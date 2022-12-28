Judy Ann Ainsworth
Funeral services for Judy Ann Ainsworth, 65, of Crowville, La., were held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Johnny Ainsworth and Rev. Gary Thomas Sr. officiating. Interment followed at Rosefield Cemetery in Rosefield, La., near Grayson, La., under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro.
Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Young’s Community Memorial.
Judy was born to the union of Thomas Christian Nielsen Jr. and Viola Richardson Nielsen on Sept. 20, 1957, and crossed over to her heavenly home on Dec. 12, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Christian Nielsen Jr.; father-In-law, Joe Vernon Ainsworth; mother-In-law Lucille Dickinson Ainsworth; aunts, Glady Newsome and Janice Robinson; and sister-in-law, Freda Simons Nielsen.
Judy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Vernon L. Ainsworth of Crowville, La.; children Lafayette Ainsworth and wife Jennifer of Baskin, La., and Josh Ainsworth and wife Stephanie of Crowville, La.; grandsons Matthew Derrick Whatley of Baskin, La., Christopher Adam Whatley of Baskin, La., Christian Lafayette Ainsworth of Wisner, La., and Randall Paul Ainsworth of Wisner, La.; mother Viola Richardson Nielsen of Jigger, La.; siblings: Dianne Thomas and husband Gary Thomas of Jigger, La., Chris Nielsen from Mangham, La., Keith Nielsen and wife Tammy from Crowville, La., Sam Nielsen and wife Crystal, Dale Nielsen, Henry Nielsen from Jigger, La., Frank Nielsen and wife Beverly; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and wife Joan Reeves of Houston, Texas, and Johnny and wife Gayle Ainsworth of West Cliffe, Colo. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Judy was fiercely loyal to her family and loved her husband Vernon with all of heart, soul and strength. She was a provider, caretaker and family matriarch. She enjoyed helping operate a cattle farm, gardening, canning, quilting, fishing and watching the New Orleans Saints. There was nothing she was afraid to do.
Judy, affectionately known as “Nurse Judy,” was beloved by her many family members, friends, patients and co-workers. Through sacrifice and hard work, Judy went back to school at the age of 37 and obtained her LPN certification. By doing so, she positively impacted lives and mentored many people while serving as a nurse at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Franklin Community Services.
Her smile was infectious. She displayed excellent leadership. When times were hard, she always stepped up and was ready to tackle any job. Many times, she stayed after hours to care for sick patients or hold a family members hand during a time of loss. She had a special way of making each person she encountered know she cared.
Pallbearers were Christian Ainsworth, Randall Ainsworth, Adam Whatley, Joey Nielsen, John Daniels and Kaine Hodge.
Honorary pallbearers were Derrick Whatlley, Larry Reeves, Dewayne Parks, William Nielsen, Allen Barber and Richard Ochs.
The family would like to thank Bob Temple, Debbie Harris, Kelly Williams, Lashene “Sunshine” Comanche and the staff of Hospice TLC, Winnsboro, La., for the excellent care provided. Also, the co-workers from Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, Franklin Community Services, Richard and Charlotte Ochs and Rev. Kevin Harper and everyone that called, texted, brought food and showed love to our family.
Crystal Nicole Smith Newman
Crystal Nicole, also known as "Tooter" to many of her friends and family, was a wonderful and kind soul. She was born Nov. 24, 1992, in Natchez, Miss., and passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 11, 2022, also in Natchez, Miss., at the young age of 30. She was a loving and kind person, always ready to help anyone in need. She spent the last several years living in Clayton, La., with her special friend Noel Breland. She loved to do arts and crafts, such as painting pictures, drawing, baking birthday cakes and cookies for her loved ones and friends and helping with decorations for special days and holidays.
She also loved spending time with her family and friends, always smiling, laughing, and playing around. Her favorite pass time hobby was going fishing. If she overheard anyone mention fishing, she was ready to go. You could always see her outside with a shovel and bucket digging worms, getting the bait ready for the next fishing trip. She loved the Lord and was of the Baptist faith. She mentioned many times that someday she would be reunited with her precious twins, Alyssa and Bryan, that she had missed so badly. She was loved by many and will live on in all of our memories. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Crystal is preceded in death by her twin babies, Alyssa Brooke and Bryan Edward Newman Jr.; grandparents, O.G. and Etha Smith, Donald Thornhill Sr.; step-grandfather, Edward Ray Johnson; and uncle Bull Thornhill.
Survivors include her parents, Joel and Donna Smith; brothers, Joel Smith Jr. and Joshua Smith; sister, Tiffany Pettengill and husband Vernon; grandmother, Sadie Thornhill; uncles, Tony Thornhill and wife Stacey, and Danny Thornhill; aunt, Shirley Durham; special friend, Noel Breland; several cousins and nephews and many other friends and family, and her "fur babies" that she loved so much, "Roxie, Bella, and Daisy.”
Jeffrey Eugene Kenney
Funeral services for Mr. Jeffrey Eugene Kenney of Gilbert, La., were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro, La. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery near Gilbert under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial.
Visitation was from noon until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey was born Jan. 8, 1988, in Monroe, La., and passed from this life on Dec. 20, 2022, in Gilbert, La., at the age of 34. He enjoyed drawing, tattoo artistry and fishing in his younger years. He loved his Lord and Savior, and developed his relationship with Him through some of the hardest times of his life. Through those difficult times, he found the opportunity to help others and lead them in a positive direction in their own lives, therefore many attribute their success to him and the impact he made on them even to this day.
Jeffrey had an outgoing personality, amazing sense of humor, and a great, big heart. He always had a big smile, and had the ability to make others smile, for he was their ray of sunshine in a world of darkness. He was a loving husband, son, grandson and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie “Sonny” Eugene Kenney Jr., Margie Ann Rials and Joe Charles Arnold.
Survivors include his wife, Dara Kenney of Gilbert; mother, Jennie Rials and husband Dennis of Maurepas; father, Billy Kenney of Gilbert; grandparents, Carolyn Mahoney and Tommy Mahoney; stepchildren, Christian-Blake Lasserre of Plaquemine and Madison Hill of Lavonia, La.; his fur-baby, “Sissy Mae”; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Jason Goodwin, Michael Parks, Greg Parks, Butch Kenney, Jack King, Kendall King, Stacy Boone, and Cody Barton
Charles Doyce Dixon
Funeral services for Mr. Charles Doyce Dixon of Wisner, La., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro, La., with Brother David Guthrie and Brother Leland Erwin officiating. The eulogy will be given by his granddaughter, Brianna Pounds, and Grayland Erwin. Interment will follow at South Central Baptist Cemetery near Wisner under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Dixon was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Delhi, La., and passed from this life on Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 85. He served in the United States Air Force for eight years and five months from 1955 until 1964, during the Cold War. He was a minister of the Church of Christ faith for 42 years and was a member of Jigger Church of Christ.
Charles taught and spoke at many gatherings and meetings for the church across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and visiting and dining with friends and relatives. He was a man who loved his wife, his children and grandchildren, and in general, everyone he would meet, because he never met a stranger. He believed in everyone being equal and nobody is more important or greater than the other. “Paw-Paw”, as many called him, welcomed all with open arms and was known for his common statement, “I Love You All”. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty Jean Pierce Dixon; his father, Hosie Dixon and wife, Francis; his mother, Martha Ann Carter Dixon; two sons, Freddie Dixon and Billy Gene Dixon; three grandsons, Clifford Gibson, Hosie Dixon and Dustin McClelland; and three sisters, Faye Evans, Nelta Jean Calhoun and Catherine Bryant.
Survivors include his children, Charles “C.D.” Dixon and wife Sheila of Seminole, Texas, Gary Jack Dixon and wife Rosie, Martha Parker and husband Benny, Sharon Gibson, Hosie Wade Dixon of Wisner; four sisters, Brenda Bailey, Anita McMurry and husband Glen, all of Winnsboro, Betty Ruth Morris and husband Jerry of Epps, and Donna Hitt of Winnsboro; three brothers, Carlos Dixon of Carthage, Texas, Durwood Dixon and wife, Tina of Tennessee, and Baby Dyrel Dixon and wife, Angie of Winnsboro; 18 grandchildren, Brandi, Nikki, Kerry Lynn, D’Kota, Shannon, Jeff, Stevie, Felicia, Jackie, Andy, Carey, Dixie, Charlie, Freddie, Arthur “Taco”, Angelynn, Keesha and Nelta; special family friend, Tina Porter of Wisner; also survived by 49 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Freddie Gibson, Arthur Polston, D’kota Dixon, Andy Dixon, Carey Parker, Charlie Parker and Jacob Lauderman. Honorary pallbearers will be sons Charles “C.D.” Dixon, Gary Jack Dixon, Hosie Dixon and Benny Parker.
