caldwell; nephew: Danny Ray Moore and Cody Brown; nieces: Kasey Moore and Alarie Robinson; brother in laws: Randy, Wayne, and J.R. Caldwell; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Trevor Bailey, Cody Brown, Jeff Hill, Danny Ray Moore, Brady Moroni, Case Moroni, and Adam Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers were Parker Bailey, Darrell Carroll, and Pedro Weems.
Bessie Mae Robinson Hollins
Services for Bessie Mae Robinson Hollins, 67 of Winnsboro, were held at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro on Dec. 18, 2021. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Miss Hollins died Dec. 12 at Ochsner Health - Conway in Monroe.
Survivors include her son: Jeffery Hollins of Winnsboro, one daughter: Zimberly Robinson of Baton Rouge; mother: Zettie Robinson of Winnsboro; brother: Dave Brown of Monroe; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Rodrickes Wallace, DeJada King, Ricky Thomas, Humphey Jackson, Vernando Buckner and Charles Dorsey II.
Barbara Ann Howard
Graveside services for Barbara Ann Howard were held Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at Ward Bend Cemetery in Gilbert at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Miss Howard, 69 of Winnsboro, died Dec. 11, 2021 at Plantation Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Winnsboro.
Attending the service were relatives and friends.
Katie Aline Eley
Funeral services for Mrs. Katie Aline Eley, 84, of Chase, were at 1 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Chase Baptist Church. Officiating were Rev. Dale Goodman, Dr. Mark Fenn, Rev. Danny Greig, and Rev. Kevin Bates. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment followed in Chase Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Eley was born December 3, 1937 in Winnsboro, to the union of Sidney Durham Albritton and Margie Nichols Albritton. She passed peacefully at her residence from her earthly life to her Heavenly home on December 18, 2021.
Mrs. Eley was a proud, dedicated farmer’s wife. She was a member of Chase Baptist Church where she served the Lord with all of her heart as Adult Women’s Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Acteens leader, as well as, other committees and positions. She also served as church and associational Women’s Missionary Union director for many years. Aline was a generous supporter of missions and numerous other organizations. Many friends and family over the years enjoyed her exceptional cooking and hospitality. Through the years, she enjoyed spending her time bargain shopping, camping, traveling, playing Pokeno with her friends and family, cheering on the LSU Tigers, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac “Boodie” Eley, and parents-Sidney and Margie Albritton.
Survivors include her son-David Eley and Danielle of Chase; daughter-Carol Dee Linder and Bryan of Chase; 9 grandchildren-Jared Eley and Wina, Dana Bassett and Ron, Kaitlyn Armstrong and Holden, Leighton Linder and Kelli, Adam Eley, Surena, Meleia, Chayton, and Ryser Eley; 7 great grandchildren-Jackson, Hayes, Harper, Hadley, Isaac, Henry, and Brayden; sister-Carolyn Fenn and Bobby; sister-in-law-Lillian Ezell; special daughter-Cindy Guillot; and numerous family and friends.
Pallbearers were Patrick Grieme, Britt Grieme, Scott Fenn, Ron Bassett, Roy Lee Eley, Leighton Linder, Adam Eley, Jared Eley, Mason Fenn, and Holden Armstrong.
Marvin Roy Armstrong
Funeral services for Marvin “Roy” Armstrong, 89, of Sicily Island were held at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 3 p.m., with Bro. James McMurray officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Roy was born on October 26, 1932, in Gilbert, and passed away on December 18, 2021 in Wisner. Roy was a resident of Sicily Island, a farmer, and an avid hunter. His favorite time of the year was deer season. He loved his family and cared for them.
He is preceded in death by his father, George T. Armstrong; mother, Doskey Walker Armstrong; wife, Ann Armstrong; brothers, Eldon Armstrong, Jewel Armstrong, Red Armstrong, and George Albert Armstrong.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are Kay King of Wisner; daughters, Pam Armstrong, and Sharon Armstrong both of Winnsboro; 4 grandchildren, Jonathan Armstrong, Patrick Valentine, Kimberly Valentine, and Christopher Valentine; and brother, Edward Armstrong and his wife Betty of Sicily Island.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 2 p.m. -3 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Asher Tate Carraway
Funeral services for Asher Tate Carraway, 4, of Delhi, were 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Harmony Baptist Church with Rev. Russell Caldwell officiating. Interment followed in Lamar Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 6 – 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the church.
Asher was born November 4, 2017, in Monroe and passed from this life on December 16, 2021, at his home in Delhi.
Asher was kind and smart, he loved hunting, fishing, swimming, drawing on his Magna Doodle, but he loved his sister more than anything.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Pylant and maternal great aunt Kathy Pylant.
Survivors left to cherish and honor his memory include his parents: Christopher and Shelley Carraway of Crowville; two brothers: Jaiden and Mason Carraway; sister, Cambree Carraway; grandparents: Dennis Pylant of Crowville, Timothy Mark and Dolly Carraway of Crowville;great grandmother, Evelyn Pylant; aunts and uncles: Lauren and Tyler Carraway of Crowville, Christopher and Shonnie Dickens of Rayville; Adron and Shannon Henderson of Baskin; cousins: Christian and Megan Case, Cassidy Case, Colleen Case, Clark Dickens, Regan, Raina, Raisa and Roslyn Henderson, Payton and Emma Carraway; honorary aunt Carolyn Mullins.
Billy Wayne Tucker
Funeral Services for Billy Wayne Tucker, 58, of Gilbert, were held at noon Monday, December 20, 2021, at Eureka Baptist Church, Gilbert, with Rev. Bobby Arnold officiating; visitation was Sunday at the church from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.; with interment following at the VA Cemetery in Rayville.
Billy was a member of Eureka Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Army, and was a truck driver for 35 years.
Billy was born December 20, 1962, to the union of Tommy and Helen Marie Greer Tucker in Winnsboro; and passed from this life Dec. 15, 2021, at his home in Gilbert.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sara Delane Tucker; granddaughter Aubrie Yates; maternal grandparents James Greer and Mable Bell; paternal grandparents A. L. and Cassie Lene Tucker; and brother in laws: Dewayne Hill, Paul DeVille, Sam Hutto, and Mike Burch.
Billy is survived by his wife Sandi Tucker; Son Austin Tucker; Daughter Maggie Tucker, grandchildren Jaxton and Kamdan Yates; sisters Betty Hill, Sara Hutto, and Bonnie Burch; brother Paul Tucker; special niece Becky Welch; a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Guy Barfield, Justin Barfield, Jeremy Bower, Sammy McDaniel, Scott Thomas, and Mike Welch.
Honorary pallbearers were the men of Eureka Baptist Church, Greg Dupree, Craig Hale, Donovan Hill, and John Wright.
Norma Jean Vines
Funeral services for Mrs. Norma Jean Vines, 83, of Sicily Island were 10 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at New Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leland, with Rev Harrell Tucker officiating with interment to follow in New Pine Hill Cemetery, visitation was 5-9 p.m. Sunday at the church all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mrs. Norma a member of New Pine Baptist Church, was born October 30, 1938, in Sicily Island to the union of the late Thomas and Doris Mitchell. Norma loved quilting, flower gardening and decorating her yard for Christmas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jessie Mack Vines, infant son Gary Allen Vines, son-in-law Jimmy Murry I, brother, James Wesley Mitchell, Roy Lynn Mitchell, and a sister Mary Lou Bryant.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise Collins and husband Alan of Hensley, AR, Kay Murry of Sicily Island, Ellen Fuller of Mayflower, AR. Amanda Deville and husband Eric of Ville Platte: sons, Lynn Vines and wife Mary of Sicily Island, Roy Vines and wife Kim of Natchez, Roger Vines and wife Candy also of Sicily Island: brothers Bobby Glen Mitchell of Port Gibson, Frank Raymond Mitchell and wife Marsha of Vidalia, Wilbur Dean Mitchell and wife Debbie of Sheridan, AR.: sisters Fern Dale Beard of Ferriday, Wanda Faye Ward and husband Steve, and Nelda Dianne Mitchell both Sheridan, AR : twenty-five grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandsons serving as pallbearers were, Aaron Reed, Jacob Beard, Lucas Beard, Raymond Mitchell, Jr. Jimmy Murry, II, Gary Vines, James Vines, and Josh Wallace
Honorary pallbearers were be Robert Price and Sonny Posey.
Orie Gene Morris
Fannie R. Payne
Fannie R. Payne, 75 and native of Winnsboro, services were held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Mt. Zion Church of Christ Holiness in Gilbert at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Miss Payne died Dec. 4 at her home in Monroe.
Survivors include her longtime companion Charles Anderson of New Orleans; son: Jerry Don Payne of Monroe; daughters: Velma Ann Payne of New Orleans; bonus children: Charlie Anderson III, Karlita Anderson, Stacey Davis, Gregory Dolphin and Gidget Dolphin; brothers: Jerry Gordon of New Orleans, James Payne and Thomas Payne of Dallas, Hosie Payne and Ralph Payne of Los Angeles; sisters: Eulah Payne of New Orleans, Carrie Payne Etheridge of Los Angeles and Clara Payne of Winnsboro; five grandchildren and a special friends, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Brian Guidry, Sherwood Pennington, Travis Williams, Corey Cummings, Nathaniel Payne and Richard Payne.
Beatrice J. Pleasant
Funeral service for Beatrice J. Pleasant, 92 of Winnsboro, will be held Friday, December 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Locust Hill Baptist Church in Extension with Rev. Jason Tolliver officiating. Burial in the Mathis Cemetery in Extension under the direction of Richardson & Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro will be follow. Mrs. Pleasant died Friday, Dec. 17 at Winnsboro.
Survivors include two daughters: Anna Tolliver of Winnsboro and Emma James also of Winnsboro; one brother: Winston Thomas of Baton Rouge, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert Edward, Cloven Ridley, Ringo Williams, Jaquarius Williams, DeVonte Williams and Ronnie Norman.
Horace Greely White, Jr.
Horace Greely White, Jr. was born on June 4, 1933 in Scotlandville, Louisiana. He was the son of the late Horace Greely White, Sr., Southern University’s first four-year graduate and longtime Principal of Franklin Parish Training School and Alma Foster White, long time teacher and librarian. Horace Greely White, Jr., committed himself to the Lord at an early age and continued to serve until he departed this life on December 9, 2021 at his home in Baker, Louisiana.
Horace graduated High School from Franklin Parish Training School in Winnsboro, Louisiana in 1950 and received a B.A. Degree in Social Studies from Southern University in 1954. Horace received an M.A. Degree in Secondary Administration from Colorado State University and completed 60 graduate hours from Colorado State University and Oklahoma University. Horace was a teacher and coach at Alto High School. He then served as a teacher, coach, counselor, and assistant principal at Franklin Parish Training School under the leadership of his father. During his time in Franklin Parish, he was the first black person certified by the federal government to measure cotton acreage. Horace was a veteran and proudly served two years in the United States Army, from 1955 to 1957.
Horace returned to Baton Rouge in 1966 and began his career as an educator with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. He taught English and Social Studies at McKinley High School and Baker High School. Horace later served as a Human Relations Advisor where he was instrumental in leading desegregation efforts and dealing with racial tension in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. He rose through the ranks over his 41-year career as the first black Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and Associate Superintendent of Pupil Services and retired as Deputy Superintendent in 1988. He proudly shared that he only missed a total of nine days of work.
Horace was a member of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church for 52 years. He enjoyed Sunday School Class and bible studies in church and with friends. Horace was affiliated with many organizations and held a number of positions such as: Former Chairman of the Casey Adoption Advisory Board, Co-Founder of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Program (I CARE), and Former Charter Member of Crime stoppers. He was a Lifetime member of the Southern University Alumni Federation and the NAACP. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, the Grand Lodge F. & A. Mason, Blue and Gold Century Club, Baker Lions Club, Parkwood Terrance Association, NIK, and countless other clubs and organizations. He served as a volunteer at the Baton Rouge General Hospital for a number of years and throughout his life received many achievements and awards from multiple organizations.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory the “Love of his Life,” his wife of 57 years: Geraldine Luckett White; three daughters: Marilyn June Beasley (Thomas), Ursula Spratling (LaMan), and Angela Bohannon (Alan); four grandchildren: Corey Beasley, Sydney Beasley, Lauren Bohannon, and Joshua Bohannon; one sister: Robbia Dawn White Kelly; two sisters-in-law: Allyn Jean Luckett and Jo Ann Vereen (Vernon); nephews: Donald J. Kelly, Jr. (Christina), Marc Allen Luckett (Kyra); nieces, Allison Vereen, Stephanie Vereen, and Harriet Luckett; godsons: Rodney Billups and Andre Robinson: godson/cousin/friend: Murphy Webb; special cousins: Charles Ray White, Vernon Creecy; Colfax and Baton Rouge relatives; and a host of special relatives near and far.
Horace never met a stranger and treated everyone with dignity and respect. Horace loved all people, valued education, enjoyed helping others, and had a gift of making everyone feel special. He was larger than life and a friend to many.
Funeral Services were held December 18, 2021 at Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church 9700 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge. Internment - Port Hudson LA National Cemetery. Donations may be made to a scholarship fund that will be set up in the name of Horace G. White, Jr. to the Department of Education at Southern University.
