Charles Leslie “Rabbit” Ferrington, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Charles Leslie Ferrington, Jr., 64, of Wisner, were held on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of South Central Baptist Church, with Bro. Keith Dowden and Bro. Ron Ferrington officiating. Interment followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles Leslie, an off shore consultant, was born on February 10, 1956 in Winnsboro, to the union of Charles Ferrington and Evelyn Smith Ferrington, and passed from this life on December 19, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn Ferrington.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Debbie Ferrington; daughter, Christy Ferrington Zavala and husband Jose; son, Eric Ferrington and wife Ashley; brothers, Don Ferrington, Ron Ferrington, and Darran Ferrington; grandchildren, Davin Dew, Alyssa Nieves, Jobe Zavala, Tristen Zavala, Lane Ferrington, Logan Ferrington, and Alex Ferrington; and great-grandchild, Mariana Flores. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Mark Gillespie, Brandon Easterling, Jerry Glen Davis, Shayne Smith, Brandon Box, and Michael Ferrington.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jose Zavala, Darrick Ferrington, Cary M. Cheeks, and Len Weeks.
The family received friends for visitation Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.
Marguerite Nichols Terry
Marguerite Nichols Terry, age 89, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Dec. 18. She was a faithful member of Wellborn Baptist Church (Wellborn TX) since 1992, and most recently made herself part of the church family at Church of the Five Solas in League City, TX. Marguerite was born outside Rayville on November 15, 1931 into a sharecropper's family, farming other people's land for the benefit of a place to live. One of her favorite boasts was picking 100 pounds of cotton in one day. In spite of her financially poor upbringing, she was rich with the love of her parents and sisters. Despite all hardships and working in the field alongside the rest of her family, she graduated from Gilbert High School in 1949. She married Charles Terry, Sr. on June 1, 1950; the Nichols' and Terry families had known each other since elementary school. Marguerite is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Terry, Sr.; parents, Loddis and Allie Mae Nichols; and sisters, Bobbie Dell Nichols, Lucille Thompson, and Clara Vick. She is survived by her son, Charles Terry, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of College Station, TX; and daughter, Julie Marlowe of Houston TX. She was "Mimi" to her granddaughters: Robyn Marlowe Williams and husband Ryan of Hurst, TX; Allison Terry Jones and husband Russell of Hockley, TX, and Jennifer Terry Crowder and husband Tyler of Huntsville, TX. She leaves three great-grandchildren: Jackson Williams of Hurst, TX, Gabriel (Gabe) Crowder of Huntsville, TX, and great-granddaughter, Jones, due in March 2021. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces who loved their Aunt "Rite," and by many friends who made her days bright with love and laughter. Graveside services were held at South Central Baptist Church in Wisner on Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Marc Schooley of League City, TX. In lieu of flowers, her children request if you choose to make a contribution, you might consider Hope Pregnancy Center, 205 Brentwood Dr E, College Station TX, 77840 (www.hopepregnancy.org), or Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org/donate).
Nellie Marie Mullican
Funeral Services for Miss Nellie Marie Mullican, 93, of Winnsboro, were held 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Magnolia Baptist Church with Deacon James Shirley officiating. Interment followed at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Miss Mullican was born September 7, 1927 and passed away on October 12, 2020. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church for many years. She worked for the Winnsboro Garment Factory. Miss Mullican enjoyed gardening, listening to music, fellowshipping at church, and most of all spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Daniel Mullican and Nannie Greer Mullican; five brothers, JB Mullican, Roy Mullican, Earl Mullican, Kenneth Mullican, and Lester Mullican; and two sisters, Cecil Robinson and Gladys Twiner.
Survivors include her two brothers, Wilson Mullican and Joe Mullican; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers were Mike Emfinger, Bruce Erwin, Steve Roark, Ray Newman, Doug Clark, and Jerry Hill. Honorary pallbearer will be E.H. Emfinger.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Magnolia Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Magnolia Baptist Church, 2274 LA-578, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Mulhearn Funeral Home - Winnsboro
Gerald Currington
Graveside services for Gerald Currington, 80, of Wisner, were 2 p.m. Dec.18, in South Central Cemetery with Rev. Keith Dowden and Rev. Danny Davis officiating., under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Gerald was born May 1, 1940 to the union of William Aaron and Molly Hazel Poole Currington; and passed from this life on December 16, 2020, at LSU Ochsner Monroe.
Mr. Gerald was employed by Head Concrete in Wisner for over 50 years, where he made many friends and was loved and respected by them all. Men like this don’t come around every day.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years Maxie Faye Hill Currington; two brothers: Louis Currington and Curtis “Joe” Currington; two sisters: Marie Currington Roberts and Emma Jean Currington Smith; one great grandchild, Miles Morgan.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his two sons: Kevin Currington and wife Helen; Mike Currington and wife Tammy; Betty Sue Beach and husband Darrin; grandchildren: Richard, Stephanie, Hannah Rebecca, and Molly; eight great grandchildren; special friend Mrs. Joey Flowers; a host of other relatives and many friends.
Frank Buie Mays, Sr.
Memorial services for Frank Buie Mays, Sr. will be held at a later date.
Buie, 74, was born to the union of John Dallas Mays, Sr. and Lucille Carter Mays Parker on March 4, 1946 in Winnsboro and passed from this life December 17, 2020 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, Tn.
Buie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He worked locally as an insurance salesman and later moved to Tennessee.
Buie was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Dallas (Sonny) Mays, Jr. He is survived by sons Frank B. Mays, Jr and wife Rhonda. and Brandon S. Mays and wife Samatha; grandchildren: Conner, Kendra, Richard, Devin, Matthew and Victoria Mays; two great-grandchildren, sister: Onie Parker, special friend Corena Murphy, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Cher Mercer
Funeral services for Cher Mercer, 49 of Gilbert were held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Christian Fellowship Church in Winnsboro with Rev. George Ferrington and Rev. Eugene Brown officiating.
Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
She was born to the union of Sidney Mercer and Sandy Davis Hutto on August 23, 1971 in Delhi and passed from this life Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Jackson, MS.
Cher worked as an accountant with Jackson Hewitt.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Leon and Sue Davis, and Willie and Audie Mercer and her mother Sandy Hutto and father Sidney Mercer.
Cher leaves behind three children Alex Wagoner of Winnsboro, Russ Wagoner of Ruston and Reece Wagoner of Winnsboro; siblings Jarrod Mercer of Ruston, Jerae Hutto Rayville and Morgan Hutto of Winnsboro; dad Jerry C. Hutto; grandchildren Tucker and Mykah Jones; niece Rylea Reeves; nephews Cole Drake Clark, Judge and Jed Ryder.
Pallbearers were Justin Barfield, Bo Barton, Brad Davis, Carey Davis, Colby Davis and Jeremy Davis.
Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Barton, Chance Smith, Jed Smith and Roy Wiggins Jr.
Benjamin Parker
A Memorial Celebration for Ben Parker, 39 of Pearl, MS formally of Newellton, was held 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in Gill First National Chapel by family and friends, to celebrate his life with great memories of fun times. A time of visiting with family and friends was rom noon – 2 p.m.
He worked as an Airport Operation Safety officer, at JMAA. He loved his family and friends along with life and laughter.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Maria Parker, and a sister Maria Susan Parker.
He is survived by his wife, Felicia Parker and son Braydon, of Pearl, MS; sister Samantha Toney and her husband Brian of Rayville; brother William Parker and his wife Tammy of Brandon, MS; nieces and nephews Ronald, Dykota, Logan, Maria, Remy, Cheyenne, Triston, Megan, Maisie, and babies.
